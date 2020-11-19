U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,581.87
    +14.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,483.23
    +44.81 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,904.71
    +103.11 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,784.13
    +14.82 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    41.76
    -0.06 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.50
    -9.40 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1875
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8540
    -0.0280 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3254
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.7560
    -0.0420 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,892.55
    -197.62 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    339.28
    +2.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,334.35
    -50.89 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,634.34
    -93.80 (-0.36%)
     

Twitter’s Jack Dorsey ‘should be fired’ for being CEO of 2 firms: Big Tech critic Scott Galloway

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·4 min read

A day after Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about a foundational internet law alongside Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, prominent NYU business professor Scott Galloway called for Dorsey’s ouster.

In an interview Wednesday with Yahoo Finance Live, Galloway, who has been critical of Dorsey’s decision to simultaneously serve as CEO of both Twitter payments firm Square (SQ), said the social network should cut Dorsey off from his current role.

“He should be fired,” Galloway said. “I mean this is a big company with thousands of employees that plays a big role in the discourse of society, and about 1 p.m. every day he peaces out and he goes to another firm.”

Galloway isn’t the only one who’s taken shots at Dorsey’s dual roles as CEO. In March, Elliot Management sought to oust Dorsey from Twitter after the social network’s CEO said he planned to move to Africa for 3 to 6 months while continuing to lead both Twitter and Square.

Twitter and Elliot eventually came to an agreement that left Dorsey in place, and gave Elliot and Silver Lake, which also joined in the scrum, seats on Twitter’s board.

Galloway, an investor in Twitter, however, still isn’t satisfied with Dorsey’s divided attention.

“The fact that he's a part-time...renders him totally incapable of providing the attention and leadership that this company needs,” Galloway said. He added that Twitter has failed to innovate and “scarily” looks like it did in 2015, the year Dorsey started his most recent stint as CEO of Twitter.

Twitter declined when reached for comment on Galloway’s criticism.

‘I honestly didn’t think we’d land on Jack’

If Twitter were to fire Dorsey, it would not be the first time it axed its co-founder. Back in 2008, Twitter fired Dorsey as CEO while the fledgling site faced innumerable challenges including frequent site crashes, as Roger Parloff reported for Yahoo Finance. The ousted Twitter CEO went on to found Square and in 2015 returned to replace Dick Costolo, whose leadership disappointed Wall Street.

Scott Galloway, lecturer in Marketing at New York University, speaking at the DLD (Digital-Life-Design) conference in Munich, Germany, 18 January 2016. For three days, guest speakers discuss trends and developments in digitalisation at the innovation conference. PHOTO: TOBIAS HASE/dpa | usage worldwide (Photo by Tobias Hase/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Scott Galloway, lecturer in Marketing at New York University, speaking at the DLD (Digital-Life-Design) conference in Munich, Germany, 18 January 2016. (Photo by Tobias Hase/picture alliance via Getty Images)

While the board initially said it would only hire a CEO who could lead full-time, it eventually reversed course and allowed Dorsey to lead again. Twitter co-founder Evan Williams wrote in a Medium post at the time that the board had “discussed ad nauseam the challenges of Jack doing both his CEO jobs at once.”

“I honestly didn’t think we’d land on Jack when we started unless he could step away from Square. But ultimately, we decided it was worth it,” Williams wrote, explaining that Dorsey’s ties to Twitter inform “a depth of vision and authenticity of voice.”

It is extremely unusual for one person to serve as CEO of two multibillion-dollar companies. The other notable example is Elon Musk, the CEO of both SpaceX and Tesla (TSLA), who has jumped in to defend Dorsey’s tenure as CEO.

Twitter is not monetizing itself properly

Dorsey’s firing is not the only change at Twitter that Galloway’s calling for. As for systemic changes, Galloway says that Twitter needs to transition away from an ad-based revenue business, and instead institute a subscription model.

“There isn't a single platform that has the influence of Twitter that isn't trading at 20 to 30 times the market capitalization,” he said. Facebook’s market cap as of Thursday was $777 billion, while Google’s sat at over a trillion and Twitter’s was just under $35 billion.

