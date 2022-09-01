Twitter is finally testing an edit button 2 years after Jack Dorsey said it would 'probably' never happen — here's how to be first in line to use it

Twitter; Insider

Twitter is finally rolling out an edit button test.

The company said Thursday that employees are already testing it, and Twitter Blue users will soon be able to.

Twitter users have long asked for, and joked about, an edit button on the platform.

The day that Twitter users have been wishing for has come: the edit button is here.

Twitter announced Thursday that it will start testing the feature in the coming weeks, but only for subscribers of Twitter Blue, the company's premium service that costs $4.99 a month. An internal team is already testing the button.

The company confirmed in April that it had been working on the feature since 2021 after Elon Musk polled his followers about the idea.

Twitter told Insider that even new users who sign up for the Twitter Blue service will be included in the test in the coming weeks. However, the test will start in one specific, undisclosed country first before expanding to other markets.

How it works

Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to edit a tweet "a few times" in the 30 minutes after posting, the company told Insider. An icon, timestamp, and label will appear on tweets that have been edited so readers know that their original version has been tweaked.

When readers tap the label on the tweet, they will be able to see its edit history.

Jay Sullivan, Twitter's general manager of consumer and revenue product, tweeted Thursday that the company selected Twitter Blue subscribers because the service is designed to give users early access to test features.

"Edit Tweet goes beyond fixing typos," Sullivan tweeted. "It takes some of the pressure off Tweeting, especially for people who don't Tweet as often."

A Twitter edit button has been the most-asked-for feature on the platforms for years and has become a sort of inside joke for many users.

Founder and ex-CEO Jack Dorsey has come out with conflicting comments about the feature since 2016. He said that year that adding an option to edit tweets was "def needed."

Then in 2019, he said that Twitter was considering a tool that could "clarify" tweets, not edit them. And in early 2020, Dorsey answered "no" to a question about Twitter rolling out an edit button that year.

"We'll probably never do it," he said in a Wired video.

However, he left his post as CEO in late 2021, and it was when Parag Agrawal had already replaced him that the company confirmed it had been testing the feature.

Read the original article on Business Insider