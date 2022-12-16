U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,859.25
    -37.75 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,866.00
    -346.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,292.75
    -54.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.70
    -18.60 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.88
    -2.23 (-2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.50
    +7.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0636
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    +0.0670 (+1.94%)
     

  • Vix

    23.46
    +2.32 (+10.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0480
    -0.6920 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,981.24
    -553.55 (-3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.64
    -20.12 (-4.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.00
    -108.17 (-1.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Twitter has lost its last deputy general counsel as its legal team shrinks, a report says

Grace Dean
·2 min read
Elon Musk.
Elon Musk.Adrees Latif/Reuters

  • Twitter deputy general counsel Regina Lima has left the company, Bloomberg Law reported.

  • The social-media platform's legal team, which once stood at close to 200, is now largely depleted.

  • Musk has pulled in staff from his other companies to plug the gap.

Twitter has lost its last deputy general counsel, Bloomberg Law reported.

Regina Lima, who was formerly Twitter's head of international legal before becoming a deputy general counsel in late 2021, has left the company after almost nine years, four sources familiar with Twitter's operations told the publication. She had previously been based in Miami, the publication reported.

Bloomberg Law did not report on the circumstances or date of Lima's departure. Lima did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, made outside regular working hours.

Before Elon Musk took control of Twitter in late October, the company had around 200 staff on its legal team, according to Bloomberg Law. This has since been largely depleted due to a series of firings, lay offs, and resignations, affecting departments at the company ranging from marketing and human resources to engineering.

Musk has pulled in staff from his other companies to plug the gap. According to The New York Times, more than half a dozen lawyers at SpaceX have been given access to Twitter's internal systems, including vice president of legal Chris Cardaci, who's been at the company for nearly a decade, and senior vice president of global business and government affairs Tim Hughes.

Musk had also initially brought in his personal lawyer Alex Spiro, who formed part of what was dubbed Musk's "war room," but people familiar with the decision told The Times that Spiro no longed worked at Twitter.

Twitter's legal team was shaken up as soon as Musk's purchase of Twitter went through. One of the tech mogul's first moves was to fire chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde and general counsel Sean Edgett, as well as CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal.

After Gadde and Edgett's terminations, James Baker, a former FBI general counsel, was the company's most senior lawyer. Musk said that Baker was "exited" from Twitter on December 6 for allegedly interfering in the publication of the "Twitter Files," a trove of articles and documents that Musk says will unveil flaws in Twitter's content-moderation systems under previously leadership.

Other employees who have left include former deputy general counsel Kevin Cope, chief privacy officer Damien Kieran, chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty, and head of global litigation, regulatory, and competition Karen Colangelo, Bloomberg Law reported, without specifying the circumstances of their departure. Cope, Kieran, Fogarty, and Colangelo didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Twitter's former human-rights counsel said in early November that Musk laid off the company's entire human rights team.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter employee donations almost exclusively benefited Democrats during the midterm elections

    More than 99% of Twitter employee donations for the midterm elections went to Democratic politicians and party committees, a trend that has continued for years.

  • Several Florida counties under tornado watch as storms continue to move across state

    Primary storm threats will be frequent lightning and wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph. An isolated tornado or two will be possible.

  • Lil Baby Gets Threatened By DJ Akademiks: “I Will Choke You To Death”

    "I will punch you in your face. You’re not doing sh*t," the media personality warns.

  • Trump's Twitter ban, 'anti-woke' legislation are teachable 1st Amendment moments | Opinion

    The Florida Legislature, backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, represents the very type of government intrusion that is prohibited by the First Amendment.

  • Amazon Pressed on Warehouse-Rebuilding Plan After Deadly 2021 Tornado

    (Bloomberg) -- Three US lawmakers questioned Amazon.com Inc.’s plans for rebuilding an Illinois warehouse that collapsed in a tornado last year, killing six workers and prompting an investigation by workplace safety regulators. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkThe la

  • Which Argentine Artist Would You Want to Watch the 2022 World Cup Finals With? Vote!

    From a watch party with Maria Becerra to one with Tiago PZK, vote below!

  • Police investigate deadly wreck near Downtown Austin

    Austin-Travis County EMS says one person died in a crash just before 11 p.m. on Cesar Chavez just before the Mopac North/South split.

  • Department of Energy official fired after allegedly stealing airport luggage twice

    Department of Energy official fired after allegedly stealing airport luggage twice

  • Biden Trolls Trump With Some 'Major Announcements' Of His Own

    The president's big news concerned recent policy wins, in contrast to the former guy's rollout of NFT trading cards for $99 a pop.

