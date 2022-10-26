U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,838.00
    -32.25 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,804.00
    -73.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,496.50
    -217.00 (-1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.30
    +10.70 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.27
    +0.95 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.90
    +12.90 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    +0.13 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0009
    +0.0040 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.44
    -1.41 (-4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0095 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1430
    -0.8740 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,533.95
    +1,239.19 (+6.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.92
    +34.53 (+7.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,978.38
    -35.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     
1

Twitter employees are leaving for tech rivals ahead of Elon Musk's planned takeover

Avery Hartmans
·4 min read

We're halfway through the week, readers. Writing to you on this gloomy Wednesday in New York, I'm Avery Hartmans.

Today, we're looking at a major side-effect of the drama surrounding Elon Musk's Twitter takeover: the employee exodus. Hundreds of workers have left in 2022, about 530 in the last three months alone. They've moved on to some of Twitter's top rivals, Meta and Google chief among them.

Of course, these departures may be just what Musk is hoping for, and since he's reportedly on track to close the deal in three days, we may find out sooner than later.

There's a whole bunch of news today, including celebs' latest attempts to duck private jet trackers. Let's get to it.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here.

FILE - This July 9, 2019, file photo shows pedestrians walking across the street from the Twitter office building in San Francisco. The Saudi government recruited two Twitter employees to get personal account information of their critics, prosecutors said Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
FILE - This July 9, 2019, file photo shows pedestrians walking across the street from the Twitter office building in San Francisco. The Saudi government recruited two Twitter employees to get personal account information of their critics, prosecutors said Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Twitter is experiencing an employee exodus amid the Elon Musk deal.Associated Press

1. Meta and Google snap up Twitter employees. Amid the months-long saga between Twitter and Elon Musk, employees have been leaving in droves.

  • Almost 30% of workers who have left Twitter in the past three months headed to Meta and Google, new analysis of LinkedIn data shows. Other popular destinations include top social platforms like Pinterest and Snap.

  • Over 1,100 employees have left Twitter since Musk started buying up the company's stock in January.

  • "The bottom line here is that the uncertainty being generated by the fight between Elon Musk and Twitter is driving a lot of their top talent to other social media platforms," Greg Larkin from Punks & Pinstripes, the firm who conducted the analysis, told Insider.

Take a closer look at the Twitter exodus.

In other news:

private jet
private jet

Celebrities and moguls are trying to avoid their private jets ending up on Twitter trackers.Scott Olson/Getty Images

2. Elon Musk pledges to close Twitter deal on time. In a video call with the banks helping to finance the deal, Musk reportedly promised his $44 billion purchase of Twitter will close on Friday. In the meantime, those banks are working on one of the last steps to close the deal. Here's the latest.

3. TikTok vs. Amazon. TikTok is starting to dabble in the US e-commerce game, testing shopping features and looking to hire fulfillment and supply-chain staff. The moves have led to speculation that TikTok wants to take on Amazon, but experts say that would be a huge mistake. This is what TikTok should do instead.

4. Elon Musk and Donald Trump try to dodge jet-tracking accounts. Billionaires, celebrities, and businesspeople have started looking for ways to evade trackers that keep tabs on their private jet travel. While there is a program that blocks certain tracking websites, even the FAA admitted that it's not a perfect solution. Here's how jet-tracking Twitter accounts are getting around it.

5. Which of Amazon's top-secret moonshot projects got the ax. Cost-cutting has come for Amazon's Grand Challenge, a moonshot lab working on stealth projects in areas like healthcare and augmented reality. An uncertain economic outlook is leading Amazon to trim expenses in areas like hiring and warehouse expansion, and now, moonshots. Find out the projects that were shuttered — and those that survived.

6. Netflix makes it easier to kick free-loaders off your account. Netflix recently added a new tool that lets users move their history and preferences to a membership they pay for. It's basically a polite way of getting moochers off your account, and it's part of a bigger effort from Netflix to crack down on password-sharing. More on that here.

7. YouTube creators share the platform's best and worst features. YouTube is constantly evolving creator tools and features to help it stand out from rivals like TikTok and Instagram, but not all those tools are beloved by users. Seven YouTubers share their favorite and least favorite features, plus the tools on their wish lists.

8. Amazon is forcing some logistics employees to relocate to Phoenix — or lose their jobs. According to emails seen by Insider, Amazon instructed as many as 200 employees at its central freight logistics hub to return to the office by January. However, many of those employees were hired as remote workers, meaning some will be forced to relocate to the hub's Phoenix offices, or face termination.

Odds and ends:

The Tesla Model Y electric SUV.
The Tesla Model Y electric SUV.

The Tesla Model Y.Tim Levin/Insider

9. Testing the Tesla Model Y. Insider's resident EV expert Tim Levin has tested 14 different electric vehicles, but never a Tesla — until now. He found plenty to love about the Model Y, from its easy charging to its stylish interior, but some clear downsides, too. What it's like to drive a Model Y for the first time.

10. The top MacBook accessories. Your MacBook works great on its own, sure, but what if you could do more? These accessories, from a standout wireless mouse to a backup battery, will help maximize your laptop's functionality and your productivity. Check out our 15 top choices right this way.

What we're watching today:

  • Meta and Samsung are reporting earnings today

  • Apple's latest iPads are now available to buy in stores.

