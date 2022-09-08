U.S. markets closed

Twitter finally gets around to adding direct Insta and Snap sharing to its Android app

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Why screencap when you can simply share? Twitter Support announced on Thursday that its Android app will soon receive the same functionality that its iOS alternative already enjoys: the ability to share tweets directly on Instagram or Snapchat.

What's more, Twitter is adding LinkedIn direct sharing to both Android and iOS so your echo chamber will be able to bounce around through three separate social media silos. Twitter is also working to increase its cross-platform reach in India, where TechCrunch reports that the social media company is already testing out a "Share to Whatsapp" button for users in that market.

