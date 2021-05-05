U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,167.59
    +2.93 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,230.34
    +97.31 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,582.42
    -51.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.37
    -6.92 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.31
    -0.38 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.60
    +10.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    26.57
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2011
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    -0.0080 (-0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3900
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2050
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,897.13
    +2,252.89 (+4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,458.07
    +52.77 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.30
    +116.13 (+1.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Twitter is rolling out full-size image previews on mobile today

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

The next time someone you follow tweets a single image, you won’t see it cropped on Twitter’s iOS and Android app. Instead, the service will display the picture in its entirety on your timeline, allowing you to see it in its original aspect ratio. 

That’s a small but meaningful change to how Twitter has historically done things. Before the company started testing the tweak in March, it cropped all non-16:9 images to maintain timeline uniformity. The previous system sparked controversy last year when some people found the algorithm Twitter had created to automatically crop images was focusing on white faces over Black ones.

The cropping test was one of two trials Twitter started in March. The other gave some users the option to upload images in 4K quality. The company started rolling out that tweak to everyone at the end of last month. Between the two tweaks, the image experience on Twitter has changed significantly over the past month. 

  • Twitter expands its anti-bullying prompts to all users

    A year after it began testing prompts that asked users to “rethink” mean replies, Twitter is expanding the feature to all its iOS and Android users.

  • Google's AI photo app uses crowdsourcing to preserve endangered languages

    Google has unveiled an app, Woolaroo, that uses AI and crowdsourcing to preserve and foster endangered languages.

  • 'Farpoint' studio Impulse Gear will release a VR hero shooter this summer

    Among the characters in 'Larcenauts' is [checks notes] a sentient, brawling mushroom.

  • Peloton is recalling its treadmills after numerous injuries and one death

    The company will no longer sell Tread or Tread+ in the US.

  • Crude Oil Prices Break Above Their Seven-Week High

    Crude oil prices breached their seven-week high at the mid-week trading session in London over a record drop in America’s crude oil inventories with growing expectations that rebounding economic activities in key emerged markets will continually boost energy demand momentarily.

  • Taiwan's Foxconn forms semiconductor JV with Yageo

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn said on Wednesday it has formed a joint venture with Yageo Corp to expand its presence in the semiconductor industry, as a global chip shortage rattles producers of goods from cars to electronics. The supply bottleneck has led to production cuts and warnings of supply chain disruption from manufacturers across the world this year. Electronics manufacturing conglomerate Foxconn, which counts tech giants such as Apple among its top clients, said in a statement the two companies will set up a new firm in Taiwan called XSemi Corporation.

  • Private Lenders Tremble Over Self-Dealing Probe at Toronto Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Private lenders in Canada are rushing to reassure investors after the country’s top capital markets regulator disclosed an investigation into alleged mismanagement and self-dealing at Bridging Finance Inc., a Toronto firm that provides credit to businesses.Executives at five other private lending firms in Canada said that the news of the Ontario Securities Commission investigation of Bridging over the weekend prompted numerous inquiries from their investors. They’re asking about those firms’ lending practices, how they place values on loans and how they prevent self-dealing, the executives said. They’re also asking how any new oversight of the sector might affect business.Colin Kilgour, a founder of Kilgour Williams Capital, took an empathetic tone in a note to his clients, offering full disclosure to allay any of their fears. “In the interest of full transparency, we welcome any investor in the fund who wishes to review the valuation methodology and/or the mark-to-market of the loan portfolio,” he wrote.An executive at another lender, who asked not to be identified, acknowledged that the scrutiny of Bridging is raising concerns about the sector as a whole.An Ontario court last week ordered PricewaterhouseCoopers to take control of Bridging, which manages about C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) in loans mostly to small and midsize companies. That order was requested by the securities commission, which is looking into whether Bridging and senior executives misappropriated investor funds and failed to disclose conflicts of interest.The OSC says it has evidence that Bridging Chief Executive Officer David Sharpe received undisclosed payments into his personal checking account from a company controlled by Canadian entrepreneur Sean McCoshen. During that same period, Bridging’s funds were lending more than C$100 million to McCoshen’s other companies, the documents say.According to an affidavit sworn by OSC forensic accountant Daniel Tourangeau, much of the undisclosed money was moved into Sharpe’s investment accounts. Almost C$100,000 went to a car-leasing company, which Tourangeau believes was used to lease a 2013 Bentley GTC Mulliner and a 2018 Bentley Bentayaga for Sharpe’s use.“We drive pick-up trucks, not Bentleys,” Kilgour said in his note to clients.None of the allegations against Bridging or Sharpe has been proved in a court. Sharpe declined to comment.As the volume of negative-yielding debt has surged and investors look to capitalize on the additional returns illiquid assets can provide, private debt has increasingly become more appealing to institutional investors and family offices. Retail wealthy investors, with the help of financial advisers, have also been increasingly parking cash in private debt -- now approaching a $1 trillion market -- looking to boost returns.More: Ontario Says Lender Misappropriated Funds, CEO Took PaymentsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 Slips on Tech Wreck as Yellen Stokes Inflation Jitters

