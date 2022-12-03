A Twitter engineer said it was a 'bummer' to lose her job while 8 months pregnant in Elon Musk's mass layoffs

Twitter laid off about 3,700 employees on November 4. Getty Images

A Twitter employee said it was a "bummer" to get laid off while eight months pregnant.

The software engineer, who's worked at Twitter since 2019, said she's proud she'd been a "Tweep."

Malabika Das tweeted this the same day Elon Musk laid off about half the workforce on November 4.

A Twitter engineer who was eight months pregnant said it was a "bummer" to lose her job as part of Elon Musk's mass layoffs.



Malabika Das tweeted on November 4: "Proud to 've been part of the #Tweeps community! Built valuable relationships, learned from extremely talented engineers and got to know some amazing people in the 3 yrs I spent here. Bummer that this happened while 8 months pregnant. Still, #LoveWhereYouWorked."

The software engineer joined Twitter in December 2019 in San Francisco, according to her LinkedIn profile.



Her tweet came the same day Twitter told around 3,700 staff by email that they'd been laid off.

Twitter management told employees the day before that they would get an email by 9:00 a.m. PST if they had lost their jobs. However, some staff had lost access to company systems the night before.

That happened to a content-marketing manager at Twitter, who was also eight months pregnant at the time, when she got locked out of her company laptop.



After the mass cuts on November 4, Musk gave the remaining staff an ultimatum in a midnight email, telling them to either sign up for an "extremely hardcore" work culture, or resign.



About 2,000 more workers chose to quit and Twitter later asked some to return to the company.

Twitter and Das did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider.

