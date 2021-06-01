U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,221.25
    +18.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,693.00
    +180.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,743.00
    +56.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,281.90
    +13.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.14
    +1.82 (+2.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.70
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    28.32
    +0.30 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2229
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.17
    +0.43 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4176
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5680
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,444.94
    -246.34 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.28
    -41.13 (-4.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.28
    +85.67 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,814.34
    -45.74 (-0.16%)
     

Twitter is developing more granular misinformation warning labels

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Twitter's fight against misinformation once saw it ban the most powerful person in the world. But, with hoaxes and mistruths a perpetual issue, it's expanding the labels it rolled out during the pandemic. You'll soon see three new types of warning labels below relevant tweets, all of which provide more context to help debunk hoaxes or bust jargon. The new alerts include "Get the latest," "Stay Informed" and "Misleading," complete with accompanying "find out more" links. If they're similar to the COVID-19 labels, they should lead to external sites or a curated Moment on Twitter with more information on the topic at hand. Once again, the in-development feature was spotted by the oracle of social media, Jane Manchun Wong — who recently uncovered the Twitter Blue subscription service.

The app researcher also confirmed that her tongue-in-cheek tweets showcasing the new labels feature Twitter's new "Chirp" font. Part of the company's ongoing branding efforts, the new typeface is pitched as a blend of American Gothic and European Grotesque styles, striking a "balance between messy and sharp." Either way, it looks different.

As for its endless battle to rid misinformation, Twitter has previously utilized PSAs during the election to curb falsehoods about voting and results. Its campaign eventually saw it butt heads with then-President Donald Trump, whose account it permanently banned as part of a divisive move that spurred outcries from his supporters and free speech advocates.

In January, Twitter announced Birdwatch: a crowdsourced feature that gave a small batch of users the tools to provide fact-checks for tweets. Initially, the notes are only visible on a dedicated site, but Twitter said it planned to integrated them into its platform when a broad and diverse consensus is reached.

Recommended Stories

  • Rashod Bateman tweets emoji in response to Julio Jones rumors

    The Baltimore Ravens have been linked to wide receiver Julio Jones. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman tweeted an emoji in response to the rumors

  • Long lines and confusion as Venezuela begins COVID-19 vaccination

    Hundreds of senior citizens and health workers stood in long lines on Monday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as part of Venezuela's inoculation campaign, which has been held up by payment problems and political disputes. The government of President Nicolas Maduro for months said it was unable to pay for vaccines due to U.S. sanctions, but last month announced it had come up with the funds to enter the global COVAX program. The campaign that officially began over the weekend is using vaccines provided by Russia and China.

  • Gokada to launch ride-hailing service in two Nigerian cities as part of super app plans

    One of such is ride-hailing-turned-logistics company Gokada. Gokada launched in 2018 as a ride-hailing company in Lagos, Nigeria. Today, the company is combining all these services (which have operated independently in the past) into a single application.

  • Xiaomi says it can fully charge a phone in eight minutes

    Xiaomi has demonstrated its new Hyper Charge tech fully charging a 4,000mAH phone battery in eight minutes.

  • Mets activate Kevin Pillar just 2 weeks after he was hit in face by a 94 mph fastball

    Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures after he was hit in the face by a pitch earlier this month.

  • Emma Stone Wants Origin Story on ‘The Little Mermaid’s’ Ursula

    "She’s an octopus and the world you would get to live in, like Ursula’s parents and what happened there,” Stone said in a recent interview.

  • Tulsa massacre documentaries offer deep dive into tragedy

    Several documentary filmmakers — some backed by NBA superstars — are shedding light on the historically ignored Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, one of the most horrific tragedies in American history. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are among those releasing documentaries based on the racially motivated massacre.

  • Giggs' absence puts pressure on Bale to deliver for Wales at Euro 2020

    Wales will go into Euro 2020 without their beleaguered boss Ryan Giggs, putting the spotlight on Gareth Bale's bid to silence critics who say he has lost his appetite for success.

  • After 24 years of memes and mockery, a cursed Mexican soccer team wins big

    Mexican soccer club Cruz Azul was long thought to be so cursed that its very name became slang for "choke." But on Sunday, it won it all.

