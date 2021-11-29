U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,657.79
    +63.17 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,152.90
    +253.56 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,772.65
    +281.00 (+1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.71
    -0.23 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.95
    +2.80 (+4.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.20
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.87
    -0.26 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1268
    -0.0052 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5110
    +0.0290 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3291
    -0.0047 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7780
    +0.4680 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,926.51
    +3,694.77 (+6.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,454.78
    +25.85 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.95
    +65.92 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.92
    -467.70 (-1.63%)
     

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as chief executive

·4 min read
Jack Dorsey
Jack Dorsey

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is stepping down as chief executive of the company.

He will be replaced by the current chief technical officer, Parag Agrawal, Twitter said.

Mr Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006, has been serving as CEO of both Twitter and payment firm Square.

"It's finally time for me to leave" he wrote in a statement, saying the company was "ready to move on."

Mr Dorsey said he had "deep" trust in his replacement. "I'm deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It's his time to lead," he said.

Mr Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011, and has been the firm's head of technology since 2017.

'I love Twitter'

Twitter's share price jumped slightly as rumours of his departure emerged.

Trading of shares on the stock exchange was temporarily halted as a result, but has since resumed.

News of Mr Dorsey's departure was first reported by CNBC on Monday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter. Reuters news agency separately reported it had been told the same.

On Sunday, Mr Dorsey tweeted, apparently unprompted: "I love Twitter."

In a separate message to the official corporate statement, Mr Dorsey tweeted: "Not sure anyone has heard but I resigned from Twitter".

"There's a lot of talk about the importance of a company being 'founder-led'. Ultimately I believe that's severely limiting and a single point of failure," he wrote in an attached email he sent to staff.

He added that he would leave the board after his term expires.

"Why not stay or become chair? I believe it's really important to give Parag the space he needs to lead."

Analysis box by James Clayton, North America technology reporter
Analysis box by James Clayton, North America technology reporter

In a way, Jack Dorsey typifies the Silicon Valley CEO.

He's a multi-billionaire - and has founded two hugely successful companies - Twitter and Square.

Yet he dresses in tie-dye t-shirts and sports a beard like a wizard. He's a hippie at heart, with high ideals for how technology can change the world for good.

He genuinely believes, for example, that Bitcoin has the ability to create "world peace". And with Twitter, he certainly has changed the world.

In particular it revolutionised how politicians communicate with voters - and how news is communicated with the public.

Perhaps the best known user of Twitter was Donald Trump. The populist US president used the platform as a key way of bypassing traditional media.

The decision to remove him from the platform after the Capitol Hill riots was undoubtedly the most controversial moment of Jack Dorsey's time.

The nature of his departure is also interesting. He is extricating himself from the company, even giving up his board seat.

That's very different to say, Jeff Bezos, who retains much influence at Amazon despite stepping down as boss earlier this year.

Mr Dorsey claims this is his decision. But at a multi-billion dollar company, there could well be more at play behind the scenes.

He is in his mid-40s, and still has lofty ambitions to change the world. With his track record, he may well do so again.

'Visionary leadership'

The 45-year-old co-founded the company with Biz Stone, Evan Williams and Noah Glass in 2006.

Mr Dorsey has, however, become the face of the company, having sent the earliest tweets on the service and due to his long tenure as chief executive.

He left the role of Twitter chief in 2008 and founded the digital payments app Square, which has also grown into a multi-billion dollar company.

However, he was brought back to helm Twitter in 2015 after then-chief executive Dick Costolo stepped down.

The role has seen him appear in televised inquiries before US politicians to be quizzed about his platform and its potential role in the spread of disinformation.

Calls for his departure came in 2020 from Elliott management, an investment firm which owns a significant amount of Twitter's shares. The firm reportedly felt that a full-time chief executive with only one company to run would be better for Twitter's fortunes.

But the two sides later came to an agreement which saw Mr Dorsey remain in his post.

The change in leadership comes alongside several other changes to Twitter's board, including the appointment of Bret Taylor, an existing Twitter board member and veteran of Google and Salesforce, as the new chairman.

"I want to thank Jack for his visionary leadership and unrelenting dedication to Twitter since its founding," Mr Taylor said.

"Jack returned to Twitter and turned the Company around at the most critical time. The progress since then has been nothing short of incredible.

"Jack has given the world something invaluable and we will continue to carry it forward."

Recommended Stories

  • How to say ‘omicron’: confusion as BBC, WHO and classicists debate variant’s pronunciation

    In one corner, led by historian Mary Beard and classicists brandishing the Iliad, are the ancient Greek loyalists. In the other, there is the BBC, the World Health Organization, and most of modern Greece.

  • Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter chief executive

    Dorsey co-founded site in 2006 and posted world’s first tweetParag Agrawal, chief technology officer, to replace Dorsey Jack Dorsey in 2015. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has stepped down from his executive role at the social media company. Dorsey will be replaced by chief technology officer (CTO) Parag Agrawal, the company announced on Monday. The surprise move ends Dorsey’s much criticized tenure as chief executive officer of both Twitter and Square, his digi

  • Jack Dorsey releases statement as Twitter names his replacement as CEO

    Jack Dorsey is leaving Twitter, the company has officially announced. Mr Dorsey will be replaced at the head of the company by Parag Agrawal, its current chief technology officer. The co-founder will continue to serve on the board until 2022, when his term will expire, Twitter announced.

