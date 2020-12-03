U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,674.44
    +5.43 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,050.44
    +166.65 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,402.07
    +52.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,855.60
    +17.58 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    45.67
    +0.39 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.00
    +13.80 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2148
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9200
    -0.0280 (-2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3448
    +0.0072 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.9720
    -0.4520 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,401.18
    +452.28 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.24
    +6.83 (+1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,490.27
    +26.88 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,809.37
    +8.39 (+0.03%)
     
Twitter finally shuts down its abandoned prototype app twttr

Sarah Perez
·2 min read

Twitter is shutting down its experimental app twttr, which the company had used publicly prototype new features back in 2019. The app was first introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2019, then launched to testers that March. Its primary focus had been on trying out new designs for threaded conversations, including things like how to branch replies, apply labels and color-code responses, among other things. Some of those tests eventually turned into Twitter features and the twttr app was no longer being used.

The idea to design in public was an interesting experiment by Twitter.

Most companies roll out internal beta tests, followed by smaller-scale A/B tests to a percentage of their public user base to get feedback about new ideas. But with twttr, the company actually invited its users to be a part of the much earlier stage development process.

The concept for twttr had been spearheaded by Twitter's then Director of Product Management, Sara Beykpour (then Sara Haider -- she and Twitter Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour have since married). But Sara announced last year she would be stepping into a new role at the company and Twitter's new product director in charge of conversations would be Suzanne Xie, who had joined by way of Twitter's acquisition of Lightwell.

Work on twttr appeared to stop around the time Xie stepped in, as no other significant updates were released to twttr's TestFlight user base. And Xie left Twitter this fall for Stripe.

Now, it seems that maintaining the largely unused app no longer makes sense for the company.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Twitter announced its plans to formally shut down twttr today, saying it was turning off the app in order to work on new tests related to the conversation taking place on Twitter itself. The shutdown appears to be immediate. Though the app may still function for those who have it installed, when the TestFlight build expires in 26 days, that may no longer be the case.

It's not likely that twttr had many dedicated users at this point, especially as the app lacked Twitter's newer features like Topics and Fleets, for example, and was no longer offering new experiments to test.

Latest Stories

  • I moved out of California in retirement — but it wasn’t because of taxes

    Whenever we mention to people that we moved from California to Reno, Nev., they all say it makes sense because we get to avoid the high state income tax in California. California has a reputation for high taxes. California is shown in the darkest color.

  • Jim Cramer: Here Comes the 'Pent-Up Demand' Bull Market

    The great news about the pent-up demand rally? While these stocks have been creeping up they are now going to explode higher.

  • Playboy becomes consumer-products purveyor with 'climax delay' wipes

    Playboy continues its transformation as it heads down the road of public company life.

  • Here's The New Highest Tesla Price Target And Why Shares Could Jump 30% More

    Goldman Sachs upgraded Tesla and hiked its price target, which now implies an upside potential of more than 30%.

  • Column: Canceling student debt should be a slam dunk. Here's why

    There should be nothing controversial about canceling student debt

  • Jim Cramer On Tesla Upgrade, Salesforce's Slack Acquisition

    CNBC's Jim Cramer shared his first thoughts on the market Thursday, covering an upgrade on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and the acquisition of Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) by Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM).Cramer on Tesla: Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Tesla from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $455 to $780."I felt the guy's pain," Cramer said on upgrading shares.The Goldman Sachs price target is the highest of all analysts right now. It comes after the bank downgraded Tesla in June on demand concerns. The bank said Wednesday they were "incorrect."Cramer called the analyst note a "tough situation to upgrade up here."Related Link: Tesla's Valuation Easier To Justify As Tech Company, Not AutoCramer on Salesforce: Cramer shared his thoughts on Salesforce and the stock falling off after announcing its $27 billion acquisition of Slack."Slack had a great quarter, took in a lot of customers," Cramer said.He said Salesforce can now take on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) with the deal: I think you have to do it."Cramer said this deal is a way for Salesforce to become a $500 billion company. He said Salesforce can help Slack do three times the amount of sales it's currently doing.Slack now has a bundling case against Microsoft, said Cramer, and he's "very surprised people aren't even looking at how well Slack is doing."Price Action: Shares of Tesla are up 4% to $590.71 in pre-market trading Thursday. Salesforce shares are up 2% to $225.96.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Why Sony's PlayStation 5 Is Winning What Could Be The Last Console War * Discovery+ Streaming Platform Could Win Big With Strong Brand, Content Library(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here's what student debt forgiveness would look like for borrowers and the U.S. government

    As the Biden administration continues to consider student loan forgiveness, Yahoo Finance spoke with multiple experts to understand how much forgiveness could help.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Biden Makes China Pledge, Senior Democrat Outlines Stimulus Hope

    The Dow Jones rallied after President-elect Joe Biden said he will not immediately remove the tariffs imposed on China by President Donald Trump.