While the company may not have the scale to take on the likes of Facebook and Google in advertising, Galloway says the number of big-name influencers ranging from celebrities to experts in the fields of finance and media make it a ripe opportunity for subscriptions.

“Say 7,000 to 10,000 followers are free, 10,000 to 100,000 is $50 a month, and anyone above a million followers pays $1,000 to $10,000 per month. There’s tremendous value when you have that type of influence and followership on the platform,” Galloway said.

Such a move, Galloway admitted, could cause Twitter’s revenue to decline by 10% to 20%, but, he added, the company’s stock price would double.

“We’ll see if they come through with it, but that’s why I’m a shareholder,” Galloway said. “I think this company has tremendous value to be unlocked via the exiting of the advertising industrial complex and moving to a subscription model.”

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Yahoo Finance Tech
Yahoo Finance Tech

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Latest Stories

  • The 11 Worst Retirement Mistakes: Sidestep Them

    To avoid the worst retirement mistakes, you have to be realistic about your future plans and think ahead. Unfortunately, it's all too easy to make the wrong financial moves when preparing for retirement. According to the Federal Reserve, 37% of non-retired adults believe their retirement savings are on track.

  • China dumps US Treasuries for fifth consecutive month, sending holdings to lowest level since February 2017

    China's holdings of US government debt have fallen to their lowest level since February 2017, following a fifth successive month of net US Treasury sales in September, according to a US government report.China sold US$6.22 million of US Treasury securities in September, lowering its total holdings to US$1.062 billion, according to the latest monthly Treasury International Capital (TIC) report from the US Department of the Treasury.Analysts cautioned that the reduction in China's US Treasury holdings was not necessarily a sign it was reducing its overall US dollar-denominated securities holdings, since it could buy other assets such as stocks or corporate bonds instead.Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.Nevertheless, while reducing its holdings of US debt, China has been on a buying spree of Japanese government bonds this year.According to data from the Japanese Ministry of Finance, China snapped up 27.7 billion yen (US$2.7 billion) worth of Japanese debt in September, resulting in 2.4 trillion yen of purchases over the first nine months in the year, up 73 per cent from the same period in 2019.China lost its status as the largest foreign holder of US Treasury securities to Japan more than a year ago, in the midst of a bitter trade war between the two superpowers that some speculate could descend into an all-out financial war.Ongoing discussions among Chinese academics have suggested that Beijing's ongoing rotation of its US$3.14 trillion foreign exchange reserves could point to further shedding of as much as 20 per cent of its remaining US Treasury holdings.This could be a move to insulate itself from tensions with Washington, including the risks of US financial sanctions and the potential seizure of Chinese assets in the US, according to ongoing discussions among Chinese academics.China will "gradually decrease its holdings of US debt to about US$800 billion under normal circumstances", Xi Junyang, a professor at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, was quoted as saying in September by the Global Times, which operates under the official People's Daily, the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece.China does not publish the composition of its current foreign exchange reserves, nor a detailed account of how much US dollar-denominated assets it owns, as it considers the information to be a state secret.The latest available official data showed that the share of US dollar assets in China's foreign exchange reserves dropped to 58 per cent at the end of 2015 from 79 per cent in 1995.How the US uses the dollar payments system to impose sanctions on a global scaleGuan Tao, chief global economist at Bank of China Securities, said it would be inappropriate to interpret the reduction of foreign investors' holdings of US debt as a decline in the status of the US dollar.Foreign investors may reduce their investments in US government debt but increase the allocation of other US-based financial assets. And while the Chinese government may be a net seller of US dollar assets, the private sector may still be net purchasers, Guan said.In the face of a retreat in foreign purchases over the past decade, the appetite among home grown buyers - from US mutual funds and pension plans to the Federal Reserve - is crucial to the US$20.4 trillion market.Due to the large increase in US government spending to offset the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Washington is on track to issue an unprecedented US$5 trillion in net new debt in 2020 to plug its exploding budget deficit.US president-elect Joe Biden has called on the US Congress to pass another US$2.4 trillion stimulus bill to shore up the economy in the face of the recent sharp increase in virus infections in the country, though new legislation is unlikely until early next year.The Treasury's record US$27 billion 20-year bond sale this week was greeted with soft demand that sent yields in secondary market trading higher.Meanwhile, global investors are reconfiguring their global portfolios to give Chinese securities a much greater role, with China set to be the only major economy to report positive economic growth for 2020.On Wednesday, China's Ministry of Finance's sale of 4 billion euro (US$4.74 billion) in euro-denominated sovereign bonds received an enthusiastic response, with strong participation coming from long-term investors in Europe and the US.A survey by HSBC Qianhai Securities showed 62 per cent of top international institutional investors and large corporations plan to increase their China portfolio allocations, by an average of 24.5 per cent in the next 12 months.﻿"The international appetite for access to Chinese financial markets is at an all-time high," said Justin Chan, head of Greater China, global markets at HSBC. "A steady stream of developments, from index inclusion to the Stock and Bond Connect schemes is opening this market like never before, and yield hungry investors from across the world are piling in."This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2020 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2020. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Rallies On Schumer Coronavirus Stimulus Comments; Software Stocks Lead