  • John Boyega Says He's 'Open' to Returning to the  Star Wars  Franchise — Under These Conditions

    John Boyega has previously been candid about his frustrations with his character Finn's evolution in the latest Star Wars trilogy

  • Japan will send a transforming robot ball to the Moon

    Japan plans to explore the Moon with a transforming ball robot made with the help of Sony and Tomy.

  • Celtics fan arrested after water bottle was thrown at Kyrie Irving

    Kyrie Irving is the latest target of abusive NBA fan behavior.

  • Dispute over A350 paint job threatens Airbus deliveries to Qatar -sources

    DUBAI/PARIS (Reuters) -Qatar Airways has clashed with European planemaker Airbus over the painting of an A350 jetliner in a heated dispute that threatens to delay a resumption of European deliveries to the Gulf carrier, industry sources said. Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker has criticised Airbus without giving details of the dispute, but the sources said it involves the latest in a series of quality-control spats between the airline and Airbus. Qatar Airways and Airbus declined to comment.

  • Survivors remember Tulsa race massacre 100 years later as Biden marks anniversary

    Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106, can still remember a house engulfed in flames and bodies stacked in truckbeds - horrors that 100 years later led to a pledge by President Joe Biden to work for racial justice. "I was quite a little kid but I remember running and the soldiers were coming in," Randle said in an interview with Reuters as her hometown of Tulsa prepared to mark one of the darkest chapters in its history. Monday was the centenary of a massacre targeting Tulsa's prosperous African-American community in the district of Greenwood that bore the nickname Black Wall Street.

  • 'Knockout City' is free for new players until they reach level 25

    Starting this week, Knockout City is free to play until you reach level 25 in-game.

  • Google's speedier internet standard is now an actual standard

    Google's QUIC data technology is now an official internet standard, potentially improving connections worldwide.

  • Turkish Economy Likely Outperformed Most Peers But at a Cost

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Turkey’s economy has continued to grow at a strong pace so far this year, but that doesn’t necessarily mean its citizens are getting richer.The $717 billion economy likely outperformed all Group of 20 nations except for China in the first quarter after nearly stalling a year ago when the pandemic struck. It’s been bolstered by robust consumption on the back of last year’s government-led credit push, an expansion that came at the expense of price and currency stability.Data on Monday is likely to show gross domestic product rose 6.3% from a year earlier and 1.3% from the fourth quarter, according to the medians of forecasts in Bloomberg surveys. Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said Thursday that “data point to 6% growth in the first quarter.”There is an “exchange rate illusion” in Turkey’s economic growth data, according to Enver Erkan, chief economist at Istanbul-based Tera Yatirim, who’s ranked by Bloomberg as the most accurate forecaster on Turkish GDP data.Noting that the GDP per capita in U.S. dollar terms dropped nearly 40% since 2013 to around $7,700 last year, Erkan said Turkey’s recent economic model isn’t sustainable as the growth is mainly driven by consumption supported by government spending and loan campaigns.“This comes at the expense of lira and price stability,” he said.The government pushed banks to ramp up lending to help businesses and consumers ride out last year’s Covid-19 emergency. The credit boom was coupled with a front-loaded easing cycle that helped prime the economy. That growth push weakened the currency by 20% last year and kept headline inflation in double digits. The size of the economy dropped to $717 billion last year from $760.8 billion a year earlier.The currency further lost 10% against the dollar in the first quarter, especially after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired the central bank’s former hawkish governor Naci Agbal in March. The decision to fire Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, set off a swift reversal of investor enthusiasm, sending Turkish markets into a nosedive.The data expose the challenge facing new central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu as he looks to restore price stability without cooling the economy ahead of the general elections in 2023.Kavcioglu has pledged policy continuity after his appointment and kept benchmark interest rate unchanged at 19% for a second meeting this month, saying the pace of price gains had peaked in April. Consumer inflation quickened for a seventh month to 17.14% in April.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Noodle Maker Bets Americans Will Dig Quorn’s Alternative Chicken