  • Cyber Monday air fryer deals 2021: Instant Pot, Ninja, & Cosori

    If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Did you have some time to catch your breath this weekend after all that shopping last week? We sure hope so, because now it’s time to dig into all the amazing Cyber Monday air … The post Cyber Monday air fryer deals 2021: Instant Pot, Ninja, & Cosori appeared first on BGR.

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to step down and be replaced by CTO Parag Agrawal

    Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Jack Dorsey will be leaving his post and immediately replaced by Parag Agrawal, a longtime veteran of the social-media company who most recently served as its chief technology officer.

  • Tech rally lifts Wall Street from Omicron-driven rout

    (Reuters) -Bargain buying in technology stocks drove Wall Street higher on Monday following a slump related to Omicron, while the Dow Jones lagged its peers as major banks fell and investors awaited more information on the new coronavirus variant. The S&P technology subindex jumped 2.1%, indicating that investors were likely favoring pandemic-resistant technology stocks amid growing fears of Omicron. Gains in Amazon.com and Tesla Inc also drove the S&P consumer discretionary sector 1.7% higher, with investors viewing Friday's losses as a cue for bargain hunting into high-value tech names.

  • Burkina Faso: Tear gas fired at protesters decrying Islamist attacks

    The protest comes amid fear of an Islamist encroachment following a number of recent attacks.

  • They're breaking all the rules! Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and many others started Cyber Monday deals early

    Oh, and did we mention Kate Spade, Nordstrom, Hope Depot and HSN are in on the early Cyber Monday action, too?

  • Highly mutated Omicron COVID variant threatens U.S. recovery efforts

    Travel restrictions take effect today as the coronavirus Omicron variant spreads globally. Dr. Andy Pekosz, a virologist with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins "CBSN AM" to discuss the variant and what we know about contagious it is.

  • BioNTech, Moderna, J&J Explore Omicron Versions of Shots

    (Bloomberg) -- BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson are working to adapt their Covid-19 vaccines to address the omicron variant, with the German partner of Pfizer Inc. saying it could have a new version ready within 100 days if necessary.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransBioNTech said Monday that it has started development in order to move as quickly as possible. The firs

  • Omicron Variant Isn’t Deadly, South African Medical Chair Claims

    A South African doctor said Sunday that symptoms of the Omicron variant appear to be mild and can be treated at home. Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a private practitioner and chair of the South African Medical Association, was one of the first to notice the new variant. She treated patients at her clinic who had symptoms […]

  • Kevin Strickland: Fundraiser for exonerated Missouri man tops $1.5m

    Kevin Strickland was released after 42 years in jail over a triple murder he did not commit.

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Steps Down, CTO Parag Agrawal Takes Reins

    Jack Dorsey resigned as CEO of Twitter, saying the social network “is ready to move on from its founders,” the company announced Monday. Dorsey, 45, also serves as CEO of payment company Square — and some investors, including hedge fund Elliott Management, had wanted Dorsey to exit as chief executive of Twitter so the social […]

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Confirms He Will Step Down. The Stock Rises.

    Jack Dorsey will be stepping down from his role as Twitter chief executive effective immediately, the social media giant said Monday. Twitter (ticker: TWTR ) appointed Parag Agrawal, current chief technology officer, as CEO and a board member. “I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders,” Dorsey said in a statement Monday.

  • Jack Dorsey Steps Down as Twitter CEO, Replaced by CTO Parag Agrawal

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc., is stepping down, ceding the position to the company’s Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransThe move is effective immediately, though Dorsey will stay on the board of the social media company until his term expires in 2022, Twitter said in a statement Monday.“I

  • 1 Cryptocurrency I'd Buy Right Now -- and It's Not Shiba Inu

    Shiba Inu has enjoyed a great run. But there's another cryptocurrency that's a better pick now.

  • Tencent Opens WeChat Further to Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. will soon allow WeChat groups to display links to external shopping sites such as Alibaba’s Tmall and Taobao, taking another step toward dismantling longstanding barriers erected across China’s most popular social media service.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransTencent will begin testing a function “soon” to allow group-chat participants to share

  • Ethereum Moves Higher As Global Markets Rebound

    Ethereum settled above the 20 EMA and is testing the resistance level at $4,380.

  • Missed Out On Shiba Inu? Buy This Breakout Cryptocurrency Instead

    The odds of Shiba Inu delivering an encore performance are slim, to say the least. Yes, it's an ERC-20 token, a type of smart contract built on the Ethereum blockchain, which theoretically means it's compatible with a wide array of decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) products.

  • What Web3 is and why everyone is talking about it

    A well-funded and intensely motivated chunk of tech's hive mind is finding common cause in a vast new project: rebuilding the web on a foundation of cryptocurrency and blockchain tech. They call it "Web3." The big picture: Developers, investors and early adopters imagine a future in which the technologies that enable Bitcoin and Ethereum will break up the concentrated power today's tech giants wield and usher in a golden age of individual empowerment and entrepreneurial freedom.Get market news w