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average took part in a broad rally after Sen. Chuck Schumer said Covid-19 stimulus talks are going to resume.

  • The 3 Hottest Electric Vehicle Stocks Of The Year

    Many Electric vehicle stocks have had a spectacular year, and as the world progresses towards a greener economy, it’s clear this sector is only getting started

  • 7 High-Yield Dividend Value Stocks to Buy

    High-yield dividend stocks are appealing because they can deliver significant income to investors through their quarterly payouts. Unfortunately, some high-yield stocks are incredibly risky -- and the big dividends that are so attractive to investors today could dry up as quickly as tomorrow. If you're interested in receiving a big payday from your stock investments, then it's better to consider high-yield dividend value stocks.

  • Victoria’s Secret Angels Soar on Wall Street

    The lingerie giant's comeback strategy has taken flight, with shares of parent company L Brands surging more than 15 percent.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Boeing On The Day The 737 Max Debuted Would Be Worth Today

    Investors who owned stocks in the last three years have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return since May 22, 2017 is 61%.On that day in history, Malaysian carrier Malindo Air flew the world's first Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 Max commercial flight.Boeing's 737 Max Headache: Boeing investors had high hopes for the 737 Max, but it didn't take long for red flags to appear.On the day of the first 737 Max flight back in 2017, Boeing shares were trading at around $184.Boeing shares soared in the first year the 737 Max was in operation, peaking at around $394 in October 2018 -- around the time of the first Max crash.On Oct. 29, 2018, Lion Air flight 610 went down in the Java Sea, killing 189 passengers and crew members. At the time, investors likely saw the crash as an isolated incident. Boeing shares initially dropped back to $296.61 following the crash before ripping back up to an all-time high of $446.01 in early 2019.On March 10, 2019, Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed, killing another 157 people. Three days later, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration officially grounded the 737 Max on safety concerns.Despite the grounding, Boeing shares initially held up relatively well. The stock drifted lower throughout 2019, but stayed above $320 heading into 2020.Boeing In 2020 And Beyond: Boeing was trading at around $350 in early 2020 prior to the COVID-19 market crash, which sent Boeing shares into a spiral. The stock tumbled all the way to $89, and Boeing announced it was suspending its dividend and share buybacks due to the crisis.Air travel rates plummeted more than 95%, and Boeing's customers were forced to cancel orders, significantly shrinking the company's backlog. On Nov. 18, the FAA finally cleared the 737 Max to fly again, but the pandemic rages on.The 737 Max era has been a major disappointment for Boeing investors so far. In fact, $1,000 invested in Boeing stock on the day of the first 737 Max commercial flight in 2017 would be worth about $1,240 today, assuming reinvested dividends.Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more struggles for Boeing in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 23 analysts covering the stock is $174, suggesting 18.9% downside from current levels.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * After Nearly 2 Years, FAA Says Boeing's 737 Max Can Carry Passengers And Fly Again * Boeing Option Trader Bets M On 10% More Upside(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Should the Biden administration cancel student debt? Read this before you decide

    If you’ve been on Twitter lately you may have heard that there’s a possibility that President-elect Joe Biden would cancel some student debt — and you likely saw a lot of back and forth about the idea. Following a speech on the economy Monday, Biden told reporters that student-debt cancellation “does figure in my plan,” after being asked about it. Indeed, on the campaign trail, Biden proposed cancelling $10,000 in student debt as a coronavirus relief measure.