  • Boeing Stock Soars on MAX Jet Sale. That’s Not All the Good News.

    Ryanair said it would buy 75 jets in addition to the 135 it had ordered, and will take delivery of the planes faster than it had planned.

  • 3 Penny Stocks Under $5 With Massive Upside Ahead

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means that penny stocks – these days, usually seen as those equities priced under $5 – combine a perfect storm of market attractions: low share price, high return potential, and higher than usual risk. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up details on three compelling stocks that fit this profile of low share price and huge upside potential, 100% or more, according to Wall Street analysts. Cinedigm Corporation (CIDM)We’ll start with Cinedigm, the LA-based entertainment company specializing in content marketing and distribution along with digital cinema. Cinedigm is an independent studio for film, TV, and digital production. The company distributes digital media across a variety of content networks.Back in June, CIDM shares showed a sharp spike when the company announced its partnership with Vewd, the world’s largest OTT software provider for Smart TVs, a growing segment of the digital viewing world. Customers are shifting away from cable TV and more and more toward streaming. A working relationship with a Smart TV software company would give Cinedigm access to Vewd’s installed customer base – more than 300 million Smart TV sets. Revenues in 2020 have been fairly stable. For Q1, Q2, and Q3, the top line came in at $7.74 million, $6.02 million, and $7.18 million. The Q3 number holds the middle spot in that range. Earnings, however, missed expectations. At a 23-cent per share loss, the EPS came in 17-cents below expectations. On a positive note, CIDM reported a year-over-year sales increase in its core business of ad-based video on demand of 27%.Covering the stock for Benchmark, 5-star analyst Daniel Kurnos points out a few reasons why he thinks Cinedigm "is becoming a much more intriguing investment proposition, particularly at these levels: 1) Organic growth is still building, with the legacy channel lineup strategy on pace to achieve the 30 channel milestone 12 months ahead of schedule; 2) A new highly accretive, streaming roll-up strategy is emerging that Cinedigm is in the best position to execute with minimal competition; 3) No credence or value is being given any more to Cinedigm’s digital projector inventory or Starrise stake, both of which should ultimately benefit in a post-COVID world."In line with his bullish stance, Kurnos rates CIDM a Buy, and his $3.50 price target implies room for a stunning 573% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Kurnos’s track record, click here)Currently, CIDM has 2 reviews on record, making the stock a Moderate Buy. The shares are selling for 53 cents, and the $2.75 average price target suggests an impressive 418% upside on the one-year time horizon. (See CIDM stock analysis on TipRanks)Kubient (KBNT)Content distribution relies heavily on marketing and monetization for its profits, and that’s where Kubient comes in. This cloud software company offers an ad platform that connects publishers and marketing directly with their audiences. The company works with audience automation to collect data, connect brands, and create a transparent ad environment across digital channels.Kubient is a new company in the stock market, having held its IPO just this past August. The initial offering brought in $12.5 million gross, selling 2.5 million shares at $5 each. During those first few months of public trading, which included the end of the calendar third quarter, Kubient reported some solid Q3 revenue results. The top line rose from $92,000 in Q3 to $280,000. The year-over-year gain was even more impressive, reaching 400%.Maxim analyst Jack Vander Aarde believes that Kubient holds a strong position to bring real changes to its industry. The 5-star analyst writes of the company’s potential, “KBNT’s core offering, Audience Cloud, seeks to disrupt the $325B+ digital advertising market and address the industry’s current pain points. In 2019, advertisers lost ~$42B to ad fraud, which is forecast to grow into a $100B problem by 2023, but Kubient has a potential game-changing solution called KAI [...] We project 2021 revenue of $6.6M, up 211% y/y, and 2022 revenue of $17.4M, up 164% y/y. The business is highly scalable and should unlock significant operating leverage as revenue grows.”To this end, Vander Aarde rates KBNT a Buy along with a $10 price target. This figure suggests 154% upside growth from the current share price of $4. (To watch Vander Aarde’s track record, click here)Orion Group Holdings (ORN)The construction industry brings to mind home construction and hard hats putting up high rises, and that’s the usual experience most of us have. But Orion Group Holdings occupies a specialty niche in the industry, focusing on civil marine construction, industry, and commercial concrete. The company owns subsidiaries that each concentrate on a different niche, allowing them to hone their skills in some vital – even if less recognized – sectors of the construction world.The company’s share price through this year shows both its resilience and the importance of the construction industry to the economy. ORN shares fell sharply in mid-winter, when the coronavirus hit hard at the economy by forcing lockdown policies – but it has regained ground as the economy has reopened, and has recouped more than half of its losses from that time. Overall, however, ORN is still down ~20% year-to-date.Orion’s quarterly fiscal results also show the tale. The company registered a sequential loss in Q1, but has shown gains since then. For the calendar third quarter, ORN reported $189 million at the top line. EPS has performed even better this year, beating the forecast in Q1 when a loss was expected and the actual result was an 8-cent per share profit – and spiking to 23 cents per share, or 187% above the forecast, in Q3.In a positive development heading into the end of the year, in November Orion’s concrete segment won three major contracts in Texas. The projects are located in the Houston area, and total some $52 million.Noble analyst Poe Fratt feels that this stock has room for growth, and promises returns for investors. He writes, “[We] believe that the current stock price doesn't fairly reflect the ISG restructuring improvements and the positive outlook. A combination of above-average backlog, improved profitability, lower financial leverage and attractive valuation of 2.8x 2020E EBITDA and 2.4x 2021E EBITDA supports our view that the risk/reward profile remains compelling.”Fratt’s $8.25 price target implies a 101% upside for the year ahead. He rates the stock as Outperform (i.e. Buy). (To watch Fratt’s track record, click here)The two recent Buy ratings on ORN make the analyst consensus view a Moderate Buy. The average price target of $8.13 suggests a 100% growth potential for the next year. Shares are currently selling for $4.08. (See ORN stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Snowflake Is the World’s Most Expensive Software Company. The Street Just Raised Its Price Targets.

