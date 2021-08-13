U.S. markets close in 6 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,464.54
    +3.71 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,529.23
    +29.38 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,819.10
    +2.84 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.24
    -5.84 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.97
    -0.12 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.10
    +13.30 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.30 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    -0.0250 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0600
    -0.3620 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,552.52
    +2,033.58 (+4.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,166.85
    +40.37 (+3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.02
    +26.79 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Twitter India head moves to a different role

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Manish Maheshwari, the head of Twitter India, has taken a new role at the company and is relocating to the U.S., the latest in a series of developments for the American social giant after a tense stand off with New Delhi this year.

Maheshwari is moving on from the high-profile position, a role he assumed in April 2019, at a time when he was personally named in police cases in at least two Indian states -- Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh -- over complaints that Twitter was allegedly hurting sentiments of people in the South Asian market.

The update was shared with Twitter employees on Friday. Maheshwari will be taking on a new role in San Francisco as Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations with focus on New Market Entry and report to Senior Director Deitra Mara, according to an internal email.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the move to TechCrunch, but didn't immediately say whether the company had identified who will be filling in Maheshwari's India role.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Twitter has faced heat in India from New Delhi for not blocking some Twitter accounts or deleting tweets that the Indian government deemed objectionable and labeling its officials' tweets as misleading. The company also briefly lost the safe harbor protection in the country, New Delhi said, after it failed to comply with the nation's new IT rules, which went into effect in May.

The social network has since complied with the new law that requires, among other things, appointing several executives in the country to address on-ground concerns, a lawyer for the Indian government said in a court earlier this week.

Also this week, the company has been facing criticism from some politicians for locking the account of the Indian National Congress, India's largest opposition party.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

Recommended Stories

  • Poly Network offers $500,000 reward to crypto hacker who returned stolen assets

    Poly Network has offered the hacker who stole $611 million in crypto from its finance platform a bug bounty reward.

  • Amazon ditches policy claiming ownership of employees’ personal games

    The 'draconian' rules about personal games had been in place for over a decade.

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • China’s Port Shutdown Raises Fears of Closures Worldwide

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares.The Port of Los Angeles, which saw its volumes dip because of a June Covid outbreak at the Yantian port in China, is bracing for another potential decline because of

  • Cramer Cheers FuboTV, Here's What the Charts Say

    During the Lightning Round segment of "Mad Money" Tuesday night, a caller asked host Jim Cramer about FuboTV . "This looks like a dynamite quarter," said Cramer about the sports streaming service. Let's check out the charts.

  • The Oil & Gas Inflation Trap That No One Wants To Talk About

    Rising oil and gas prices could have a significant impact on the growing fears surrounding inflation in the United States, as the two often come hand in hand

  • Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

    Natural gas prices in Europe are soaring as supply from Russia collapses, a collapse that Russia claims is temporary but that shows the power Putin has over his European neighbors

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Formed Doji Day Following Robust PPI

    The dollar edged higher

  • Biden takes aim at OPEC and gasoline prices — here’s why analysts are skeptical

    The Biden administration is pressing OPEC and its allies to raise output and calling for a probe into U.S. gasoline prices.

  • Elon Musk blasts chip makers for supply problems

    Reopening drives 4.8pc economic expansion Boss of shipyard nationalised by Nicola Sturgeon paid £2,500 a day Northern party towns flourish in staycation boom as London struggles FTSE 100 falls from 18-month high Barnabas Reynolds: Britain’s legal system is the best bet for fintech Sign up here for our Business Briefing

  • Zillow Is Starting to Show Some Bottoming Price Action

    In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of Z, below, we can see that prices made a spike top in February and then traded lower and lower. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) has been in a decline since February and tells us that sellers of Z have been more aggressive for several months now. The 12-day price momentum study shows higher lows from March to August.

  • Nio vs. XPeng: Which is Coasting Toward Upside?

    The sale of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in China is booming due to the Chinese government’s push towards electric vehicles. According to a Reuters report from last week, EV sales in July at Chinese automakers like Li Auto (LI) and XPeng (XPEV) more than tripled from the same period a year back. However, according to a recent Bloomberg report, citing data from China's Passenger Car Association, Tesla (TSLA), which dominates the Chinese EV market, reported domestic shipments in China in July of just 8

  • Is Gold Heading To $5,000?

    Equities and assets have significantly increased over the past year, but this run could be on the first leg, and gold might just emerge as one of the biggest winners

  • If fully vaccinated your immunity is higher than someone who's unvaccinated: ER Physician

    Dr. Kat Ogle, ER Physician and Associate Professor at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • OPEC+ supply boost unlikely despite call from U.S. for more oil, says Goldman

    U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday urged the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to boost output to tackle rising gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery. "We don't see the recent White House statement as threatening the current market deficit nor the pace of the rebalancing in 2H21," Goldman Sachs said in a note dated Thursday, maintaining their year-end Brent forecast at $80 per barrel. However, Goldman noted an additional hike in OPEC+ production by the year-end is required to counter recent supply disappointments globally and expects OPEC+ spare capacity to be fully normalized by spring 2022.

  • Ethereum Miners Make Multimillion-Dollar Bet on Upgrade Delay

    Major mining machine makers like Bitmain are building more specialized machines for Ethereum mining.

  • PayPal Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity

    In this daily bar chart of PYPL, below, we can see that prices have weakened a bit in recent weeks. PYPL is trading below the 50-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows some weakness from July into August as sellers of PYPL have become more aggressive with heavier volume being traded on days when PYPL has closed lower.

  • UK exports to EU return to pre-Brexit levels

    The Office for National Statistics cautioned against over interpreting the numbers, which it said could be influenced by the pandemic.

  • When to expect the best lumber deals

    The wholesale price of lumber is down 69% since its May peak. That cut is finally starting to pass over to the retail side.

  • An iPhone Maker That Wants to Build Electric Cars: Foxconn Is Going All In

    iPhone maker Hon Hai Precision, better known as Foxconn, reported strong earnings. But its future is with the auto industry.