  • Snap could be worth $200 billion in 5 years, analyst says

    Snap Inc.'s "undeniably strong" revenue momentum puts the company on a path to follow in Facebook Inc.'s footsteps, according to an analyst, and that could lead to a huge boost in the company's valuation over the next few years.

  • Mortgage rates drop to new record low as coronavirus cases climb

    This is the 13th time mortgage rates have fallen to an all-time low in 2020 — the latest indication of the pandemic's impact on the U.S. housing market.

  • GM Gets More Aggressive On Electric Transformation Plans; Mum On Nikola Talks

    General Motors announced more aggressive plans to pivot toward electric cars as it accelerates efforts to challenge Tesla.

  • Larry Summers' tax advice for Biden: Collect on the $7 trillion owed by 'the richest taxpayers'

    Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers says Joe Biden should target the richest taxpayers not with tax hike but with greater enforcement.

  • Aurora Cannabis Is Going to $0 — and for 3 Good Reasons, Says Analyst

    Once upon a time (way back in early 2019), Aurora Cannabis (ACB) was a dominant force in Canadian cannabis. Boasting a massive "cultivation footprint" -- hundreds of thousands of square feet of growing space producing hundreds of tons of weed per year -- Aurora controlled 20% of the mass market Canadian cannabis. And yet, Aurora could not seem to turn a profit. It lost $224 million in fiscal 2019 and then $2.4 billion in fiscal 2020.Hoping to stem the tide of these losses Aurora began focusing its efforts on selling premium marijuana blends at higher profit margins. That obviously didn't work, so in 2019 it shifted its strategy back to targeting the "value segment" -- the mass market -- which also didn't work. So lately, Aurora has begun refocusing yet again on premium blends.And how is that working out? Here's a clue: In the first quarter of its fiscal 2021 (reported last week), Aurora suffered: * a 10% decline in quarterly sales to $51 million * a net loss of $81 million * and $93 million in negative free cash flow.Sound like it might be time for another business model reset? According to GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson, that's exactly what's likely to happen at Aurora Cannabis. Johnson observes that when calculated in Canadian dollars, Aurora's fiscal Q1 2021 revenues of C$67.8 million actually exceeded analyst expectations for C$63.9 million. However, the company suffered an "acute bottom line-miss" when it reported losing C$0.93 -- more than twice the C$0.46 that analysts had expected it to lose. Cash burn also accelerated -- up nearly 50% sequentially to C$124.3 million.Despite this massively bad quarter, Johnson notes that the apparent electoral victory of Joe Biden as U.S. President-elect has investors betting on U.S. marijuana legalization to turn around the fortunes of the marijuana industry. So far, the month of November alone has sent Aurora Cannabis stock up nearly 73%, and in Johnson's view, there's just one way to play this marijuana stock rally:Sell. Or even, sell short \-- because this stock is going to $0, says Johnson. (To watch Johnson's track record, click here)There are at least three good reasons to follow this advice, according to the analyst. The first, obviously, is that Aurora Cannabis can't quite seem to figure out what it wants to be when it grows up -- but whatever that is, it's almost certain to be a company that loses money hand over fist. One reason for this is that the oversupply of mass market marijuana, it seems, has "recently shift[ed] to the premium segment where everyone is now focused, [such that] the high-end space [that Aurora once again favors] now has a problem," too.Even worse for all marijuana investors, though -- not just Aurora Cannabis -- Johnson thinks they're entirely misreading the legislative situation surrounding cannabis. For one thing, "US Federal nationalization" ([sic] -- pretty sure he means "legalization") -- is "highly unlikely" even under a President Biden, with the U.S. Senate still firmly in Republican hands.And second, even if marijuana legalization does get passed in the United States, "barring a change in Canadian national law," says Johnson, "ACB cannot legally operate" in the United States.Aurora Cannabis stock, it seems, just can't seem to catch a break. And at a valuation of "nearly 750x FY21E," maybe it doesn't deserve to, according to Johnson. How does Johnson's bearish stance weigh up against the word of the Street? It appears other voices are not willing to bet on the cannabis player either. Aurora Cannabis currently has a Hold consensus rating based on 0 Buys, 12 Holds, and 3 Sells. At $7.39, the average price target suggests shares will stay range bound for the foreseeable future. (See Aurora Cannabis stock analysis on TipRanks).To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Under Armour exits yet another school sponsorship deal as part of big shrink