    At least 10 analysts have raised their price targets on Snowflake. The challenge for the Street is valuation, as the company is easily the world’s most expensive software company.

  • Splunk Stock Plunges As Third-Quarter Revenue Hit By Missed Deals

    Splunk stock crashed Thursday following a third-quarter earnings report late Wednesday that was full of disappointments for the data analytics company, as big deals failed to close.

  • 20 electric vehicle stocks besides Tesla and Nio that analysts expect to rise the most over the next year

    Analysts favor companies that supply EV manufacturers or develop technology to support infrastructure and autonomous driving.

  • Mortgage rates fall to another record low — but home buyers shouldn’t cheer just yet

    Mortgage rates, yet again, fell to the lowest level on record. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.71% for the week ending Dec. 3, down a basis point from the week prior, Freddie Mac (FMCC)reported Thursday. This represents the 14th record low that Freddie Mac has reported in 2020.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Could Bloom in 2021

    We all want to be rid of the coronavirus, of course – and when it fades, the general economy is expected to bounce back. Getting to specifics, Credit Suisse Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Jonathan Golub sees economic momentum moderating post-pandemic, and sets a one-year target for the S&P 500 of 4,050, or 10.5% above current levels.Considering what investors can expect, Golub writes, “As we look toward 2022, the virus will be a fading memory, the economy robust, but decelerating, the yield curve steeper and volatility lower, and the rotation into cyclical largely behind us.”In the meantime, investors want to know where to put their money now – which means Wall Street’s analysts are also busy finding the stocks that are primed for gains in the next 12 months. Using TipRanks database, we’ve pulled the details on three stocks that combine a Strong Buy consensus rating with a Perfect 10 from the Smart Score -- a single-digit amalgamated score based on the collated data from TipRanks. These are stocks that have impressed the analysts – and show strong signs of near- to mid-term gains based on the data analysis algorithms.Nomad Foods (NOMD)We'll start in the food industry, the basic necessity we cannot do without. Nomad Foods is a UK-based distributor in the frozen foods niche, which has become a vital part of the modern food chain. Frozen foods offer variety, freshness, and relatively easy storage – all of which has brought Nomad over $2.4 billion in annual revenues.The COVID crisis prompted the public to eat at home more, and that was good for the grocery industry generally and frozen foods specifically. The company’s Q3 earnings, at 35 cents per share, are up 25% from one year ago. The company posted 576 million Euros (US$685 million) on the top line, implying a 12% yoy growth. Writing from BTIG, 5-star analyst Peter Saleh says, “[We] believe the company will continue to build on its lead in Western Europe's frozen food market. We expect recent lock downs could fuel a resurgence in organic sales growth as it did in 2Q20 and to a lesser extent in 3Q20. Looking ahead, we expect the company to lean into its plant-based offering to attract new customers while investing in marketing initiatives to retain customers that it gained during the pandemic.”Saleh rates NOMD a Buy, and sets a $30 price target to indicate his belief in a 26% upside for the next year. (To watch Saleh’s track record, click here)Overall, Nomad has 6 recent reviews, breaking down in a 5-to-1 split of Buy versus Hold. This makes the analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. The average price target is $28.33, for a 19% one-year upside from the current share price of $23.84. (See NOMD stock analysis on TipRanks)Rackspace Technology (RXT)Rackspace Technology is a cloud computing company out of Texas, offering data management and data security, across