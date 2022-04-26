U.S. markets closed

No one knows what Musk's Twitter takeover means for the company

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Dado Ruvic / reuters

Even Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal doesn’t know what Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company means for the service or its employees. That’s the biggest takeaway from accounts of the company’s first all-hands meeting following news of the $44 billion deal.

Will Musk unban Donald Trump? Will there be layoffs? What about employees’ stock grants? For now, all those questions seem to be up in the air. Agrawal reportedly told employees there were no layoffs planned “at this time,” but acknowledged that he was also uncertain about the future. “Once the deal closes, we don’t know what direction this company will go in,” he said according to The New York Times.

Meanwhile, Twitter chairman Bret Taylor confirmed that the board will dissolve once the acquisition is finalized. The whole process could take another six months, Bloomberg reported. The deal has left many Twitter employees unsettled, and the company has reportedly “locked down changes to its platform through Friday,” in an effort to guard against “rogue” employees.

In announcing the deal, Musk outlined a number of changes he wanted to make, including ridding Twitter of spam bots and “authenticating all humans.” One person who hasn’t publicly weighed in yet is Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who has previously endorsed Musk’s involvement with the company. In its statement, Twitter’s board of directors confirmed that its decision to accept Musk’s offer was unanimous, meaning Dorsey had also approved the deal.

  Twitter reportedly close to finalizing deal with Tesla CEO Elon Musk

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid could be finalized this week.

  Twitter CEO tells employees company is in the dark over future under Musk

    (Reuters) -Twitter Inc Chief Executive Parag Agrawal told employees on Monday that the future of the social media firm is uncertain after the deal to be taken private under billionaire Elon Musk closes. Musk will join Twitter staff for a question-and-answer session at a later date, the company told employees. As Agrawal listened to staff questions about Musk's plans for the company, the possibility of layoffs and the board's rationale for the deal, he deferred many questions as ones that should be asked of Musk.

  Parag Agrawal's career as Twitter CEO could be over before it really began

    Parag Agrawal, one of a large crop of Indian-origin CEOs at major Western companies, appeared to write a farewell note as news broke of Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter on April 25. Agrawal replaced Twitter founder Jack Dorsey as CEO less than six months ago, on Nov. 29, 2021. Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world.

  $978M for Jack Dorsey and $39M for Parag Agrawal: Twitter Execs Could See Massive Paydays If Elon Musk Takeover Closes

    If Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is able to close, top executives at the company could receive enormous compensation packages, even if they might personally prefer to be running the company themselves. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who stepped down as CEO late last year, has long declined to take a salary from the social media […]

  Elon Musk has an agreement to acquire Twitter

    Elon Musk has said he wants to buy Twitter because he thinks it's not living up to its potential as a platform for "free speech." (April 25)

  Apple hired the same anti-union law firm as Starbucks: report

    As workers in Atlanta retail location work towards organizing with the Communications Workers of America, Apple has reportedly retained a notorious anti-union law firm.

  What Twitter employees are saying about the Musk buyout

    Worry over stock options, the site's political future — and whether or not they will throw up — are on the minds of the company's employees.

  Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    The small family office that is managing the wealth of the world's richest person and is helping put together the largest-ever acquisition to be carried out by one person is shrouded in secrecy. On Monday, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion in a seminal moment for one of the world's most influential public forums. Musk - who is also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX - revealed in a regulatory filing last week that the social media company should reach out to its family office as a point of contact regarding his proposed acquisition.

  Twitter Agrees To Acquisition By Elon Musk In A $44 Billion Cash Deal

    Twitter stock jumped Monday as the company agreed to be acquired by Elon Musk In an all-cash deal valued at $44 billion

  Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 3 packs adaptive ANC for $250

    Sennheiser's latest flagship earbuds offer improved noise cancellation for $50 less than the previous model.

  Reddit launches $1 million fund to support user-driven projects

    The platform will award anywhere from $1,000 to $50,000 in funding.

  Twitter Employees Are Freaking About Elon Musk

    PoolHe mulled turning their headquarters into a homeless shelter, questioned whether the company was “dying,” and tweeted out major corporate news that launched a full-scale SEC investigation. Now, at Twitter, Elon Musk will soon be the boss.It’s no surprise that many of the company’s employees are on edge—and have been for weeks.“In need of a stiff drink,” one current employee tweeted on Monday, following news that the company had accepted Musk’s roughly $44 billion offer.“$50 [billion] spent o

  Bored Ape Yacht Club's Instagram compromised in $2.4 million NFT phishing scam

    "All my apes are gone."

  PS5 update will add variable refresh rate support this week

    Some games will be optimized for VRR, but you'll be able to switch it on for any title.

  Meta will open its first physical store May 9th

    The first “Meta Store” opens May 9th in Burlingame, California, close to the headquarters for Meta’s Reality Labs division.

  Brett Veach: With Patrick Mahomes, we're wired to go after it every year

    The Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks, in some ways signaling the end of an era for the Kansas City offense. Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Chiefs’ QB1 in 2018, Mahomes has used Hill and tight end Travis Kelce as his clear primary targets. But [more]

  North Korea begins military parade amid revived tensions

    North Korea began a much-anticipated military parade in its capital on Monday to mark the 90th anniversary of its army’s founding, with outside experts saying it was likely to display powerful missiles and other weapons capable of targeting the United States and its allies. It didn’t immediately provide other details, such as whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was present. NK News, a North Korea-focused news site, cited unidentified sources as saying that 12 illuminated flying objects, possibly drones or helicopters, were seen in the sky above Pyongyang, followed by the sounds of fireworks.

  'Weak Sauce': Elon Musk's 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund Revealed

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s short-lived effort to take Tesla Inc. private after his infamous “funding secured” tweet in August 2018 has loomed over the billionaire’s reputation -- and his quest to buy Twitter Inc.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivElon Musk Lands Deal to Take T

  India's Modi touts development projects in visit to Kashmir

    India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir on Sunday for his first public event since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. Modi remotely inaugurated a tunnel and work on two hydropower projects before delivering a speech that was punctuated by his government's developmental achievements. “Let me assure the youth of the valley that they will not face difficulties and tribulations that their parents and grandparents faced,” Modi said, referring to the Kashmir Valley, the heartland of anti-India sentiment.

  Elon Musk tweets for first time since buying Twitter to celebrate free speech

    Following his purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk broke his silence through a tweet celebrating free speech and hinting at his plans for the company.