    Under Armour has backed out of another expensive university apparel sponsorship deal, its third in the past six months.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Stocks have turned up since the end of October, buoyed by an election that may offer stability and by news that effective vaccines for the novel coronavirus are closer than we had dared to think. The quick market shifts are enough to make investors dizzy – or at least, to get them looking to the experts to make sense of the financial landscape.In times like these, the legends can offer some guidance. We are referring to the people that transformed the way we play the investing game, namely Ken Griffin.Ken Griffin has a talent for math and finance. Since he started stock trading from his Harvard dorm back in 1987, Griffin has built up a personal fortune of more than $15 billion – and made a reputation on Wall Street as a giant in the hedge world. While he is personally reclusive, his investment decisions remain public, and following Ken Griffin’s stock choices makes a viable investment strategy.Griffin notes the market fall last winter, and describes the general rebound since March as “a macro trader’s dream.” Looking at the election, he sees the results as a net positive for the markets. Divided government, he believes, along with a narrower Democrat majority, will empower the centrists and help avoid “crippling” tax increases. With this in mind, we wanted to take a closer look at three stocks Griffin's fund Citadel picked up recently. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we learned that each one boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and massive upside potential.Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)First up we have Kadmon, which focuses on developing drug treatments for immune disorders and fibrotic diseases, and like many clinical research companies, the investment point here is all about potential rather than earnings. Kadmon has two drugs in the pipeline – Belumosudil (KD025), which is in late-stage testing as a treatment for chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) and systemic sclerosis; and the experimental KD033, which is being investigated as an immunotherapy for cancerous tumors.A New Drug Application (NDA) has been submitted to FDA for Belumosudil in cGVHD, and is currently under review. Meanwhile, a phase 2 systemic sclerosis study continues to enroll and a small open label Phase 2 study is expected to start in 1Q21. Furthermore, KD033 is currently in Phase 1 study in metastatic and/or locally advanced solid tumors.An active pipeline – especially one in which the drug candidates are advancing steadily – is sure to attract investor attention. Among the fans is Ken Griffin. 924,309 shares were bought up by Citadel in Q3, with the total position now landing at 6,587,531 shares. The position is valued at more than $24 million.Indeed, thanks to the company's promising pipeline and $3.80 share price, Mizuho analyst Mara Goldstein believes investors should get in on the action. “Belumosudil, a novel ROCK2 inhibitor, successfully completed a pivotal program (ROCKSTAR) in chronic graft versus host disease and a submission to the FDA has been initiated. We see this indication as generating U.S. revenue of $628 mln in 2030, which is not fully appreciated in KDMN's valuation, in our view […] We also see potential opportunity from additional indications and other candidates holding valuation inflection potential,” Goldstein noted.To this end, Goldstein rates KDMN a Buy along with a $13 price target. This target conveys Goldstein's confidence in KDMN ability to climb 246% from current levels. (To watch Goldstein’s track record, click here)Are other analysts in agreement? They are. Only Buy ratings, 4, in fact, have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, the message is clear: KDMN is a Strong Buy. Given the $13.75 average price target, shares could skyrocket 266% in the next year. (See KDMN stock analysis on TipRanks)K12, Inc. (LRN)Next on our list of Griffin picks is K12, a company in the education management organization niche – or in other words, a provider of school curricula and educational resources designed for online learnings as an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar school systems. K12 was founded in 2000, but has come into its own during the corona crisis of 2020, when social lockdown policies shunted students toward homeschool and online venues.The numbers show it, as far as they can. K12 reported Q3 (FY Q1) revenue of $371 million, up 37% from the prior quarter and an even more impressive 44.3% year-over-year. The company’s general education business accounted for $313.8 million of that total, and was up 34.4% year-over-year. EPS jumped 150% sequentially, from 12 cents in Q2 to 30 cents in Q3.Clearly, Griffin understood K12’s potential in the current environment, as he purchased 447,703 shares of LRN during the third quarter. Griffin now owns over 496,000 shares of the company, and this holding is worth almost $11.9 million.Taking a bullish stance on this stock is analyst Alexander Paris, of Barrington. Paris writes, “Management is cautiously optimistic it can grow as it focuses on student retention (which has consistently improved over the last several years) and its career learning initiatives… investors have been drawn to its robust distance learning model and see potential upside from COVID-19 driving demand for its services over the intermediate to longer term.”In line with these comments, Paris rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy). His price target of $60 shows his confidence in a 150% upside for the coming year. (To watch Paris’ track record, click here)Once again, this is a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating, supported by 4 recent analyst reviews. The shares have an average price target of $49.33, suggesting a 106% upside from the trading price of $24. (See K12 stock analysis on TipRanks)Overstock (OSTK)Overstock is an online retailer that got its start in the wake of the dot.com bubble twenty years ago; ironically, it started as an e-commerce company selling off the inventory assets of failed e-commerce companies. Today, Overstock is still involved in the closeout segment, but also sells new goods in the bedding, furniture, and home décor niches. In the most recent quarter, Overstock beat the estimates on earnings and revenues. EPS was expected at a 22-cent loss, but came in at a profit of 50 cents. On the top line, revenue grew 110% year-over-year to reach $731.7 million. Obviously, Overstock has benefitted from the corona pandemic pushing more retail online, and OSTK shares have benefitted, too. The stock is up an astronomical 707% year-to-date, even after slipping significantly from its late-August peak value.A discount retailer with a strong online presence is a clear opportunity in the current climate, and Griffin took advantage of it. His new position is OSTK totals 110.281 shares, currently valued at $6.3 million. Writing for Piper Sandler, 5-star analyst Peter Keith notes, “[T]rends in Q4 "remain strong", suggesting to us that continuing ~100% growth in the qtr is quite possible. New customer growth was +141% y/y, and OSTK saw sequential improvement in its new customer repeat purchase rate.”The analyst concluded, "Valuation at <1.0x NTM EV/S looks very cheap to us, especially considering that a ~$490M net cash position, representing ~18% of market cap. We would be aggressive buyers of the stock at current levels."Keith gives OSTK an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $140 price target implies a 145% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Keith’s track record, click here)All in all, Overstock’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 4 Buys and 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $57.10 and the $101 average price target suggests it has a 76% one-year growth potential. (See OSTK stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Gold Stocks And Gold Price Outlook: The Contrarian Good News For Gold