applications and at any scale. Rackspace’s customer base is global, and the company has offices in Australia, Singapore, India, Germany, and the UK.This cloud-tech innovator is newcomer in the stock markets, having held its IPO just this past August. The company sold 33.5 million shares at $21 each, the low end of the target range, and has been volatile since.The third quarter results were somewhat mixed for RXT. The company reported a 13% year-over-year gain in revenue, to $682 million, with a quarterly record of $315 million in bookings – an impressive 64% yoy gain. Net income, however, registered a 54-cent per share loss. That loss came even as Core Revenue – Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform combined – gained 18% compared to the year-ago quarter.Analysts are willing, for now, to forgive Rackspace’s slightly shaky entry into the stock markets. Covering this stock for Deutsche Bank, 5-star analyst Bryan Keane notes the company’s strong Core Revenue performance and adds, “…RXT delivered continued broad-based bookings momentum and further expansion of the pipeline (exceeding its sales target into Oct). As a result, RXT raised FY20 core pro-forma revenue growth guidance by ~50bps to ~14-15% implying an estimated ~2ppts of pro-forma organic growth acceleration at the mid-point into 4Q20 which we believe could have modest potential for upside based on recent bookings and retention trends.”To this end, Keane rates RXT a Buy, and his $26 price target implies a solid 45% one-year upside. (To watch Keane’s track record, click here)The Deutsche Bank view is in-line with Wall Street here; the analyst consensus on RXT is a unanimous Strong Buy, based on 5 positive reviews. The stock is selling for $17.85 and its $28 average price target suggests it has a 57% upside on the one-year time horizon. (See RXT stock analysis on TipRanks)EQT Corporation (EQT)Last but not least is EQT Corporation, an energy player in the natural gas market. In fact, it’s the largest natural gas producer in the US, with operations in the Appalachian Basin in the states of Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. The company holds lease and exploration rights more than 1 million acres, and has nearly 20 trillion cubic feet in proven reserves.Unfortunately, low energy prices have taken a toll here. Except for 1Q20, EQT has been posting net losses since the second quarter of last year. The most recent report, for Q3 2020, showed a net EPS loss of 15 cents per share. While the loss was less than expected by the analysts, it was deeper than the year-ago quarter.Despite the recurring quarterly losses, EQT shares are up an impressive 34% so far this year – and there are still 5 weeks left. The gains have completely erased losses taken at the start of the corona crisis, and reflect investor confidence in the gas industry as a vital utility. Among the bulls is Wells Fargo analyst Tom Hughes who wrote, "While northeast gas differentials continue to struggle in the shoulder season and weighed on 4Q20 guidance for realizations ahead of a potentially bullish backdrop for the commodity in 2021, EQT’s solid operational update for 3Q20 should help buoy investor confidence that the operational improvements at EQT since Mr. Rice and his team took over last year still have momentum.""EQT continues to work on its operating and financial metrics ahead of what should hopefully be a constructive macro environment," the analyst concluded.Accordingly, Hughes rates EQT shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and sets a price target of $21. This represents a 31% upside from current levels. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here)EQT is another company with a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, this one based on 6 positive reviews. The stock is trading now for $14.49, and its $19.25 average price target suggests ~33% one-year upside potential. (See EQT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The Pros And Cons Of Investing In Cruise Stocks Right Now

