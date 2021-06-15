U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

Twitter is eyeing new anti-abuse tools to give users more control over mentions

Natasha Lomas
·7 min read

Twitter is looking at adding new features that could help users who are facing abusive situations on its platform as a result of unwanted attention pile-ons, such as when a tweet goes viral for a reason they didn't expect and a full firehose of counter tweets get blasted their way.

Racist abuse also remains a major problem on Twitter's platform.

The social media giant says it's toying with providing users with more controls over the @mention feature to help people "control unwanted attention" as privacy engineer, Dominic Camozzi, puts it.

The issue is that Twitter's notification system will alert a user when they've been directly tagged in a tweet -- drawing their attention to the contents. That's great if the tweet is nice or interesting. But if the contents is abusive it's a shortcut to scale hateful cyberbullying.

Twitter is badged these latest anti-abuse ideas as "early concepts" -- and encouraging users to submit feedback as it considers what changes it might make.

Potential features it's considering include letting users 'unmention' themselves -- i.e. remove their name from another's tweet so they're no longer tagged in it (and any ongoing chatter around it won't keep appearing in their mentions feed).

It's also considering making an unmention action more powerful in instances where an account that a user doesn't follow mentions them -- by providing a special notification to "highlight potential unwanted situations".

If the user then goes ahead and unmentions themselves Twitter envisages removing the ability of the tweet-composer to tag them again in future -- which looks like it could be a strong tool against strangers who abuse @mentions.

Twitter is also considering adding settings that would let users restrict certain accounts from mentioning them entirely. Which sounds like it would have come in pretty handy when president Trump was on the platform (assuming the setting could be deployed against public figures).

Twitter permanently bans President Trump

Twitter also says it's looking at adding a switch that can be flipped to prevent anyone on the platform from @-ing you -- for a period of one day; three days; or seven days. So basically a 'total peace and quiet' mode.

It says it wants to make changes in this area that can work together to help users by stopping "the situation from escalating further" -- such as by providing users with notifications when they're getting lots of mentions, combined with the ability to easily review the tweets in question and change their settings to shield themselves (e.g. by blocking all mentions for a day or longer).

The known problem of online troll armies coordinating targeted attacks against Twitter users means it can take disproportionate effort for the object of a hate pile-on to shield themselves from the abuse of so many strangers.

Individually blocking abusive accounts or muting specific tweets does not scale in instances when there may be hundreds -- or even thousands -- of accounts and tweets involved in the targeted abuse.

For now, it remains to be seen whether or not Twitter will move forward and implement the exact features it's showing off via Camozzi's thread.

A Twitter spokeswoman confirmed the concepts are "a design mock" and "still in the early stages of design and research". But she added: "We're excited about community feedback even at this early stage."

The company will need to consider whether the proposed features might introduce wider complications on the service. (Such as, for example, what would happen to automatically scheduled tweets that include the Twitter handle of someone who subsequently flips the 'block all mentions' setting; does that prevent the tweet from going out entirely or just have it tweet out but without the person's handle, potentially lacking core context?)

Nonetheless, those are small details and it's very welcome that Twitter is looking at ways to expand the utility of the tools users can use to protect themselves from abuse -- i.e. beyond the existing, still fairly blunt, anti-abuse features (like block, mute and report tweet).

Co-ordinated trolling attacks have, for years, been an unwanted 'feature' of Twitter's platform and the company has frequently been criticized for not doing enough to prevent harassment and abuse.

The simple fact that Twitter is still looking for ways to provide users with better tools to prevent hate pile-ons -- here in mid 2021 -- is a tacit acknowledgment of its wider failure to clear abusers off its platform. Despite repeated calls for it to act.

A Google search for "* leaves Twitter after abuse" returns numerous examples of high profile Twitter users quitting the platform after feeling unable to deal with waves of abuse -- several from this year alone (including a number of footballers targeted with racist tweets).

Other examples date back as long ago as 2013, underlining how Twitter has repeatedly failed to get a handle on its abuse problem, leaving users to suffer at the hands of trolls for well over a decade (or, well, just quit the service entirely).

