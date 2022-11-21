Twitter loses another top exec who says workers 'had it good at Twitter 1.0,' in an apparent jab at Elon Musk's plans for the company

Multiple top execs have departed Twitter under Elon Musk's leadership. Jae C. Hong/AP

Twitter's head of US content partnerships announced she had left Elon Musk's platform.

Sarah Rosen tweeted about her departure, writing "we had it good at Twitter 1.0."

Per reports, Twitter also recently lost its head of ad sales, as well as its VP of partnerships.

Another top Twitter executive has left the company as the brain drain at the platform continues.

Sarah Rosen had been Twitter's head of US content partnerships since March and worked at the company for just over eight and a half years before she announced her departure on Sunday.

"Took me a few days to come to terms with saying goodbye to 8.5 years at twitter," Rosen wrote in a tweet, adding that her job was a privilege of her career and she was grateful to colleagues and partners.

"Hot damn we had it good at Twitter 1.0," Rosen said. She appeared to be referring to Musk's plans to build "Twitter 2.0," which involved an "extremely hardcore" work ethic, according to an email he sent to workers on Wednesday.

She ended the tweet with a salute emoji and a blue heart emoji, two symbols that have been used by Twitter employees to say goodbye to colleagues amid layoffs and firings in recent weeks.

Rosen and Twitter didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal US operating hours.

Her departure follows those of other executives who have left Twitter within the past few days.

Twitter's head of ad sales, Robin Wheeler, was fired on Friday — a week after reports said Musk convinced her not to resign, sources told Platformer's Casey Newton.

Maggie McLean Suniewick, vice president of partnerships, tweeted on Sunday about her departure from Twitter after having joined four months ago. She said her time at the company had changed her life.

Other Twitter employees have publicly spoken out against Musk's leadership of the platform, which reportedly resulted in some staff being fired shortly after. On the same day that Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump's account — Lara Cohen, who was former global vice president of partners and marketing, tweeted: "I wish I could quit again tbh."

