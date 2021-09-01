Twitter opens Super Follow subscriptions for some creators

Twitter is finally flipping the switch on “Super Follows,” its new subscription feature that allows creators to charge their followers for exclusive content. Starting today, the company is making the feature available to a “small group” of creators, with plans to expand the lineup in the coming weeks (Twitter has been taking applications for Super Follows since June).

For now, creators can set monthly rates of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 in order to access “subscriber-only” tweets. Twitter says it will eventually incorporate other features, such as Spaces and newsletters. But until then the feature essentially amounts to.. paying for tweets, which might explain why the company is trying it out with just a few people to start. The initial lineup includes:

@MakeupforWOC who will offer “client-level treatment” for subscribers with skincare questions

@myeshachou who will provide exclusive “behind-the-scenes stories”

@KingJosiah54 who will offer “in-depth sports analysis”

@tarotbybronx who will provide Super Followers with “astrology, tarot, and intuitive healing advice” and “extra spiritual guidance”

Of course, if you’re especially interested in one of these topics or just a dedicated fan, there is an upside to buying a subscription. You’ll be able to interact with creators in a smaller, and slightly more private, forum. That could be useful if, for example, you’re hoping to get some personalized skincare advice. On the other hand, asking fans to pay for the kind of content they’re used to getting for free might be a tough sell.

Super Follows is one piece of Twitter’s strategy to reshape its platform as a destination for creators. Outside of subscriptions, the company is also experimenting with letting creators sell tickets to audio chats in Spaces. Twitter is also working on a newsletter platform — it acquired Revue earlier this year — and has opened up tipping features in its app.