    (Bloomberg) -- Monde Nissin Corp. will use some of its $1 billion initial public offering proceeds to expand its Quorn Foods Ltd. fake meat business in the U.S., the world’s biggest market by far for plant-based alternative food.The Philippines-based company, which also sells staple foods and is the owner of Lucky Me! instant noodles, will use Quorn’s substitute chicken product to take on heavyweights like Beyond Meat Inc. and Impossible Foods Inc. in a sector dominated by faux beef, executives said in an interview.“Our ambition is to become the king of alternative chicken globally,” Quorn Chief Executive Officer Marco Bertacca told Bloomberg before Monde’s IPO, the largest ever for a Southeast Asian food company. Monde debuted in the Philippines on Tuesday and closed at 13.48 pesos, down from its 13.50 peso IPO price.Monde plans to increase Quorn’s production capacity and ship to more fast-food chains in the U.S., spending nearly 16 billion pesos ($335 million) to expand its presence in the country. It is also building two fermenters and packaging facilities in the U.K., where Quorn is based and has a 28% market share. Barclays Plc estimates the global alternative-meat market will grow tenfold to more than $140 billion by 2029, or 10% of the meat industry as a whole.“The alternative meat category is going to explode, and we want to get our capacity ready as soon as possible,” Monde Chief Executive Officer Henry Soesanto said. “We need big money for that.”There’s some ground to catch up on. Since its 550 million pound ($780 million) acquisition by Monde in 2015, Quorn has suffered construction delays and chiller failures at its facilities, which depleted inventory and forced it to cut back on orders. The compound annual growth rate of Monde’s alternative-meat sales ticked along at only 5% from 2017-2020 despite the boom in the market. Beyond Meat’s sales had a CAGR of more than 130% in that period.In two years, Monde could bring its plant-based business to Asia, with an eye on the Chinese market as the government aims to reduce meat consumption. Quorn distributes limited amounts in Singapore and the Philippines.“Europe and the U.S. are at the forefront of alternative protein. Asia is coming up a bit late, but it is catching up in the next two to three years,” Soesanto said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.We’ll Always Eat Meat. But More of It Will Be ‘Meat’: QuickTakeRather than faux ground beef, Quorn will focus on chicken -- the most-consumed protein in the U.S. -- and try to get fast-food chains to include it on their menus. A planned monthlong promotion with Kentucky Fried Chicken in the U.K. saw Quorn chicken burgers “flying off the shelves,” said Bertacca. The “Imposter Burger,” featuring a Quorn “chicken” fillet made with KFC batter and topped with vegan mayo and lettuce, sold out in four days, he said.Nearly 90% of Quorn’s 2020 sales were from the U.K. and Europe.In the Philippines, Monde’s portfolio of food staples including bread, noodles and sauces should continue to drive business after profit last year surged 26% to 7.34 billion pesos, Soesanto said. Monde will pay out 60% of net income as dividends, potentially rising to 90% after capital expenditure in the long-term.The snack maker plans to increase its Lucky Me! noodle sales by making them healthier and offering more flavors, while also cutting palm-oil content by as much as 70%, Soesanto said. Instant noodles accounted for half of Monde’s 68 billion pesos in sales in 2020. The average Filipino consumes only 36 packs of noodles a year, well below places like Indonesia, Vietnam and South Korea, where the number is over 60, he said.Chief Strategy Officer David Nicol said Monde is on the lookout for ventures where it can provide food technology and partners can oversee local supply chains.“Given its dominant position in the Philippines, Quorn will be its major growth source going forward,” said Gerard Abad, chief investment officer at AB Capital & Investment Corp. in Manila. The IPO should put Monde in a good position to capture a significant share of the expanding meatless market, he said.AIA Investment Management Pte, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Ltd. and Singapore state investment fund GIC Pte are among cornerstone investors, according to Monde’s IPO prospectus. Soesanto said in a statement last week there’d been “overwhelming interest” from international and domestic investors.Los Angeles-based Beyond Meat surged more than 800% in the three months after its sizzling May 2019 listing in New York, and it remains almost 500% higher than its IPO price. Impossible Foods is preparing a public listing, Reuters reported in April.Monde’s goal is for Quorn to at least match the pace of growth in the global alternative-meat industry, even as new players like Nestle SA and Unilever join the fray.“If we get even 5% of that huge market, we will be very happy,” Soesanto said of the U.S. “We don’t want to be left by the bus.”