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • With Most Meme-Stock Losses Recouped, Retail Army Is on the Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- After taking a beating during the meme-stock mania earlier this year, do-it-yourself investors have recovered about three-quarters of their losses. Now having licked their wounds, it’s unclear whether they’ll return to making buzzy bets or stick with safer offerings.Retail portfolios had fallen 13% by the time of their peak drawdowns on March 8 -- a loss of roughly $170 billion, according to estimates from Vanda Research Ltd., which monitors the flows of U.S. individual investors. Since then, they’ve regained about $123 billion, the firm said.While overall U.S. trading volume has declined 74% from the Jan. 27 high, trading has picked up in recent months. Analysts see evidence of retail investors returning to markets as surveys show their bullish sentiment rebounding. And there’s money to spend: Last week’s March economic data showed that Americans’ income had surged the most on record dating back to 1946.“A lot of consumers are feeling pretty good overall,” Ryan Kelley, chief investment officer at Hennessy Funds, said in an interview by phone. “You see your portfolios go up, you see your net worth going up and you naturally feel like you want to put some more in,” he said.The question is where that money is going. Some analysts say do-it-yourself traders are moving into blue chips, based on gains in large versus small-company stocks. Vanda sees evidence that they are placing bets on cryptocurrencies. And their chatter continues on WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum for the day-trading community, which recently helped drive up prices of new favorites like MicroVision Inc. and Nokia Corp.“I don’t know what the next hunting ground will be for them but it will be something,” Aaron Clark, a portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management, said about retail traders. “There will be pockets of areas that they target that push stocks, commodities or something to extremes because they all sort of pile into the same area.”Hennessy Funds’ Kelley has seen this force in action. His firm’s stock price and volume mysteriously spiked and fell in February during the period when special purpose acquisition companies became market darlings, including a similarly-named SPAC, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp.“We were dumbfounded,” Kelley said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Explainer: The Dakota Access Pipeline faces possible closure

    A U.S. court could order the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) shut in coming weeks, disrupting deliveries of crude oil, and making nearby rail traffic more congested. WHAT IS DAPL? The 570,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Dakota Access pipeline, or DAPL, is the largest oil pipeline out of the Bakken shale basin and has been locked in a legal battle with Native American tribes over whether the line can stay open after a judge scrapped a key environmental permit last year.

  • Dow ends at record high as tech slides

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a record high on Wednesday, while Nasdaq gave up its earlier gains and closed in red. Energy and materials continued this week's momentum, leading gains among S&P 500 sectors. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index recovered from a sell-off on Tuesday.

  • UBS’s Weber Apologizes for Archegos Loss, Urges Transparency

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG’s Chairman Axel Weber apologized for the loss the Swiss bank posted on its exposure to the collapse of Archegos Capital Management while also blaming a lack of regulation and transparency regarding family offices operating in financial markets.Switzerland’s largest bank surprised investors last month when it announced an $861 million hit from exposure to Bill Hwang’s family office, weeks after peers had come clean about their losses. Weber called Archegos a very “unusual situation” and said he was “deeply sorry that it happened” during an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.Weber said the “usual suspects” of concentration risk and high leverage were present in the Archegos situation and though banks have a lot of information when it comes to some parts of the markets, others such as family offices were deeply lacking in transparency and regulation.Read More: UBS Joins Morgan Stanley With Surprise $861 Million Archegos HitIf transparency is not enforced by regulators UBS will enforce it for its own clients. “If we finance activity, we want these disclosures and if clients are unwilling to give that, well there may be other banks that give them that same exposure, but it won’t be us,” Weber said. Still, the bank is not in the business of avoiding risk, but rather seeks to manage it, according to Weber.“We think what went wrong was various failures interacted as opposed to a specific point where you can point the finger,” Weber said, adding that there was no single person who was solely to blame for the incident and the bank was focusing on improving processes that were lacking.The loss has triggered an internal investigation at UBS but the bank is so far not subject to any regulator enforcements or actions. Swiss rival Credit Suisse Group AG is under scrutiny by Swiss regulator Finma, which opened enforcement proceedings at the bank after it announced a $5.5 billion hit related to Archegos.UBS kept quiet on the losses from Archegos for several weeks until the presentation of first-quarter earnings, whereas Credit Suisse had warned investors early. Morgan Stanley was criticized for only revealing its $911 million loss during a scheduled earnings release. UBS said following the earnings release that it didn’t see the need to disclose Archegos early.Future OfficeThe bulk of UBS employees are still working from home globally, with about 20% in critical functions who’ve remained at the office throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Weber. But when the virus subsides, UBS plans to offer case-by-case flexibility to its employees, Weber said.Read More: Bank Bosses Want a Return to Office. Underlings Aren’t So Sure“We see very little need to be in a race to get back to office,” he said. The new normal will see a greater degree of people in the office but there will be no hard-and-fast rule. Weber said he expects critical roles, and procedures related to trading and controls, to likely remain in the office, adding that high-risk areas need to be monitored in person on the floor or in a similar manner.The biggest changes will be seen in back-office functions which are more easily done from a remote location. While Weber said he expects front-office roles such as advising clients to return to the office, he also said that interactions with wealth management clients were becoming more digital in a permanent way.(Adds context on Archegos loss disclosure from second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why trouble may loom for stock market if Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF fails to bounce

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund is significantly oversold and due for a bounce, but if it doesn't come the popular fund risks suffering a “waterfall” decline, says one chart watcher.

