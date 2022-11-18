Twitter employees who technically resigned on Thursday say they can still use internal systems, amid speculation the staff responsible for cutting access are also quitting

Many employees resigned from Elon Musk's Twitter on Thursday. Picture Alliance/Getty Images

Staff who didn't sign up for Elon Musk's "hardcore" Twitter say they still have access to systems.

Twitter workers have speculated this is because the team that cuts off access have also resigned.

Less than half of Twitter's workforce wanted to sign up for Musk's "Twitter 2.0."

Twitter staff who technically resigned on Thursday have said they still had access to internal company systems, amid reports that those in charge of offboarding had also quit.

One employee, who tweeted on Thursday they had resigned, later said in a post they were still able to access the company's Slack messaging app. This led to speculation that the the staff responsible for cutting access had also left Twitter.

"Did the poor IT person responsible for employee offboarding also resign? We're 5 hours past the ultimatum deadline and I'm still able to read company Slack messages," the ex-Twitter worker tweeted.

The employee was one of hundreds of Twitter staff who chose to not sign up for Elon Musk's "Twitter 2.0," his new "extremely hardcore" version of the platform that he detailed in an email. Employees had until Thursday 5 p.m. ET to click "yes" via a link if they wanted to be part of the new Twitter.

Reports from Platformer and Fortune Magazine said, citing sources, that Twitter employees who decided to go had not been cutt off from internal systems hours after the 5 p.m. ET deadline. Some Twitter staff told The Verge they were speculating this was because the employees who handled access to internal company systems had also resigned.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal US operating hours.

Out of about 4,000 remaining Twitter employees, less than 2,000 chose to stay on and work with Musk as the owner, Insider's Kali Hays reported. Shortly afterwards, Twitter shut its offices and told staff they wouldn't be able to enter.

Thursday's resignations triggered a wave of salute emojis and farewell messages on Twitter's Slack, a former worker told Insider. This also happened when Twitter decided on November 4 to lay off thousands of employees, some of whom lost access to their work platforms, including Slack and emails, the evening before the official announcements were made.

As Twitter's workforce continues to decline, there are concerns that problems will take longer to fix, per Insider.