One recent high profile exit was the model Chrissy Teigen -- who had been a long time Twitter user, spending ten years on the platform -- but who pulled the plug on her account in March, writing in her final tweets that she was "deeply bruised" and that the platform "no longer serves me positively as it serves me negatively".

A number of soccer players in the UK have also been campaigning against racism on social media this year -- organizing a boycott of services to amp up pressure on companies like Twitter to deal with racist abusers.

While public figures who use social media may be more likely to face higher levels of abusive online trolling than other types of users, it's a problem that isn't limited to users with a public profile. Racist abuse, for example, remains a general problem on Twitter. And the examples of celebrity users quitting over abuse that are visible via Google are certainly just the tip of the iceberg.

It goes without saying that it's terrible for Twitter's business if highly engaged users feel forced to abandon the service in despair.

The company knows it has a problem. As far back as 2018 it said it was looking for ways to improve "conversational health" on its platform -- as well as, more recently, expanding its policies and enforcement around hateful and abusive tweets.

It has also added some strategic friction to try to nudge users to be more thoughtful and take some of the heat out of outrage cycles -- such as encouraging users to read an article before directly retweeting it.

Perhaps most notably it has banned some high profile abusers of its service -- including, at long last, president troll Trump himself earlier this year.

A number of other notorious trolls have also been booted over the years, although typically only after Twitter had allowed them to carry on coordinating abuse of others via its service, failing to promptly and vigorously enforce its policies against hateful conduct -- letting the trolls get away with seeing how far they could push their luck -- until the last.

By failing to get a proper handle on abusive use of its platform for so long, Twitter has created a toxic legacy out of its own mismanagement -- one that continues to land it unwanted attention from high profile users who might otherwise be key ambassadors for its service.

Sentropy launches tool for people to protect themselves from social media abuse, starting with Twitter

Twitter claims increased enforcement of hate speech and abuse policies in last half of 2019

Twitter launches a way to report abusive use of its Lists feature

Twitter launches its anti-abuse filter for Direct Messages

  • Data: Plumbers bask in post-COVID demand boom, pay tops $100K in some markets

    Plumbers appear to be in especially high demand — with some states being more lucrative for the profession than others.

  • Adani Group shares shed $6 billion despite rejecting reports on investors

    Shares in companies controlled by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani shed more than $6 billion on Monday despite rejecting media reports that said accounts of three foreign investor funds that own stocks had been frozen. Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises closed down 6.3% after plunging as much as 25%, its steepest fall in nearly a decade. The Adani Group firms involved rejected reports about the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) freezing the funds' accounts as "blatantly erroneous" in identical statements issued to stock exchanges.

  • Stocks Stage Late Rally to Set Another Record High: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks turned higher in the last hour of trading to close at another record, while the rally in bond markets lost steam as investors prepared for a key Federal Reserve meeting later in the week. Oil touched the highest in more than two years.The information technology and communication services sectors pushed the S&P 500 to an all-time high even as three stocks fell for every one that rose. Financials dropped as JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon suggested Wal

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over 90.700, Weakens Under 90.470

    The direction of the September U.S. Dollar Index on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term 50% level at 90.480.

  • David Cumming to leave Aviva Investors, other equity roles at risk

    David Cumming, chief investment officer for equities at Aviva Investors, is to leave the firm, and other roles in the equity fund management team are also at risk, the fund management unit of the British insurer said on Monday. The shake-up follows the appointment in January of Mark Versey as Aviva Investors' chief executive officer. "We have taken the decision to focus our equities business on sustainable outcomes and core strategies where there is clear client demand, namely UK and global equities, while retaining sufficient coverage to support our multi-asset strategies," Aviva Investors said in an emailed statement.

  • Britain urges EU to 'expedite' financial services talks

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's finance ministry has called on the European Union to open talks on financial services after the London Stock Exchange urged the bloc to avoid a retreat into protectionism. Britain left the EU in December, largely cutting off the City of London's financial services centre from the bloc. Banks and other financial firms that used London as a gateway to Europe have set up units in the EU to avoid disruption for EU clients.