    Does buying gold stocks, or betting on the gold price, make sense, despite vaccine progress and 2020 election results? Here are some things to consider.

  • Sonos CEO on skyrocketing stock price: 'We have an inflection point'

    Sonos just had a blowout quarter. Here's what CEO Patrick Spence told Yahoo Finance.

  • Shift Into 5G Could Fuel a Rally in These 3 Stocks

    The tech world is in the midst of a shake-up. Since the end of 2017, the new 5G wireless technology has been moving forward, bringing with it a combination of faster connection speeds and lower latency, and the promise of great changes in how we connect to the online world. New technologies – connected automobiles and agile IoT come to mind – would not be possible without 5G.Investment research firm HSBC Global, in a recent report on the advent of 5G tech, takes up the questions of whether the new networking is a boom or a bust. Specifically, HSBC asks why 5G has been underwhelming – so far. Industry expert Professor William Webb notes that 5G’s rollout has not lived up to the hype, even in Asia where networks are more extensive and better integrated. He describes the technology as ‘evolutionary, not revolutionary.’Webb points out several areas where 5G clearly needs further evolution: the expansion of networks, which will necessitate further buildouts of towers and cells; smoother transitions between cells; and improved functionality, once devices are connected. In his view, 5G is a beginning rather than an end.Commenting on Webb’s views, and on the technology generally, HSBC's Head of Telecoms Neale Anderson, writes, “[We] see it as unfortunate (although sadly inevitable) that 5G was rushed to market... The bar will further be raised by mmWave services, which have been launched in the US, and recently in Asia in Japan. We see this as the ‘real’ 5G, and expect it to open up – albeit slowly – new opportunities for operators.”Whether 5G underwhelms or overwhelms in the short term, in the longer term it is here to stay – and that means some stocks are going to gain as 5G expands. Wall Street’s analysts have been busy finding those stocks, and the TipRanks database has the scoop. Here are three of them.Inseego Corporation (INSG)First up, Inseego, is a wireless and mobile hotspot company. As can be imagined, the company has gained directly from the moves toward increased remote work and virtual offices. The stock is up 27% this year, even after accounting for high volatility in April and August.Inseego has a direct concern in 5G. As a wireless provider, the company cannot afford to ignore the new tech, and is directly involved in developing and marketing home-use 5G routers. Inseego has an ongoing partnership with Verizon on networking and hardware, and is also working to expand its hotspots to IoT uses. The company has not ignored the innards of the devices, and works with Qualcomm on advanced 5G router chips.Like many networking providers, Inseego has performed at the financial level. Quarterly revenues have posted sequential gains through 2020, with Q3 exceeding $90 million at the top line. Q3 EPS showed a loss of 6 cents; the loss was considered normal, as Inseego, again like many other tech firms, typically shows a net loss per share. The important point to the EPS was, it was the smallest such loss in two years.Analyst Lance Vitanza, in his coverage of the stock for Cowen, writes, “While the company continues to see significant demand for legacy 4G products, its second-generation 5G product suite continues to ramp… Inseego is positioned to profit from the advent of 5G, technology that is estimated to generate $500 billion in GDP in the U.S. and which will give way to more traditional upgrades of existing mobile hot spots from 4G to 5G.”In line with these comments, the analyst puts an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock. His price target, at $13.50, indicates room for 44% growth in 2021. (To watch Vitanza’s track record, click here)Overall, Inseego holds a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 6 reviews breaking down to 4 Buys and 2 Holds. Meanwhile, the average price target, $13.17, suggests it has 41% upside