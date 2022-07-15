U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

Twitter and Elon Musk have their first court hearing on July 19th

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twitter won't have to wait long to take Elon Musk to court, in a limited fashion. Reuters reports that Delaware Court of Chancery chancellor Kathaleen McCormick has scheduled the first hearing for Twitter's lawsuits on July 19th at 11AM Eastern. The 90-minute session will have a judge hear arguments relating to Twitter's request for a September trial.

The social network sued Musk earlier this week, days after the Tesla chief filed to kill the $44 billion deal. The executive claimed that Twitter falsely represented the volume of bots and other fake accounts on its platform, withholding details to make sure the acquisition goes through. Twitter has denied the allegations. It maintained that it shared the full data pipeline, and that Musk broke the terms of the agreement by backing out with "unreasonable requests" and insults to the company.

There's still no word of a countersuit from Musk as of this writing. Even if it doesn't materialize, though, the outcome of Twitter's lawsuit will have far-reaching implications. If the court sides with Twitter, it could force Musk to either complete the purchase or pay the breakup costs associated with the agreement.