    Cruise lines were some of the hardest hit stocks in the market during the pandemic sell-off in early 2020, but they've been some of the top performers since the market bottomed.Cruises won't be resuming until 2021, but one analyst raised his price targets for cruise stocks based on increasing optimism about 2022 and beyond.The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Andrew Didora made the following price target adjustments on Thursday: * Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) reiterated a Neutral rating, price target raised from $15 to $22. * Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL), reiterated Neutral rating, price target raised from $34 to $60. * Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) reiterated Underperform rating, price target raised from $18 to $25. * Related Link: Cruise Stocks Sink After CDC Lifts Ban, Analyst Says New Guidelines Delay RecoveryThe Thesis: Didora highlighted some of the pros and cons of investing in cruise stocks at this point.Pros include the fact that cruise stocks are a pure play on a return to leisure activity, and the potential for highly effective coronavirus vaccines could put prior peak earnings back in play.Cons to investing in cruise stocks include a long path to revenue recovery and the need to potentially raise additional capital in the meantime. Didora is projecting revenue-generating cruise services will begin again in March based on the latest CDC requirements. Between now and then, Didora said the cruise lines will continue to pile on more net debt to stay afloat."With a delay in revenue service, additional capital is key, and balance sheet stress could continue," Didora wrote in the note.Bank of America is projecting 2021 year-end net debt for Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian will be 100%, 77% and 47% higher than 2019 levels, respectively. At the same time, diluted share counts will also be 56%, 6% and 46% higher, respectively.Benzinga's Take: The three cruise stocks are all up at least 80% since the March market low, which is a huge run for three businesses that are still dead in the water until at least March. The ultimate fate of the industry will be determined by how long it takes the leisure travel business to recover and whether or not the pandemic has permanently changed consumer demand.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Michael Burry Of 'The Big Short' Fame Confirms He's Shorting Tesla * Option Trader Bets .5M On Facebook Despite Trump's Section 230 Threat(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Fastest-Growing Companies: 27 Stocks Expecting Up To 711% EPS Growth In 2020

    Covid has disrupted the global economy, but ZM, AMZN, NVDA and AMD stocks are among 24 fastest-growing companies expecting up to 711% EPS growth in 2020.

  • Senate confirms Christopher Waller to serve on Fed's board

    The Senate on Thursday narrowly confirmed the nomination of Christopher Waller for the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, placing another of President Donald Trump's picks on the Fed's influential board after a string of high-profile rejections. The vote in favor of Waller's appointment was 48-47. Waller, research director for the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, taught economics for nearly 25 years before joining the St. Louis Fed in 2009.

  • What the Latest Deal in Sports Betting Says About DraftKings Stock

    Flutter Entertainment has an agreement to increase its stake in the U.S. daily fantasy sports and online-betting firm FanDuel.

  • Is BioCryst Stock a Buy Ahead of the FDA’s Orladeyo Decision? Analyst Weighs In

    Today will be a make or break day for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ (BCRX) lead drug candidate. Orladeyo, (berotralstat), the biotech’s oral treatment for the prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks will face an FDA approval decision.A rare disease defined by unpredictable and possibly life-threatening periodic swelling attacks, hereditary angioedema affects approximately one in 50,000 people. The most common attacks are on the arms and legs, but the condition can also cause irritation to the intestinal tract while the lungs’ airways can also be affected.The FDA has granted approval for 7 other products tackling HAE attacks, but they are all delivered either subcutaneously or intravenously. Should Orladeyo cut the mustard, it will be the first oral treatment for HAE to make it to market.The drug could also gain approval in Japan this month and in Europe in 2Q21.Evercore ISI analyst Liisa Bayko anticipates approval for Orladeyo, swiftly followed by the drug’s launch.While Bayko points out the bears’ argument rests on the fact Orladeyo’s efficacy is not as good as market leader Takhzyro’s, standing in its stead is the bulls’ counter argument: patients would rather take an oral solution if given the choice. According to Bayko this is a stance reiterated by physicians surveyed by the investment firm, who are “excited” about Orladeyo’s oral administration.Bayko says there is “significant big pharma interest in the therapeutic areas BCRX is pursuing,” and tells investors to make use of the opportunity while BioCryst stock remains undervalued.“With investors largely in a wait see mode, we see an opportunity for significant upward momentum in valuation as BCRX grows investor confidence with approval and executes a strong launch,” the analyst opined. “The current $700M valuation does not reflect much value for the $500M+ opportunity for Orladeyo... We think this could attract new investors to BCRX, those who like growth stories without binary risk.”As a result, Bayko rates BCRX an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating along with a $12 price target. The implication for investors? Potential upside of a strong 140%. (To watch Bayko’s track record, click here)Overall, Bayko’s colleagues are on the same page. Based on 5 Buys and 2 Holds, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $8.75 and implies shares could add 75% over the next 12 months. (See BioCryst stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.