potential in the year ahead. (See INSG stock analysis on TipRanks)Amdocs Limited (DOX)Software company Amdocs has built a strong reputation in the communications and media niche, while remaining under the radar compared to its competitors. In recent months, Amdocs has expanded its operations into 5G through the acquisition of Openet, a provider of telecom services for network commercialization and analytics. Openet bills itself as ‘built for 5G,’ and this acquisition, valued at $180 million, will bring Amdocs directing into the 5G network.In the meantime, a look at Amdocs’ recent performance shows that the company holds a sound position in the software universe. The company’s revenues barely blinked through the corona crisis, remaining in the range of $1.03 to $1.05 billion for the past four quarters. Earnings did even better; the $1.17 EPS recorded in 3Q20 is the company’s highest in over two years.Despite the solid financial performance, Amdocs shares have still not fully recovered from the mid-winter market crash. The stock is down 10% year-to-date, JPM analyst Jackson Ader believes that this stock’s relatively low price presents a clear opportunity for investors. “As 5G adoption begins to pick up and North American revenue stabilizes we think it is time to step in to this value name that has significantly lagged our coverage and the market this year… we believe 5G tailwinds, improving cash flow conversion and a potential value rotation warrant an upgrade to Overweight,” Ader noted. Along with that upgrade to Overweight (i.e. Buy), Ader sets a one-year price target of $75, suggesting a 17% upside for the stock. (To watch Ader’s track record, click here)Overall, with 3 recent Buys and 1 Hold, Amdocs gets a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus. The stock is selling for $63.97 and the average price target is $76, slightly more bullish than Ader’s and implying an upside of ~19%. (See Amdocs stock analysis on TipRanks)Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)Last but not least is Tower Semiconductor, a fabrication company in the chip industry. Fabs are a vital link in the semiconductor business, as many of the big chip designers don’t actually manufacture their own products – they do the design, make the prototypes, and outsource the serial production. Tower is one of the serial producers, making chips for major names among the big semiconductor companies, including Broadcom, Intel, and Samsung.Tower is heavily invested in 5G, producing a range of chips for 5G enabled devices, including everything from handsets to data centers. As 5G networks expand, and as end users begin the process of switching to enabled devices, Tower is well-positioned to gain. No matter which big chip companies get the lion’s share of the new business, Tower will be there – it runs the fabrication plants. It’s an enviable niche at a time when the market is starting to change at an accelerating rate.The combination of a firm foundation and good prospects can be seen in the revenues and earnings outlook. At the top line, income has been stable through this pandemic year, while at the bottom line, EPS is projected to start swinging back up in Q4 of this year.Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill is upbeat about Tower’s forward path. He rates the stock a Buy along with a $30 price target, suggesting a 30% upside on the one-year horizon. (To watch Gill’s track record, click here)Backing his stance, Gill writes, “We expect robust growth in '21 given our expectations of the 5G smartphone market doubling and RF content increases of 40-60%... We view [TSEM] as our top small-cap 5G play, as we believe it is particularly well-positioned to benefit from the 5G cycle (both on smartphone & infrastructure side)."All in all, Tower’s Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is unanimous, supported by 3 recent Buy reviews. The stock has an average price target of $27.67, which implies a 20% upside from the current share price of $23.08. (See TSEM stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for 5G stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Journey Through the 6 Stages of Retirement

