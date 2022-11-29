Twitter employees are calling Elon Musk's plans to reinstate banned accounts 'the Big Bang'

Elon Musk polled users about bringing back suspended accounts. FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images

Twitter staff are skeptical about Elon Musk's plans to reinstate banned accounts, Platformer reported.

Workers have been calling the plans "the Big Bang," per the article.

Twitter is working to reinstate 75 with more than 1 million followers, Platformer reported.

Twitter employees are referring to plans by Elon Musk to reinstate banned accounts as "the Big Bang," according to a report by Platformer.

Shortly after reinstating former president Donald Trump's Twitter account after asking his followers to vote on the move, Musk created a follow-up poll asking whether he should bring back other suspended accounts.

"Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?" his poll last Wednesday read. More than 3 million people voted, with 72.4% saying he should let the accounts return.

"The people have spoken," Musk responded. "Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

But staff at Twitter say the plans could cause them a big headache. Employees told Platformer that it takes a lot of effort to reinstate accounts – a concern given that Twitter's total workforce has shrunk by around three quarters – and could fuel even more instability at the company.

The workers said they also learned of the amnesty from Musk's tweets – not from internal communications.

Twitter staff are working to reinstate tens of thousands of suspended accounts, Platformer reported. This includes around 62,000 accounts with more than 10,000 followers, one of which has more than 5 million followers and 75 of which have more than 1 million followers, the outlet reported.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, made outside of regular working hours.

As well as Trump, Musk has already reinstated the accounts of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, controversial influencer Andrew Tate, and psychologist Jordan Peterson.

Twitter users and staff as well as advocacy groups have expressed concerns about Musk allowing banned users to return and about wider content moderation on the platform. Activist groups have been calling on companies to stop advertising on the site, thereby cutting into the stream that accounts for around 90% of Twitter's revenue.

Half of Twitter's top 100 advertisers have pulled ads from the site, Media Matters reported. These included Chevrolet, Ford, and Chipotle. Musk claimed on Monday that Apple had "mostly stopped" advertising on Twitter, too.

Producer Shonda Rhimes, singer Sara Bareilles, model Gigi Hadid, and actors Whoopi Goldberg and Amber Heard are among the celebrities who have quit Twitter since Musk took over.

Read the original article on Business Insider