  • Russia looks for trench diggers via social media, even among disabled people

    The Russians are recruiting people to build fortifications, including digging trenches, through online platforms and social media; they promise high salaries, all expenses paid, and jobs for people with disabilities.

  • U.S. bonds wrap up worst year on record. Here’s what may be in store for 2023.

    Analysts see inflation easing further off four-decade highs in 2023, obviating the need for more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve past the first quarter

  • Watch Prince Harry’s Response When Beyoncé Texts Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give fans an inside look at the aftermath of their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey in their Netflix docuseries, ‘Harry & Meghan.’ Specifically, Harry reacts to the moment Beyoncé texted Meghan with a message of love and support.

  • Bitcoin Slides. This Time, FTX and Binance Have Less to Do With Crypto’s Tumble.

    Forget the chaos in the crypto industry. A correlation to stocks and souring of investor sentiment is what is dragging down Bitcoin.

  • Denied bail, FTX founder held in Bahamas jail

    STORY: A heavy security detail escorted Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, from a Bahamas courthouse to jail.It was the 30-year-old's first in-person public appearance since the spectacular collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange he founded.Once one of the biggest names in crypto, Bankman-Fried amassed a fortune valued at $26.5 billion as he rode a cryptocurrency boom to build FTX into one of the world's largest exchanges before it abruptly collapsed this year. Now, he's facing the full weight of the U.S. criminal justice system."One of the biggest financial frauds in American history."After Bankman-Fried's arrest in the Bahamas, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams detailed the charges the former CEO is facing in New York:"Bankman-Fried and his co-conspirators stole billions of dollars from FTX customers. He used that money for his personal benefit, including to make personal investments, and to cover investments and debts of his hedge fund, Alameda Research."U.S. authorities said Bankman-Fried used client and investor money to buy properties and even make political donations."Really at the heart of these allegations is, is that Sam Bankman-Fried was lying to investors, to customers and to lenders."Moira Penza is a legal analyst and partner at Wilkinson Stekloff in New York. She said that despite relatively few regulations governing the high-risk world of crypto currencies, the crimes of which Bankman-Fried stands accused are relatively basic:"What I think is really interesting about this case is that the government seems to really be basing its case on simple fraud. So it doesn't matter whether you're talking about crypto versus a different security. When you lie to people in order to get their money, that is a crime. And it doesn't matter what the security at play is."Bankman-Fried has previously apologized to customers and acknowledged oversight failings at FTX, but said he does not personally think he has any criminal liability.The former FTX CEO's attorney indicated his client may fight efforts at extradition.Meanwhile, he's set to be housed here: a facility known as Fox Hill Prison.A 2021 State Department report described conditions as "harsh," citing overcrowding, rodent infestation and prisoners relying on buckets as toilets.Local authorities says conditions have since improved.Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in court again in the Bahamas on Feb. 8.

  • Crypto Bank Silvergate Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over FTX, Alameda Dealings

    Silvergate is liable for its role in “furthering FTX’s investment fraud” and breaches of fiduciary duty, alleges a new class action suit.

  • Study Warns of One Million China Covid Deaths

    Beijing's rapidly spreading Covid outbreak has turned the Chinese capital of 22 million people into a virtual ghost town as stores close and restaurants empty, underscoring the cost of President Xi Jinping's sudden pivot away from Covid Zero. John Liu reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • FTC didn't stop Facebook-Instagram. How about Meta-Within?

    CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify as a witness at the trial in San Jose, California. At issue is whether Meta's acquisition of the small company that makes a VR fitness app called Supernatural will hurt competition in the emerging virtual reality market.

  • New York City judge refuses to block Eric Adams' homeless directive to forcibly hospitalize mentally ill

    A Manhattan federal judge rejected a request for emergency relief from New York City Mayor Eric Adams' homeless directive to involuntarily hospitalize the mentally ill.

  • Owner of stolen St. Louis truck uses GPS tracker to find it

    Craig Macrae went outside one morning to find his parking spot empty but for some broken glass, called the dealership where he bought the truck and learned it still had a GPS tracker. He was recording when he found the truck and when police arrested the suspects.

  • Three Carolina housing markets named among top 10 to watch in 2023

    Three metros in the Carolinas have earned a spot on the National Association of Realtors’ annual list of the 10 real estate markets to watch.