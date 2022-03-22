Twitter can now create GIFs using your iOS camera

The humble GIF may have been invented in 1987, but in many ways, it’s never been more popular. Whether you pronounce the acronym with a soft g as its creator does or with a hard one as most people do, many of us turn to GIFs when we want to share memorable clips of TV shows, movies and news hits.

Ok GIFs aren’t new but what *is new* is the option to capture your own using the in-app camera on iOS. pic.twitter.com/3Hl6q78e6s — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 22, 2022

And if you’re a frequent Twitter user, the company is making it easier to create and share those clips. It has updated its iOS app to include a built-in GIF capture feature. All you have to do is open the camera module and swipe over to the GIF mode to record one of your own clips. You can see the feature in action in the tweet where Twitter announced its availability. At the moment, the feature is only available on iOS. When Engadget reached out to Twitter to ask about the GIF functionality making its way to Android, the company told us feedback it gathered from iOS users would “inform future updates.”