U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.38 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,699.20
    +1,198.33 (+3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Twitter is pausing ads and recommendations in Ukraine and Russia

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·2 min read
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Twitter has temporarily paused ads in Ukraine and Russia, one of several steps the company is taking to highlight safety information and minimize “risks associated with the conflict in Ukraine.”

“We’re temporarily pausing advertisements in Ukraine and Russia to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don’t detract from it,” the company wrote in an update that was also shared in Ukrainian. Twitter also said it’s temporarily halting the recommendations feature that surfaces tweets from accounts users’ don’t follow in their home timelines in order to “reduce the spread of abusive content.”

Twitter didn’t indicate how long these measures would be in place, but said it was part of its ongoing work to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We’re actively monitoring for risks associated with the conflict in Ukraine, including identifying and disrupting attempts to amplify false and misleading information,” the company said.

The company added that it’s directing users to Moments and Events curated by its editorial team in order to provide additional context about what’s happening in Ukraine. Researchers have warned that misinformation and disinformation about Ukraine will continue to flood social media platforms.

Twitter said it’s also working to keep “high-profile accounts” safe from hacking attempts. “We’re actively monitoring vulnerable high-profile accounts, including journalists, activists, and government officials and agencies to mitigate any attempts at a targeted takeover or manipulation.” The company’s move comes one day after Facebook announced it was enabling its one-click “lock profile” tool for people in Ukraine to help users there safeguard their personal information.

Recommended Stories

  • Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

    A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See: The Tricky Business of Reselling -- and How You Can Get Good at It Find: 5 Smartest Things To Do With...

  • Why Steel Stocks Went Straight Up Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern Wednesday night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Calls for economic sanctions by the West were immediate -- and they're having an immediate effect on the prices of publicly traded steel stocks today. As of 2 p.m. ET, shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) had surged 9.6%, European steel giant ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) was up 10.7%, and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) -- which used to be AK Steel and Arcelor in the U.S. -- was up 9.7%.

  • Nike just wiped out more than $900 million of Foot Locker's market value

    Nike may be playing games with Foot Locker.

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Square parent Block posts Q4 earnings beat, stock surges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Block's stock is performing after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings.

  • Why Stocks Rebounded After Russia Invaded Ukraine

    It looks like traders are judging that Ukraine won’t be that bad for Wall Street for now, but expect markets to keep swinging about as reality intrudes.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were soaring 8.6% on Friday morning, a day after Reuters reported the Singapore government asked India if the tech company's online game Free Fire was unintentionally included in the country's crackdown on Chinese-owned technology.

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth after

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Again Today

    Despite a day of gains for the broader market, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is falling again. The data analytics company's share price was down roughly 4.2% as of 2:40 p.m. ET Friday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was up roughly 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite index was up roughly 1.1%.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 50% Gains in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    In a recent note, Goldman Sachs chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer points out that markets are going to normalize again, and soon – but with some differences over the recent past. Oppenheimer notes that mega-cap tech stocks have seen outsized gains, and that in much of the economy, we are seeing an evolution of everything into ‘tech companies.’ There’s no denying that digital tech and wireless networking are changing the ways that we do business, across the board. But while the tec

  • Tech stock winners that may 'power through' inflation and other market risks

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for tech stocks amid U.S. inflation and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

  • Why Lockheed Martin, General Electric, and Qiwi Stocks Popped Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern Wednesday night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russia's move sparked a sell-off in Russian stocks yesterday -- but an equal and opposite surge in the stock prices of U.S. defense stocks. As of 3:15 p.m. ET Friday, as the war continues to wage across Ukraine, shares of U.S. defense stocks Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and General Electric (NYSE: GE) continue to move higher, up 3.5% and 3.9% respectively -- but Russian electronic payments company Qiwi (NASDAQ: QIWI) is up even more, rising 9.5%.

  • 3M Stock Is Soaring. Thank Johnson & Johnson.

    A ruling on Johnson & Johnson talc litigation is helping shares of the consumer-goods giant, and shares of 3M, which also has a litigation overhang.

  • Market check: Dow rallies, Nvidia hit with potential cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the market before the close.

  • Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Makes a Big Promise

    When Nikola Mark Russell said the electric truck maker had an extraordinary year in 2021, nobody argued with him. Russell was detailing the company's accomplishments to analysts during Nikola's fourth-quarter earnings call. "What an extraordinary year we had in 2021," Russell said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) slid 2.4% in afternoon trading Friday, as of 1 p.m. ET, after two separate investment banks lowered their price targets on the Chinese e-commerce giant in response to a weak earnings report. For the fiscal third quarter of 2022, Alibaba reported a 10% rise in sales yesterday, which nonetheless fell about $800 million short of analyst forecasts. Earnings were ahead of estimates -- $2.65 per share -- but right now, investors seem more concerned about the deceleration in sales growth.

  • U.S. Stocks Rally to Finish Turbulent Week

    Investors shifted bets on how the Fed will proceed with rate increases in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • Bitcoin's price headed for $100,000 following 'transition' phase: Strategist

    Bloomberg Intelligence Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss bitcoin's recent price action and the outlook for the cryptocurrency market.