  • Kevin O’Leary on cryptocurrency: ‘I don’t own random ETFs with blood coin in them’

    It appears that Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary no longer thinks bitcoin is “garbage.” The chairman of O’Shares ETF told Yahoo Finance Live that he’s allocated 3% of his portfolio to the world’s largest cryptocurrency after his native Canada, and a handful of other countries, eased restrictions on institutional buying of the asset.

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Dogecoin? Here’s the crypto with the largest gain this year—and it isn’t even close

    Since January, the price of Bitcoin has surged 89%. But another major cryptocurrency has posted even larger returns.

  • Crypto Mania Sends Doge Soaring, Crashes Robinhood Token Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are piling back into some of the fringe corners of the cryptocurrency world, with the frenzy sending Dogecoin surging more than 50% again and crashing Robinhood’s trading app.Other so-called altcoins also took off, with Dash spiking 18% over a 24-hour period through the European morning on Wednesday and Ethereum Classic rising almost 45%. In the world of DeFi, tokens such as Force DAO and Tierion surged more than 1,000% on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.com data. Meanwhile, Robinhood said it resolved earlier issues with crypto trading on its platform.“You have money looking for a home and this is one of those areas of the market where there is speculation happening, there is significant appreciation happening in a short period of time,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “You get that excitement there.”The rallies defied easy explanation and continued a trend that’s seen the value of all digital tokens surge past $2.3 trillion. Doge, created as a joke in 2013, has been used in marketing gimmicks -- the latest by the Oakland A’s baseball team, which offered two seats to games this week for 100 Dogecoin. The Gemini crypto exchange backed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss said it now supports Doge, and will soon enable trading of it.Dogecoin’s red-hot advance from around 0.002 cents a year ago -- when it was worth about $300 million -- has captured the interest of many on Wall Street. It’s even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve -- the central bank’s chairman last week answered “some of the asset prices are high” when asked if things like GameStop Corp.’s and Dogecoin’s supercharged rallies created threats to financial stability.As a sign of Dogecoin’s rising popularity, the Robinhood app is among the top 10 downloads at the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. crypto exchange -- which doesn’t offer Doge trading -- saw its shares fall 4.6% Tuesday, its lowest close since its market debut last month.“It’s pretty amazing that something that started out as a joke has become so popular,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.Though interest in digital assets has picked up in recent months as more traditional firms who were long hesitant to the crypto space warm up to cryptocurrencies, it’s alternative coins that have captured the most attention in recent days. Bitcoin has taken a backseat following record-setting rallies from Ether and Doge, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.“The Dogecoin bubble should have popped by now, but institutional interest is trying to take advantage of this momentum and that could support another push higher,” he said in a note. “Dogecoin is surging because many cryptocurrency traders do not want to miss out on any buzz that stems from Elon Musk’s hosting of Saturday Night Live.”Elsewhere, a new Ether ETF trading in Canada called the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) broke its record volume on Tuesday. It’s up more than 20% in the first two days of the week.Bitcoin rose modestly on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak. It was up 0.8% to $55,213 as of 9:29 a.m. in London on Wednesday.Meanwhile, many -- including famed crypto investor Mike Novogratz -- have warned that the rallies could be unsustainable. Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said recently he’d be “very, very worried” were one of his friends to invest in Doge.“It seems that investors are careening from one hot dot to another, like a pinball game,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “My sense is this speculative wave will suffer the same fate as the GME and other Robinhood ‘flash-in-the-pan’ stocks. Cryptocurrencies may have become a new asset class, like precious metals, but surges such as these seem unsustainable.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • $1 Dogecoin looks almost inevitable now

    The cryptocurrency that no one was meant to take seriously spiked to just under 70¢ before losing a little ground.

  • Complaints about mortgage servicers are soaring as millions of Americans still can’t make their monthly payments

    A year into the pandemic, some homeowners say loan servicers aren't giving them clear information about mortgage forbearance.

  • As dogecoin extends record rise, Galaxy’s Novogratz says ‘it’s dangerous being a speculator’ in the crypto

    Wealthy investor Mike Novogratz says that the run-up in dogecoin is a reflection of the disenchantment of younger investors in the current state of financial markets and the economy and cautioned that trying to bet on the parody coin at these current levels is dangerous.

  • Caesars stock spikes after execs say ‘weekends in Las Vegas are sold out for the foreseeable future’

    Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares spiked in after-hours trading Tuesday after the casino company revealed another big loss in the first quarter, but outlined a strong rebound in the works in Las Vegas.