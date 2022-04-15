U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0814
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3061
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.3990
    +0.5090 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,328.99
    +606.42 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.87
    -24.56 (-2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Twitter just evoked a 'poison pill' defense to ward off a takeover bid from Elon Musk. Here's how it works.

Gabrielle Bienasz
·2 min read
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company&#39;s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif.
Elon Musk says he is a free speech absolutist.Jae C. Hong/AP

  • A poison pill defense dilutes a company's shares, making it more difficult and costly to buy.

  • Twitter's board said Friday it would use one to try and avoid Musk's bid for acquisition.

  • Musk might still be able to pull off the takeover, albeit with drama and potentially a court battle.

It's hard to swallow.

That's the thing about the poison pill, a technique that is set to be employed by Twitter's board, per a Friday announcement, to defend the company against Elon Musk's offer to buy the company for $43 million.

The poison pill, more formally known as a shareholder rights plan, essentially devalues each share in a company by increasing the total number of shares — making it harder for any person or group to acquire all of a company's stock.

Musk now owns 9.1% of the company at 73.1 million shares, per the Wall Street Journal. In its most recent earnings release, the company reported 797.6 million shares outstanding for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Twitter said Friday that its shareholder rights plan would kick in for other shareholders if any "entity, person, or group" (read: Musk) obtained more than 15% of Twitter's outstanding shares. Under the plan, current shareholders would then be able to buy further shares at a discount, resulting in a lesser stake for whomever — Musk, in this case — owns a 15% stake.

In more elevated terms: "It's a defense measure by boards to increase the amount of shares and or give a discount to current shareholders so it makes it incrementally hard for a potential acquirer to go after the company because it's prohibitively expensive," Daniel Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, told Insider.

Twitter announced it would be employing the tactic following unanimous consent from the board and again called Musk's offer "an unsolicited, non-binding proposal."

Twitter had long been a target for this sort of thing with the departure of former CEO Jack Dorsey in November 2021, added Ives.

"There was an opportunity to strike while the iron is hot," he said.

Reuters reported Friday that Thoma Bravo, a private equity and buyout firm, has told Twitter of its interest in putting up a competing offer to buy the company.

But Ives thinks the Musk gambit could be successful, though Musk and Twitter could end up battling it out in court.

"We believe that Musk is going to end up owning Twitter at the end of this soap opera," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin misses state deadline to submit plans to avoid budget shortfall

    The state may withhold McGeachin’s salary and require her to pay health insurance premiums

  • Police share eerie video as they call on public to help solve Gilgo Beach ‘serial killer’ case

    Surveillance footage shows Megan Waterman in a hotel lobby in 2010. Police believe she left that night ‘to meet her killer’

  • The British Pound Continues to Consolidate

    The British pound initially pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Friday but turned around to show a little bit of levity heavily.

  • SoCal mom says cyberbullying of her daughter sparked fight at school

    Several students were suspended after video captured a brawl on the campus of a San Bernardino County middle school last week.

  • The 10 EVs and plug-in hybrids that stood out at the New York Auto Show

    Electric vehicles took center stage at the New York International Auto Show this year, with an indoor track as part of the show’s 250,000-square-foot EV display leaving no doubt that EVs are part of the mainstream — at least on the auto show circuit. Nearly every automaker that participated in the New York International Auto Show had an EV or plug-in hybrid at its display. Many were ones we've seen before, including the Mercedes-Benz EQXX, Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which took top honors at the World Car awards, the Kia EV6 and the VW ID Buzz and ID 4 crossover.

  • Elon Musk Twitter - latest: Twitter boss says company still evaluating Tesla chief’s $43bn bid for platform

    Elon Musk has made a shock offer to buy the entirety of Twitter. The billionaire said that he did not have confidence in the company’s management and that it needed to undergo changes that could not happen without it being purchased. Mr Musk announced recently that he had bought just under 10 per cent of the company, making him its biggest shareholders.

  • From a 2008 Ducati Desmosedici to a 2018 Triumph Rocket: Over 40 Superbikes Are Going Up for Auction Next Week

    CollectingCars.com is hosting its first-ever "Superbike Sunday" sales event, offering a hand-picked selection of motorcycles.

  • James Harden on his stint in Brooklyn: ‘It was a lot of ups and downs’

    Let's talk Brooklyn for a second, how would you sum up your short stint in Brooklyn? James Harden: Uh, it was a lot of ups and downs. I appreciate the Nets and the city for what they've done for me in that year and a half. This is a business and ...

  • Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

    Passive income can mean different things to different people, including the folks at the IRS, which has a whole set of rules about income derived from businesses in which you don't materially participate. For our purposes here, we'll consider passive income to be that income you get from investing in assets that generate cash flow simply because you put money into them. The stock market is a great place to do just that, and there's no shortage of dividend-paying stocks to choose from.

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Russia resumes attacks on Kyiv after its most important warship sinks

    Russia's defense ministry says Kyiv will again be a target, as fighting intensifies in Ukraine's east.

  • Russia pledges more strikes on Kyiv after missile attack, says took Mariupol plant

    The ministry said its forces had also taken full control of the Ilyich Steel Plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks. Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv on Friday which appeared to be among the most significant there since Russian troops pulled back from the area earlier this month in preparation for battles in the south and east. The explosions were reported to have been heard after the Russian defence ministry announced that the Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, had sunk while being towed after being badly damaged.

  • Dear Abby: Accepting grandma irked by intolerance of others

    Grandmother is worried about her gay granddaughter who isn't accepted by future '"Christian" in-laws.

  • Russia may be in default, Moody's says

    Moody's said Russia may be in default because it tried to service its dollar bonds in roubles, which would be one of the starkest consequences to date of Moscow's exclusion from the Western financial system since President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. If Moscow is declared in default, it would mark Russia's first major default on foreign bonds since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution, though the Kremlin says the West is forcing a default by imposing crippling sanctions. Russia made a payment due on April 4 on two sovereign bonds - maturing in 2022 and 2042 - in roubles rather than the dollars it was mandated to pay under the terms of the securities.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should sell. If you want to read about some more stocks that Cramer is bearish on, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 5 Stocks. The finance world is abuzz with news that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) founder Elon Musk […]

  • Elon Musk's Bid for Twitter Is a Machiavellian Play

    Earlier this week, I wrote about Musk's penchant for humor. Did you notice the reappearance of the number 420 in his $54.20 bid for Twitter? This is a reference to marijuana, and is apropos his "funding secured" tweet, in which he mulled taking Tesla private at $420.

  • Elon Musk's $43 billion bid for Twitter lacks 'legal clout,' experts say

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s unsolicited bid to buy Twitter (TWTR) for $43 billion, disclosed Thursday, isn’t a traditional takeover offer — so much so, that it may not be a serious or legally binding one.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is The Stock Market Open On Good Friday?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Columbus Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels

    When it comes to the market’s wild swings, is the glass half empty or half full? Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus is taking the latter view. Despite the volatility that has ruled the market this year, Stoltzfus describes a situation that nevertheless still brings high potential for investors willing to shoulder the risk. He writes: “While conditions are likely to remain somewhat unstable near term we’d expect investable opportunities to surface whenever ‘babies are thrown