  • Lumber is showing us the future: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

  • Jamie Dimon says JPMorgan is sitting on about $500 billion in cash, waiting to invest in higher rates

    Banking giant JPMorgan is sitting on a near half-trillion-dollar stockpile of cash, waiting to invest in higher rates in the coming months, instead of buying Treasurys or other securities, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said Monday at a virtual banking conference.

  • Soaring home prices made you house-rich? Here's how to make the most of it

    You're living inside a giant piggy bank now — and have options for shaking out some cash.

  • Mall Owner Washington Prime Seeks $950 Million Debt Cut in Bankruptcy

    The mall owner had to cut rents during the Covid-19 pandemic, keeping tenants out of bankruptcy but hurting its business.

  • Barred or Not? Adani Investors Fret Over Three Mauritius Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Confusion over three Mauritius-based funds that whipsawed shares of companies controlled by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani this week has underscored a deeper risk for investors in such stocks owned by opaque entities.Shares of Adani’s firms nosedived Monday after a local media report said accounts of these funds -- owning about $6 billion of shares across the conglomerate -- were frozen by India’s national share depository. The Economic Times said the action was taken probably du

  • Get Ready for a Flood of Sugar as Brazilians Buy Electric Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil is set to flood the world market with sugar as the transition to electric vehicles slashes demand for crop-based biofuels, according to a study led by an influential industry executive.Demand for ethanol, made mostly from sugar cane in Brazil, will likely start to decline in 2030 as EVs become more widespread, said Soren Jensen, the former chief operating officer of top sugar trader Alvean, who authored the study together with Mariana Perina Jirousek. That will leave miller

  • EU’s Debut Bond to Raise 20 Billion Euros to Fund Covid Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s debut bonds are set to raise 20 billion euros ($24 billion) to fund the region’s recovery, with a near-record orderbook showing investors are clamoring for the highly-rated securities.The size of the 10-year bond sale was double that expected by Danske Bank A/S and ABN Amro Bank NV, as the bloc kicks off a program of issuance that could top 80 billion euros this year. The debut pulled in over 142 billion euros of orders, just short of a record set last year fo

  • AMC shares surge over 15% on #AMCDay as meme traders aim to push movie chain’s shares back above $60

    Shares of movie chain were aloft to start another week, with the company's stock headed sharply higher amid a social-media campaign to push it toward $60 a share.

  • Canceling Student Debt Doesn’t Help Rich People. Is That Why They Hate It So Much?

    Mandatory Credit: Photo by STEPHANIE LECOCQ/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12072947bw) US President Joe Biden meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) during a NATO summit at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 14 June 2021. The 30-nation alliance hopes to reaffirm its unity and discuss increasingly tense relations with China and Russia, as the organization pulls its troops out after 18 years in Afghanistan. NATO Summit in Brussel

  • Electric aircraft company Vertical Aerospace plans to go public

    EV Aircraft company Vertical Aerospace announced last week that they would go public via a SPAC merger.

  • 3 Reasons Your Social Security Check Was Short This Month

    If you recently started receiving Social Security benefits, here are three reasons you may be getting less than you expected.

  • Corsair rockets up 30% in early trading as Wall Street Bets finds its latest meme stock

    Gaming hardware marker Corsair became the latest stock to get the meme treatment on Monday.

  • Here are the biggest short squeezes in the stock market, including Virgin Galactic and AMC Networks

    Below is a new list using the same criteria we used to pull this list of heavily shorted stocks during the Reddit/Robinhood mania in late January. The biggest short squeeze in the Russell 3000 appears to be Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) which more than doubled in four weeks and was 27.82% sold short on June 11.

  • I want to take a life-insurance policy out on my husband. He says ‘hell will freeze over’ before he’s worth more dead than alive

    ‘The pandemic sent my life back to the 1950s, as I had to cook, provide tech support and homeschool our child.'