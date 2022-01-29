U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,525.71
    +287.69 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Twitter's misinformation policy doesn't cover the 2020 elections anymore

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read
Megan Varner via Getty Images

Twitter is no longer taking action on tweets spreading misinformation about the 2020 US elections, the website has revealed to CNN. Elizabeth Busby, the company's spokesperson, told the news organization that the social network hasn't been enforcing its "civic integrity policy" when it comes to content about the Presidential elections for almost a year now — since March 2021. Busby said that's because the policy was meant to be used within the duration of an event and that President Biden has already been in office for more than a year.

The website amended its civic integrity policy before the Presidential elections to add labels to tweets with "false or misleading information intended to undermine public confidence in an election or other civic process." In some cases, Twitter could remove tweets under the policy. The rules cover tweets "inciting unlawful conduct to prevent a peaceful transfer of power or orderly succession." If you'll recall, former President Trump was banned on the social network following the 2021 Capitol attack after deciding that his tweets can be used to incite violence. The rules also cover unverified information "election rigging," which the administration's opponents are echoing until this day. In fact, YouTube has just removed a copy of a TV ad by Missouri Rep. Billy Long that claims "the Democrats rigged the election" in 2020.

YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi explained the Google-owned website made it clear that "false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election" are prohibited on the platform. Long said YouTube's action was "un-American and straight from the communist playbook," though, and that it just proves "Big Tech certainly has and will continue to influence elections."

Recommended Stories

  • Stop the Flood of Misinformation

    Stop the Flood of Misinformation

  • Gov. Greg Abbott Taps Into Parent Anger to Fuel Reelection Campaign

    Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott made a promise to Texas parents. In the midst of continuing Republican-led political fights over what is allowed to be taught in public schools — namely over race, gender and sex — Abbott has put parental rights at the center of his reelection platform. Last week, Abbott made a pitch […]

  • Trump praises Pennsylvania ruling against mail-in voting: 'Big news'

    Trump praises Pennsylvania ruling against mail-in voting: 'Big news'

  • Having productive conversations with those who believe in misinformation

    Having productive conversations with those who believe in misinformation

  • Katz: It's ironic people cry freedom over mask mandates while hard-won women's rights erode

    Janyce C. Katz fears the idea of Roe vs. Wade being overturned, eroding the rights late attorney Sarah Weddington fought for in the landmark case.

  • Teaching race in schools: Have these moms found a way forward?

    Amid the turmoil of fraught school board meetings, a group of moms hopes to foster genuine conversation on race, even when everyone doesn’t agree.

  • Alabama asks U.S. Supreme Court to stay order blocking new congressional map

    The state argued that a lower court was attempting to make race the predominant factor in drawing new congressional maps.

  • Stephen Colbert Tells Mehmet Oz Exactly Where To Stick His Senate Campaign

    "The Late Show" host gave the Pennsylvania GOP candidate a very tough pill to swallow.

  • Wisconsin judge sides with Republicans on absentee-ballot drop boxes

    Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers last year vetoed Republican bills that would have limited the location of absentee-ballot drop boxes and who could return ballots.

  • Texas Butterfly Sanctuary Closes Due To 'Credible Threats' From Pro-Trump Event

    A congressional candidate also recently accused the National Butterfly Center's staff of being “OK with children being trafficked and raped.”

  • Pandemic Advisor Reveals Trump’s Mismanaged Covid Response

    Andy Slavitt, former senior advisor to the Biden administration’s COVID response team, joins John Heilemann, co-founder and executive editor of The Recount, on a special COVID-focused episode of the Hell & High Water podcast. In this segment, Slavitt discusses former president Donald Trump’s deliberate choice to deceive the country about the severity of the oncoming pandemic. He then explains how that created a chain reaction that ultimately led to a catastrophically mismanaged response by the T

  • Billionaire GOP donor maxed out to Manchin following his Build Back Better opposition

    Billionaire Republican donor Ken Langone made the maximum allowable donation to Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) PAC weeks after Manchin announced that he would oppose President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill, according to a Federal Election Commission filing.Langone and his wife, Elaine Langone, each made $5,000 contributions to Manchin's Country Roads leadership PAC on Dec. 31, reaching the benchmark for the most an individual is allowed to...

  • McConnell: Biden shouldn't "outsource" Supreme Court nominee "to the radical left"

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday urged President Biden "not to outsource" his nominee to succeed Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer "to the radical left."What he's saying: "Looking ahead — the American people elected a Senate that is evenly split at 50-50. To the degree that President Biden received a mandate, it was to govern from the middle, steward our institutions, and unite America," McConnell said in a statement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Su

  • ‘We are so tired’: US parents and doctors say kids under five left behind in Covid vaccine race

    Child Covid cases have increased dramatically due to Omicron, yet no vaccine seems on the horizon for this age group Kids under five are yet to receive any kind of vaccine against Covid-19. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Four-year-old Joanna Gillikin likes to watch Ada Twist, Scientist, a Netflix children’s show about a young girl with a giant interest in science. So when Matthew Gillikin and his wife, Shannon, enrolled Joanna in a trial in Charlottesville, Virginia, for the Pfizer vacc

  • The White House Is Ignoring Tesla. Elon Musk Pushes Back on Twitter With a Spelling Lesson.

    Tesla is the world's largest maker of electric vehicles, but doesn't seem to be getting recognition from President Joe Biden. CEO Elon Musk continues to make noise about it on Twitter.

  • White Men Can’t Wait to Get Mad About a Black Woman Supreme Court Justice

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyFor nearly 180 years, every American president made an unspoken pledge to only nominate white men to the U.S. Supreme Court. Race and gender went unmentioned, because they were foregone conclusions.Historical revisionists enjoy the performative amnesia of complaining about how “we used to judge Supreme Court nominees on the basis of qualifications, character, and fitness” while pretending not to know that whiteness and maleness were the very first items

  • Jimmy Kimmel Drags Sarah Palin for Dining Out After Getting COVID

    ABCAmerica’s conservative right is currently infested with a number of people pushing dangerous and offensively ignorant COVID-19 misinformation—from Fox News’ Jesse Waters (who urged his viewers to “go in for the kill shot” against Dr. Anthony Fauci) and Tucker Carlson (comparing vaccine mandates to “Nazi experiments”) to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who felt that having to wear a mask on the House floor was akin to what happened to the Jews during the Holocaust.Enter Sarah Palin, the fo

  • Feds: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion

    A woman who once lived in Kansas has been arrested after federal prosecutors charged her with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion of AK-47 wielding militants. The U.S. Attorney in Alexandria, Virginia, announced Saturday that Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, has been charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization. The criminal complaint was filed under seal back in 2019 but made public Saturday after Fluke-Ekren was brought back to the U.S. Friday to face charges.

  • Joni Mitchell will remove her music from Spotify over 'lies' that cost 'people their lives'

    Mitchell published a short statement saying "irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives."

  • Lori Lightfoot Promised to Change Chicago. Crises Keep Piling Up.

    CHICAGO — Days into a dispute between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Teachers Union, labor leaders outlined what they described as a grand compromise. Students, who had been receiving no instruction after teachers voted to stop reporting to classrooms amid a coronavirus surge, would attend a few days of online school, followed by a full, in-person return. Lightfoot was having none of it. Within minutes, she and the head of the school district released a statement that accused union leaders