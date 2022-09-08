Twitter finally gets around to adding direct Insta and Snap sharing to its Android app

Why screencap when you can simply share? Twitter Support announced on Thursday that its Android app will soon receive the same functionality that its iOS alternative already enjoys: the ability to share tweets directly on Instagram or Snapchat.

We enjoyed the Tweet. Now everyone should enjoy it too.



Sharing a Tweet directly to Snapchat and Instagram Stories is now available on Android (already on iOS!)



And we added LinkedIn sharing on Android and iOS. Tap the share icon on a Tweet to try it out. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 8, 2022

What's more, Twitter is adding LinkedIn direct sharing to both Android and iOS so your echo chamber will be able to bounce around through three separate social media silos. Twitter is also working to increase its cross-platform reach in India, where TechCrunch reports that the social media company is already testing out a "Share to Whatsapp" button for users in that market.