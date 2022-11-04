Twitter employees are flocking to social media to share news that they have been laid off, posting tributes to staff, pictures of colleagues, and some critiques of Elon Musk

Carina Johansen/Getty Images

Twitter confirmed mass layoffs Thursday, telling staff they'd hear whether they were affected the next day.

Dozens of employees posted on Twitter that they've been laid off, including people in managerial and leadership roles.

Many praised their colleagues, while others were more cynical about Elon Musk's takeover.

Former Twitter employees are flocking to social media to share their experiences after being laid off by the company in Elon Musk's first week of ownership.

Twitter sent an email to its staff on Thursday, confirming that some staff would be laid off "in an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path." Affected staff would receive an email on their personal email by 9 a.m. West Coast time on Friday, Twitter said.

But just hours after the initial email was sent warning of layoffs, some Twitter employees began losing access to their work platforms, including Slack and emails.

More than 1,000 people had already been left go by around 11 p.m. PST, Insider's Kali Hays previously reported, hitting every department and ranging from the US to the UK to Singapore.

One person in New York said their "entire team" of 30-plus people had been laid off, while another worker estimated 90% of their team had been cut.

Dozens of employees posted on Twitter that they had been laid off, in many cases using the hashtags #OneTeam and #LoveWhereYouWorked, as well as blue heart and salute emojis.

People who posted tweets saying they had been laid off included people in managerial and leadership roles, including Twitter's global head of social and editorial, the director of ML ethics, transparency, and accountability, the chief information security officer, the managing director of Twitter Studio, and the head of location strategy.

Many praised their colleagues and described how much they enjoyed working at the platform.

Below is a selection of tweets sent by employees laid off by Twitter:

Some posted pictures of themselves with their teams, in the office, or with Twitter merchandise.

Others were slightly more cynical, with one calling the email they got about their layoff "very dehumanizing." One updated their Twitter bio to say that they had worked at the company "when it was a good place to work."

One laid-off senior engineer manager said that Twitter's ML Ethics, Transparency, and Accountability team was "gone."

Some expressed their anger that they discovered they were likely laid off because they lost access to company accounts.

Others said that would challenge their termination.