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Avery Hartmans in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email ahartmans@insider.com or tweet @averyhartmans.) Edited by Hallam Bullock (tweet @hallam_bullock) in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • India's curbs on Alphabet are a blessing for local payment providers

    Alphabet’s Google has found itself in a new scuffle over discriminatory practices in India’s digital ecosystem.

  • Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) insiders who sold US$7.3m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$349b

    By selling US$7.3m worth of Meta Platforms, Inc. ( NASDAQ:META ) stock at an average sell price of US$196 over the last...

  • A Hidden Risk for Amazon's Cloud Business

    Public cloud platforms like Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS have truly changed the game for start-ups. Instead of having little choice but to own and operate their own servers, the cloud makes it easy to spin up resources quickly and on demand. A sudden surge in usage can cripple a physical server, and scaling involves upgrading hardware or setting up additional servers.

  • 5 things under $25 that you'll actually use all the time

    Give your home a glow-up with these best-selling housewares must-haves.

  • Trump Lawyer Habba Takes Senior Role on MAGA Political Group

    (Bloomberg) -- One of former President Donald Trump’s top lawyers has taken on a role as senior adviser for his new political action committee, pressing his MAGA message even as she defends him in a series of high-stakes lawsuits. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayStock S

  • Walker's chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor

    “If someone comes out of prison, they should have incentives set up that the person has learned a trade, and you give an incentive for a company to hire him so he can make a living for himself,” Walker said Aug. 17 in Kennesaw, Georgia. Walker, who founded Renaissance Man Food Services in 1999 as part of America’s sprawling food processing industry, then nodded to his business experience. “It’s my responsibility now to help,” Walker declared.

  • NYC lifts vaccine mandate for private companies, some extracurriculars

    Two and a half years into the pandemic, New York City is lifting the vaccine mandate for private companies and students wanting to take part in some extracurricular activities.

  • Musk informs co-investors he plans to close Twitter deal by Friday

    Equity investors, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others have received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk's lawyers, the source added. The move is the clearest sign yet that Musk plans to comply with a Delaware court judge's deadline to complete the transaction by Friday. The banks that committed to fund Musk's buyout of Twitter have finished putting together the final debt financing agreement and are in the process of signing the necessary documents, according to a Bloomberg News report.

  • This 'powerful' mini chainsaw has 750+ reviews on Amazon Canada — and it's on sale

    This is "not some feeble shrub trimmer," writes one Amazon shopper; it's the "real deal."

  • Mobileye Global Prices IPO Above Range to Raise $861 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Mobileye Global Inc., the self-driving technology company owned by Intel Corp., priced one of the biggest US initial public offerings of the year above its marketed range to raise $861 million.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy

  • Big Tech tumbles as results sound alarm bells

    Shares of the Google-parent and Microsoft fell about 6% in premarket trading. Meta Platforms Inc, which is scheduled to report after markets close on Wednesday, was trading 4% lower. Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc, both due to report on Thursday, were down about 4% and 1%, respectively.

  • McKesson (MCK) to Report Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards?

    McKesson's (MCK) fiscal second-quarter results are likely to reflect the solid display by the U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment.

  • Watch: Titans’ Kristian Fulton was mic’d up in Week 7

    Titans CB Kristian Fulton was mic'd up for the first time in his career in Week 7.

  • NFT Creators Have Made a Total of $1.8B in Royalties: Report

    A report from Galaxy Digital shows that Ethereum-based NFT creators have made $1.8 billion worth of royalties to date from marketplaces like OpenSea. Galaxy Digital’s Research Associate Salmaan Qadir breaks down the new report.

  • Shutterstock Shares Pop 11% After Clocking 10% Revenue Growth In Q3; Expands OpenAI Partnership

    Shutterstock, Inc (NYSE: SSTK) reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $204.1 million in constant currencies, missing the consensus of $213.8 million. Income from operations increased 29% Y/Y to $28.7 million. Net income increased 44% Y/Y to $23.0 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.00 beat the consensus of $0.89. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 27.5% from 22.8% in the third quarter of 2021. Free cash flow decreased 52% Y/Y to $21.4 million. Shutterstock held $76.2 mill

  • Most big cryptocurrencies rise on Polkadot, Dogecoin increases

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Tuesday, with Polkadot (DOTUSD) seeing the biggest change, climbing 2.28% to $6.03. Seven additional currencies posted upswings Tuesday.

  • Saudi Fund Invests in Luxury Sustainable Hotel Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and A&K Travel Group have invested $50 million in Habitas, the luxury hotel company.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnHabitas, which currently operates seven sus

  • Exploring Ethereum's 2022 Trajectory

    Matrixport Head of Research and Strategy Markus Thielen reviews this year's "turning points" for ether's price, including the impact of the historic merge and rising inflation, and how its trajectory differentiates from the rest of the crypto markets.

  • Oil prices bounce back from Monday’s losses; natural-gas futures rally

    Oil futures settled higher on Tuesday, with prices recovering what they lost a day earlier and then some. “Oil prices, in the short term, are locked in a bit of a trading range,” said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. “We are still in shoulder season and we’re still being influenced by concerns about the global economy and interest rates.”

  • Crypto Game Axie's AXS Tokens Get Unlocked, Recipients Send $5.7M Worth to Exchanges

    Axie Infinity released the first batch of 10 million previously restricted tokens to early investors and insiders, blockchain data shows.