(Closes share price in third paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Software Firm Dye & Durham Soars on $2.8 Billion Management Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian software provider Dye & Durham Ltd. surged almost 18% after a shareholder group led by management offered to buy the company for about C$3.4 billion ($2.8 billion), less than a year after it went public.The Toronto-based company said Monday it will form a committee of directors to evaluate its options following an approach by executives who want to take it over for C$50.50 a share. The shares closed at C$48.24 in Toronto, up 17.7%.The disclosure may bring financial buyers into the arena, according to Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce analyst Stephanie Price. “We see private equity as the most likely alternative bidder,” Price wrote in a note. Dye & Durham could take on “much more leverage as a private company than the public markets would be comfortable with,” she said.Dye & Durham provides software for legal and business professionals, offering clients a platform for accessing legal registries and public records data. Its products help speed up document searches, document creation and electronic records filings.The offer is 23% higher than Friday’s close and more than six times the C$7.50 price of the initial public offering last July. The board committee will consider other bidders or merger partners and will also examine a sale of assets, the company said.Mawer OpposesOne large shareholder expressed opposition to the go-private transaction. “We think Dye & Durham is an excellent company and should remain public,” Jeff Mo, lead manager of Canadian small cap strategies at Mawer Investment Management Ltd., said in an interview. Mo said he would reconsider his view if the board process leads to a bidding war. Mawer holds about 9% of Dye & Durham, he said.The company has been led since 2014 by Chief Executive Officer Matthew Proud, who has expanded it through a number of acquisitions in Canada, the U.K. and Australia.One of Proud’s companies, Plantro Ltd., sold 2.2 million shares of Dye & Durham in January, according to insider trading records. Other executives, including Chief Operating Officer John Robinson and Chief Information Officer Eric Tong, also sold shares at that time.“The decision by management to purchase the business will raise eyebrows, given recent concern on insider selling and the need to raise significant capital,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young said in a note.Deal SpreeDye & Durham been busy making deals since going public. In December, it said it would buy DoProcess LP for C$530 million from the infrastructure arm of Ontario Municipal Employees’ Retirement System. Since January, it’s announced four more deals, including a C$94 million acquisition of U.K. real estate software firm Future Climate Info Ltd.To help fund its acquisition spree, Dye & Durham has tapped equity markets on several occasions since the IPO. The most recent was a February issue of nearly 4 million shares at C$50.50 -- the same price as the proposed takeover offer.The company’s statement didn’t say which members of management are part of the group that wants to take the company private. The company said that, following recent acquisitions, it expects C$220 million in annualized pro forma adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.Last year, Matthew Proud and his brother, Avesdo Inc. Executive Chairman Tyler Proud, were part of a failed C$58 million offer for Torstar Corp., the publisher of the Toronto Star.(Updates share price, CIBC note and other changes)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pound’s Gain to Three-Year High Cut Short Amid Variant Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- The pound retreated after hitting its strongest level in three years as concern over a new coronavirus strain outweighed bets on the U.K. economic recovery.Sterling fell as much as 0.2% as the dollar erased losses. While Britain has seen relative success in containing the pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to fully reopen the economy on June 21 hangs in the balance as the new strain looks to be more transmissible than the one that took hold late last year and led to another lockdown.Analysts at Commerzbank AG and Toronto-Dominion Bank are instead pinning the pound’s earlier gains on a retreat in the greenback. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index traded little changed after declining toward the lowest in three years.“The whole ‘U.K. vaccine’ story is a little tired,” said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of foreign-exchange strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “It’s probably less about the U.K. and more about the USD, which has been drifting lower overall.”Sterling’s advance came as leveraged names add longs above $1.4220, according to a Europe-based trader, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly.Yet the options market suggests reason for caution as wagers on pound declines against the dollar trade at a premium across tenors. One-week risk reversals, a gauge of sentiment, signal bearishness on sterling has grown since last week.Beyond reopening prospects, the pound had been buoyed by speculation that the Bank of England will join its peers in Canada and New Zealand by signaling it may start to raise interest rates next year.BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden told the Guardian newspaper that there’s a possibility the economic recovery from the pandemic will lead to sustained inflation, and that the bank is monitoring the country’s booming housing market. Traders will be on alert for any signals from BOE Governor Andrew Bailey, who’s set to speak today at a conference.Overnight-indexed swaps signal a 46% probability the central bank will raise its benchmark rate by August 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“The U.K.’s economic recovery and associated growing expectations about the Bank of England ending asset purchases and hiking eventually are driving bullish pound bets,” said Alvin T. Tan, a strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong.(Updates with currency moves throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.