Twitter employees called Elon Musk's board seat drama a 'sh-t show' as CEO warns of 'distractions ahead'

Weilun Soon
·3 min read
Elon Musk Axel Springer Awards
Twitter staff are calling Elon Musk's board seat drama as a "sh-t show," Bloomberg reported on Monday.HANNIBAL HANSCHKE /Getty Images

  • Twitter staff were swamped by Elon Musk's board seat drama, calling it a "sh-t show", per Bloomberg.

  • Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal warned of "distractions ahead" even though Musk is no longer seeking a board seat.

  • Employees expressed concern over whether Musk was a friendly or hostile investor.

Twitter employees are calling Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk's board seat drama a "sh-t show," Bloomberg reported on Monday, quoting several unnamed employees.

In early April, Musk purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter — making him the company's largest shareholder.

Following the purchase, Twitter invited Musk to join its board of directors, with the caveat that he not purchase more than 14.9% of the company's shares.

But on Sunday, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced that Musk had abruptly decided to remain off the board.

That led some Twitter employees to wonder if Musk was biding his time for a future power grab. His decision to stay off the board leaves him free to acquire the company. And that could spell real trouble for Twitter, say experts.

"This decision by Elon does not bode well for Twitter," social media consultant Matt Navarra told Bloomberg. "Twitter thought having Trump on the platform was tough. Elon Musk is going to be a corporate nightmare."

In response to the chaos around Musk's plans for Twitter, CEO Agrawal warned employees in an internal note of possible "distractions ahead," Bloomberg reported. Some employees told the outlet they were "super stressed" and "working together to help each other get through the week."

The comments to Bloomberg were of a piece with previous statements made by employees. Last week, some Twitter employees took to the platform to express frustration and disappointment over Musk's planned board seat, citing some of Musk's past offensive comments and controversial viewpoints, Insider reported.

On April 9, an employee wrote an internal Slack message questioning Musk's conduct.

"Quick question: If an employee tweeted some of the things Elon tweets, they'd likely be the subject" of an HR investigation, one employee asked, The Washington Post reported. "Are board members held to the same standard?"

That prompted Agrawal to announce a Q&A session with Musk, which was swiftly canceled following the news that he was no longer planning to take a board seat.

Some employees said they worried over Musk's plans for Twitter, some of which he appeared to share on the platform this past week.

On April 4, the day of his stock purchase, Musk tweeted a poll asking his 81.4 million followers if they wanted an "edit" button added to Twitter.

Days later, on April 7, he posted a meme seeming to ridicule himself and Twitter's board:

But despite Musk's comical take on his increased involvement with the platform, analysts are taking him quite seriously.

"We believe his communication to the firm, other shareholders, and the platform's 217 million daily active users could affect Twitter's long-term strategy," Ali Mogharabi, an analyst with Morningstar, told Insider's Kali Hays.

Among those who should be most concerned is Agrawal. Musk has openly said he disagreed with the Twitter CEO's appointment and in December shared a now-deleted tweet comparing Agrawal — who favors more content moderation — to Stalin.

Read the original article on Business Insider

  • Why Veru Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) soared 182% on Monday after the biopharmaceutical company announced promising clinical study results for sabizabulin, its oral drug candidate for COVID-19. An interim analysis of a phase 3 clinical trial showed that sabizabulin reduced the risk of death in hospitalized patients by 55%.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Stock Market Sell-Off; White House Warns Of 'Extraordinarily Elevated' Inflation

    Dow Jones futures were lower early. Here's what to do after Monday's stock market sell-off ahead of today's key inflation report.

  • Air Force budget signals work ahead for Boeing's Puget Sound-area factories

    The U.S. Air Force's $194 billion budget request to Congress for fiscal 2023 delivered surprises big and small to Chicago-based Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) and its Puget Sound-area production lines. The surprises included continued commitment to the Everett-built KC-46 tanker, said J.J. Gertler, director of defense analysis agency Defense Concepts Organization. Boeing has so far racked up more than $5 billion in cost overruns on the troubled program.

  • Better Buy: Plug Power vs. Bloom Energy

    Fuel cells generate electricity through an electrochemical reaction instead of burning fuel. While some fuel cells can use natural gas, biogas, or other fuels as input, cells that use hydrogen produce no emissions, with electricity and water as their only byproducts. In addition to input fuels, fuel cells may differ in terms of their technologies.

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • The Struggle between Debt and Dividends for the New AT&T (NYSE:T)

    After the Warner spinoff, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) cut forward dividends to US$1.11, which implies a 5.6% yield. While investors are mostly focused on the dividends, in order to get a better picture of the stability of AT&T, we will quickly present the earnings outlook, as well as take a look at their debt levels.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Buy the Dip: Apple, SoFi, Disney

    A look at some of the stocks that have seen recent share price weakness which may be worth consideration.

  • Is Moderna a Buy After Its Latest Round of Horrible News?

    A few weeks ago Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported some concerning safety data for its experimental flu vaccine. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) and the African Union declined options to buy more doses of Moderna's Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine. At the end of the week, Moderna revealed that it was recalling thousands of doses of the Spikevax vaccine in Europe.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the technology giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today, likely for two separate reasons. The first is that Reuters reported this morning that Apple could face additional antitrust changes by the European Union (EU), and the second is that Apple's stock is probably sliding along with the broader market's drop today. Reports of the EU looking into potential antitrust issues with Apple isn't new -- regulators began their probe last year.

  • Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank Sink on Mystery $1.9 Billion Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItDeutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG shares tumbled after stake sales worth a combined 1.75 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in Germany’s two largest l

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • AMD: What Does the Pensando Acquisition Mean for the Stock? Wells Fargo Weighs In

    With the ink having barely dried following the Xilinx acquisition, last week, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) disclosed that it intends to bring networking startup Pensando under the fold, in a deal said to be worth $1.9 billion. While Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers thinks the revenue contribution from the company is likely to be “small,” the analyst believes the “strategic (data center) merits of this acquisition are meaningful.” So, where does Pensando fit in the AMD portfolio? Well for one, Rakers t