A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture

A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor.

His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines."

Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover.

A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor just days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the company.

The photo shows Esther Crawford, director of product management at the social media giant, wearing an eye mask and wrapped up in a sleeping bag on top of a sleeping mat.

"When you need something from your boss at elon twitter," Evan Jones, a product manager at Twitter Spaces, tweeted at around 2:00 a.m. New York time Wednesday.

Crawford replied, tweeting: "When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork."

It is unclear where the photo was taken. Jones' Twitter page says he is based in New York, while Crawford's says she is based in Los Angeles. Twitter has offices in all four US timezones.

Insider reached out to both Jones and Crawford early Wednesday morning, but they did not immediately respond.

Crawford tweeted Tuesday that she was "very proud" of efforts at Twitter "to quickly shift gears and bring this new vision to life."

Staff at Twitter have been clocking up much longer hours than usual since Musk took over, with his team assigning them big tasks on tight deadlines. Some staff at the company see the assignments as a test by Musk's team to see who works hard and worry their jobs could be on the line amid the looming threat of layoffs.

An internal message told Twitter staff working on changes to the company's verification process that "the expectation is literally to work 24/7 to get this out," Insider previously reported.

CNBC reported that Twitter managers have told some staff to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, while The New York Times reported that some managers slept at the office on Friday and Saturday nights.

Musk's $44-billion purchase of Twitter went through last Thursday night. The tech mogul had first offered to buy the platform in April after becoming the company's biggest shareholder, though he tried to back out of the deal a few months later, citing concerns about the number of bots on the platform.