    Most major life-changing events, such as marriage or divorce, involve an ongoing process of emotional adjustment. Retirement is no exception.

  • How Bank Of America Has Become One Of Warren Buffett's Best Investments

    Wall Street legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) filed its 13F form this week, revealing that Buffett has continued to reduce his exposure to a number of large U.S. banks.The lone exception to Buffett's bank selling in the third quarter was Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), which Buffett was buying.Bank of America is Berkshire's second-largest holding, and the stock's 14.1% gain in the last month has made it one of Berkshire's top performers.Roughly nine years ago when Buffett first invested in Bank of America, the company was in hot water.Bank Of America's Buffett Bailout: Bank of America and other big U.S. banks were at the epicenter of the financial crisis back in 2008 and 2009.Among the banks that survived the crisis, Bank of America was one of the hardest hit. In fact, Bank of America shares dropped as low as $2.53 in early 2009 as investors questioned whether the company could avoid bankruptcy or total nationalization.Fortunately for them, by the end of 2009 Bank of America had announced it would repay the $45 billion in bailout money it received from the U.S. government in its entirety. The stock started the 2010s back above $15.However, the Eurozone debt crisis in 2011 sent shares tumbling back down to as low as $5.13.Related Link: Here's How Much Investing ,000 In Bank Of America At Great Recession Lows Would Be Worth TodayAt the time, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan insisted the bank had plenty of capital and didn't need an infusion from Buffett. He convinced Moynihan that a deal with Berkshire would stabilize the bank's stock price, boost investor sentiment and also pad the bank's cash position during a difficult period.Buffett ended up investing $5 billion in preferred Bank of America stock redeemable at a 5% premium and paying a 5% annual dividend. In addition, Buffett received warrants to buy 700 million shares of Bank of America common stock at a price of $7.14 anytime within the next 10 years.Right off the bat, Buffett was earning $300 million per year in dividends from his preferred shares. He waited until 2017 to exercise the warrants to buy shares of common stock at the $7.14 price. By the end of 2017, those shares were worth $20 billion, three times the size of his initial investment.At the time of the Buffett bailout, Bank of America shares were trading at around $7.65. By late 2012, Bank of America was trading back above $10. After a volatile decade of trading, Bank of America hit its post-Great Recession high of $35.72 in December 2019.BofA In 2020, Beyond: Bank of America shares dropped to $17.95 in March during the coronavirus sell-off, but have since recovered to above $27.Buffett has made a fortune on his initial investment, but he's still buying the stock. In the third quarter alone, Buffett added 85 million shares to his stake, which is now valued at about $24.3 billion.Bank of America investors who bought the day of the Buffett investment back in 2011 didn't get the same sweet deal Buffett got, but they've still done pretty well over the years.In fact, $1,000 worth of Bank of America stock bought on the day of the Buffett investment in 2011 would be worth about $4,081 today, assuming reinvested dividends.Looking ahead, analysts are expecting minimal gains for Bank of America in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 24 analysts who cover the stock is $28, suggesting 1.4% upside.Photo by Tony Webster via Wikimedia. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.