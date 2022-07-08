U.S. markets open in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,894.00
    -11.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,294.00
    -73.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,096.50
    -42.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.80
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.08
    -0.65 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.50
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    -0.11 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0102
    -0.0065 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.35
    -0.38 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1938
    -0.0085 (-0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7300
    -0.2790 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,807.47
    +1,369.39 (+6.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.92
    +27.60 (+6.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.38
    +6.30 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

Twitter has laid off a third of its recruiting team amid Elon Musk takeover drama

Huileng Tan
·2 min read
Elon Musk at the Met Gala.
Elon Musk has put in a $44 billion bid to buy Twitter.Andrew Kelly/Reuters

  • Twitter has laid off a third of its recruiting team.

  • Twitter said in May it was pausing most hiring and backfilling, aside for business-critical roles.

  • Elon Musk — who has put in a $44 billion bid to buy Twitter — hinted at job cuts during a June town hall.

Twitter has laid off some of its recruiting teams two months after implementing a hiring freeze amid a takeover bid from Elon Musk.

About a third of the talent acquisition team was affected, according to Thursday reports from various media outlets including The Wall Street Journal and TechCrunch. A representative for Twitter confirmed the layoffs to Insider.

Fewer than 100 people were affected by the layoffs, The Journal reported, citing Twitter. Twitter employs more than 7,000 people globally.

In May, the company said it was pausing most hiring and backfilling. The layoffs on Thursday were to align Twitter with its new business needs, the representative for the company said.

Twitter's layoffs came after Musk — who has put in a $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform — hinted at job cuts during a town hall meeting on June 16, reported Insider's Dominick Reuter and Kali Hays.

"We need to make more than we spend," Musk said, per the Insider report, citing a person who was at the meeting.

Musk's Twitter acquisition still hangs in balance. Since he put in his offer in April, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has zoomed in on spam and bot accounts on the social media platform.

In May, Musk said he was putting the deal "on hold" until Twitter proves that fewer than 5% of its accounts are fake, as his bid was based on the company's SEC filing being accurate. Twitter said in a May 2 SEC filing that fewer than 5% of accounts on its platform were fake.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Sequoia wants to invest $1 million in your idea, then teach you how to really sell it

    The investment firm Sequoia Capital has no shortage of internal programs for the founders it backs. The idea is to help its startups not merely by sheer dint of their affiliation with Sequoia but by helping them at the outset with everything from storytelling to recruiting strategies in order to give them an edge over rivals. Now, Sequoia is using some of that know-how for a longer, seven-week-long program called Arc that it's using to bring even more promising founders into the fold.

  • California To Start Making Its Own Insulin To Lower Costs

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced that the state is fighting back against sky-rocketing drug prices and&nbsp;will start making its own insulin.

  • Palestinian president, Israeli defence minister meet before Biden visit

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz held a rare meeting in the occupied West Bank in an effort to calm tensions and coordinate on security days before U.S. President Joe Biden's first visit to the region. Gantz said on Twitter that Thursday's meeting in Ramallah "was conducted in positive terms" and that the two discussed "civilian and security challenges" in the region. "We agreed to maintain close security coordination and to avoid actions that may cause instability," Gantz said.

  • Elon Musk deal to buy Twitter in danger: report

    Twitter shares slid late Thursday after a Washington Post report that Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant is in danger.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * China reported 478 new coronavirus cases for July 7, of which 97 were symptomatic and 381 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. * Shanghai reopened most cinemas, sticking to a plan of gradual resumption of daily activities after it lifted a two-month COVID-19 lockdown in June, while also trying, like several other Chinese cities, to contain resurgent infections. * The European Medicines Agency is open to using next generation COVID-19 vaccines that target older offshoots of the Omicron variant this fall, an official said on Thursday, amid a rise in cases due to new Omicron subvariants.

  • Over 2,000 private, 800 high-rise buildings damaged by Russian attacks on Chernihiv

    The extent of damage Russia has caused to the northern Ukrainian city Chernihiv is extreme: more than 800 high-rise buildings and 2,000 private residential buildings suffered during the hostilities, Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration reported on July 6.

  • Democrats plot legislative response to protect abortion rights after Supreme Court decision

    Congressional Democrats have a busy agenda in July, and abortion legislation may make its way to the top of it in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling.

  • Australia seeks to stabilise China ties, says FM Wong ahead of meeting

    Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the country's new government wants to stabilise its relationship with Beijing but will not make any concessions on national interest when she meets her Chinese counterpart on Friday. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet Wong on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bali on Friday evening, the first meeting between foreign ministers of the major trading partners in three years.

  • The Starlink satellite internet for boats will cost you $5,000 a month

    Its hardware will set you back $10,000.

  • Is Tesla the most important stock in the market?: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

  • Musk Arrives at Sun Valley Retreat With Speech Planned Saturday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk arrived Thursday evening at Allen & Co.’s Sun Valley Conference, joining the technology and media elite at the mountain retreat, according to a person familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceUS Index Futures Slide With Jo

  • Spirit postpones Frontier deal vote, to continue talks with Frontier and JetBlue

    Spirit Airlines Inc said it has postponed a shareholder vote scheduled for Friday on its $2.4 billion sale to Frontier Group Holdings Inc so its board can continue discussions with both Frontier and JetBlue Airways. Over the past few months, JetBlue and Frontier, led by influential airline investor Bill Franke, have repeatedly sweentened their bids for Spirit, seeking to create the fifth largest U.S. airline. The Spirit shareholder vote, which has been delayed twice before, is being pushed back for a third time to give Spirit and JetBlue time to finalize a deal, sources told Reuters, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

  • Merck in advanced talks to buy biotech company Seagen

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports of an acquisition deal between Merck and Seagen.

  • Twitter Lays Off Third of Recruiting Team

    Twitter said it laid off 30% of its talent acquisition team, as the company deals with increasing business pressures and a potential takeover from Elon Musk.

  • Spirit Airlines to Again Delay Shareholder Vote on Frontier Deal

    The postponement marks the third time Spirit Airlines has put off the shareholder referendum on its planned sale to Frontier as the carrier holds deal talks with Frontier and rival suitor JetBlue Airways.

  • Cincinnati public company to be acquired in $1.53B blockbuster deal

    One of Greater Cincinnati’s largest public companies is set to be acquired in a deal worth more than $1.5 billion.

  • Musk’s Dispute With Twitter Over Bots Continues to Dog Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s proposed acquisition of Twitter Inc. may fall apart over his doubts that the company is accurately reporting the number of spam bots on the service, according to a report, even as company executives reiterated the number is low and tried to better explain how they calculate the figures.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3%

  • Merck Is in Advanced Talks to Buy Seagen for Roughly $40 Billion or More

    A deal, potentially worth $40 billion or more, would help Merck broaden its lineup of cancer drugs, currently led by Keytruda.

  • EYP acquired by one of the nation's largest architecture firms

    EYP had been up for acquisition following its bankruptcy filing earlier this year — but it didn't end up with the buyer that had been publicly identified.

  • Banks Sound Out Investors on Debt for Apollo’s Tenneco Buyout

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks led by Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. are starting to sound out investors for a $5.4 billion debt package to help fund Apollo Global Management Inc.’s buyout of Tenneco Inc., a transaction that could leave the banks with losses depending on how much of a discount investors demand.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in