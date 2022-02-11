U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,428.71
    -75.37 (-1.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,828.72
    -412.87 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,831.89
    -353.75 (-2.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.15
    -27.01 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.51
    +3.63 (+4.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.20
    +24.80 (+1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3557
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1710
    -0.8590 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,533.41
    -2,019.63 (-4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.64
    -20.31 (-2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Is Twitter down? Social media site fixes 'technical bug' after brief outage Friday

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read
a Twitter logo is displayed on a mobile phone.

Did you have trouble with Twitter on Friday? You weren't alone.

Twitter experienced an outage, according to reports from the site Down Detector, which tracks when online services are having issues.

As of midday Friday, Down Detector logged more than 40,000 reports of users experiencing problems using Twitter. The most common issues were connected to accessing Twitter's desktop website and the mobile app.

Twitter said at 1:14 p.m. Friday that it "fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now."

"When I type in my profile without logging into Twitter all it says is retry," wrote one user on Down Detector, who goes by James Wilson, before Twitter said the issue was fixed. "My page won't even come up my page won't even come up."

APPLE AIRTAGS: Trackers to receive privacy update amid stalking concerns

CHANGING MUSIC STREAMING SERVICE?: How to bring your playlists with you

Some users were still able to access Twitter said they had problems loading tweets.

A user who goes by the handle @aditya10on9 wrote: "everytime I open a tweet.. it says 'Failed to load tweet.'

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Twitter down? Short outage 'fixed' after reports of tweets not loading

  • Puppy Bowl preview: Expect Team Fluff to take home the Lombarky Trophy

    Cooper Pupp is a very good boy and his team should win this year's Puppy Bowl.

  • Spotify Lost Sight of What Made It Great

    When Spotify signed a reported $100 million multiyear deal in 2020 for the privilege of exclusively streaming Joe Rogan’s popular podcast, it was only a matter of time before people started firing at the massive target the company put on its own back. Also unfortunately for Spotify, the controversy is tailor-made for generational division. The all-ages battle royale kicked off with Boomers Neil Young and Joni Mitchell utilizing that most 1960s form of mobilization and persuasion—boycott and protest—to try and get Spotify to deplatform Rogan.

  • Will Hulu Be the Next Problem for Disney?

    Comcast may be gearing up to pull key content from Hulu in the fall. It's a bigger deal than you might think.

  • Facebook Parent Meta Capitalizes On Super Bowl Ad To Promote Metaverse

    Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Super Bowl ad looks to sell the metaverse promise and its virtual-reality headsets with the help of an out-of-work animatronic singing dog, the Wall Street Journal reports. The commercial that the Meta aims to run during the game features the company's Quest 2 headset, which sells for at least $299. The ad depicts an animatronic band with a steady gig at a Chuck E. Cheese-style arcade restaurant called Questy's, WSJ noted. Related Content: Here's How Alibaba Is

  • Coinbase removes cryptocurrency links after 'rug pull' warnings

    Coinbase Global has removed 'how to buy' instructions for at least three crypto tokens which have been the subject of 'rug pull' warnings that investors may lose their money, saying on Thursday it plans to improve safeguards. Jaclyn Sales, a spokesperson for Coinbase, said the links were removed from the cryptocurrency exchange's website after they were brought to its attention this week by Reuters. Nasdaq-listed Coinbase features pages offering tips on investing in tokens and the pages in question were informational rather than making them available to trade on its app or wallet.

  • Consumer on rising inflation: 'I feel scared; I get angry'

    Inflation is seriously changing Ligia Murillo's buying patterns — and she's upset about it. “Prices are out of control,” Murillo, 55, of Norwalk, Conn., told Yahoo Finance. “I’m always looking for sales. I stopped buying steaks. I buy chicken, it’s less expensive.” Like millions of people, Murillo's purchasing power has shrunk as inflation — at a 40-year high — continues to impact virtually every category of goods and services.

  • Teacher gets absolutely annihilated by students for being unmarried: ‘Check yourself’

    The teacher says her funny students are always coming for her.

  • 'My 600-Lb. Life' Star Destinee LaShaee Dies At Age 30

    Destinee LaShaee, the first transgender star on the TLC series 'My 600-Lb Life', has died at age 30. Her brother shared the news with fans on Tuesday.

  • Dua Lipa Is Living Her Best Life in a Tiny Checkered Bikini and Body Chain in Miami

    Dua Lipa is currently on tour, but she had a little downtime in Miami yesterday, and she did what anyone else would: hit the beach.

  • Tencent's film unit heeds Beijing's call for 'social responsibility' in shift to patriotic content

    Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings will reorganise its in-house film production unit to focus on "shouldering social responsibility" instead of making money, Chinese media outlet Jiemian reported. Tencent Pictures, the film unit of China's social media and gaming giant, will be moved to the company's Corporate Development Group from the Platform and Content Group as part of a reshuffle, according to the report. The change means Tencent Pictures will shift away from investing in popular dome

  • Pat Sajak walks off set after unprecedented 'Wheel of Fortune' win

    It has been a historic week on "Wheel of Fortune," as Wednesday marked the first three-peat in bonus round history.

  • Joe Exotic delivers message to Carole Baskin in first jailhouse interview: 'Enough is enough'

    In his first interview since being resentenced to 21 years in prison, Joe Exotic told his arch nemesis to "find another reason to live."

  • Here's What Happening Between Comcast's NBCUniversal And Hulu

    Comcast Corp's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBCUniversal is nearing a plan that could drastically change its partnership with The Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) Hulu, the Wall Street Journal reports. NBCUniversal could end up shifting high-profile programming to its Peacock streaming platform under the plan. Comcast, which owns a third of Hulu, launched Peacock less than two years ago, while Disney, which owns the rest, introduced Disney+ in late 2019. Disney+ had nearly 130 million subscribers globally, while

  • Katie Couric: 'Canceling people’ doesn’t create progress

    Longtime journalist Katie Couric, the first woman to be the solo anchor of a nightly news broadcast, told Yahoo Finance in a recent interview that she opposes "canceling people" over controversial views because it impedes the social progress that results from open conversation.

  • Twitter Down: Social Network Had Hour-Long Outage for Many Users in U.S., Internationally

    UPDATED: Twitter was experiencing significant problems with its site and apps Friday, according to user reports. The company said it fixed a bug causing the errors, about an hour after the issues were first reported. According to DownDetector.com, user reports that Twitter was having technical issues began to spike at 12:13 p.m. ET. Problems that […]

  • Ian McDonald, King Crimson and Foreigner Co-Founder, Dead at 75

    Multi-instrumentalist helped craft the progressive-rock cornerstone In the Court of the Crimson King and played on Foreigner's massively successful early LPs

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Kids Support His Son Landon at Fashion Show

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker cheered on his 18-year-old son, Landon Barker, as he modeled in the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 runway show. Also there in support was the Poosh founder's son, Mason Disick, Travis' daughter, Alabama Barker, and his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

  • Mark Rylance says Elon Musk thinks he’s ‘saving humanity’ but he’s actually ‘dangerous’

    Actor partly based his ‘Don’t Look Up’ villain on the Tesla CEO

  • Eileen Gu's Instagram comment causes fury in China

    Eileen Gu tells Chinese people to use a VPN to access Instagram. Only one problem — VPN usage in China is illegal.

  • Netflix is removing a number of Marvel shows this month

    You have less than three weeks to watch these Marvel shows before they move streamers