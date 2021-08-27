U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

Twitter experiencing widespread outages

Aisha Malik
·1 min read

Twitter users in Canada and parts of the U.S. appear to be having trouble accessing the social media platform on Friday morning. Reports from third-party web monitoring service Downdetector indicate the issue is impacting users across Canada and mainly the eastern parts of the U.S. near the Canadian border, though users from more states continue to report outages as well.

The outage began at around 8:30 AM ET according to most reports, lasting for upwards of an hour for some users. As of just before 10 AM ET, it appears that service is restored for most, if not all based on information from users.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In a tweet from its support account, Twitter acknowledged some users may have experienced problems loading the service and stated that the issue has been fixed.

