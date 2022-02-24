U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,118.00
    -104.00 (-2.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,297.00
    -769.00 (-2.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,077.75
    -429.75 (-3.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,894.10
    -47.00 (-2.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.52
    +7.42 (+8.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.50
    +54.10 (+2.83%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.82 (+3.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1172
    -0.0136 (-1.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.89
    +8.08 (+28.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3383
    -0.0160 (-1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8700
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,216.11
    -3,632.87 (-9.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    792.60
    -77.77 (-8.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.94
    -244.24 (-3.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Twitter mistakenly blocks accounts sharing videos of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Isobel Asher Hamilton
·2 min read
russia ukraine
A convoy of Russian armored vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea.Associated Press

  • Twitter said it erroneously blocked accounts sharing footage from Ukraine.

  • It pushed back against claims that the accounts had been the targets of mass reporting.

  • "We do not trigger automated enforcements based on report volume, ever," said Twitter's head of site integrity.

Twitter said it mistakenly blocked accounts that were sharing footage from Ukraine, where Russian forces have begun a "full-scale invasion," according to Ukraine's foreign minister.

The suspensions affected Open Source Information (OSINT) accounts, which share footage posted to social media from conflict zones.

"We've been proactively monitoring for emerging narratives that are violative of our policies, and, in this instance, we took enforcement action on a number of accounts in error," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to Insider.

"We're expeditiously reviewing these actions and have already proactively reinstated access to a number of affected accounts," the Twitter spokesperson added.

When questioned by Insider on what rules the accounts were thought to have broken, a spokesperson pointed to Twitter's synthetic and manipulated media policy — which applies to misinformation.

CNBC reported that roughly a dozen accounts were affected by the erroneous blocks.

Kyle Glen, an OSINT researcher whose account was blocked for 12 hours, tweeted: "It's no coincidence that more than 5 twitter accounts covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine were locked at the same time. What are you doing to prevent the abuse of the report system?"

Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of site integrity, said in a tweet Wednesday that the affected accounts had not been the subject of mass reporting.

"A small number of human errors as part of our work to proactively address manipulated media resulted in these incorrect enforcements," Roth said. He added: "We do not trigger automated enforcements based on report volume, ever, exactly because of how easily gamed that would be."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Border Guard Video Shows Russian Vehicles Moving Across Crimea Border

    Video published by the Ukraine border guard service shows Russian vehicles moving across the border from the Crimean peninsula on February 24, after Russia announced military operations in the country.In a video appearance early on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian forces would conduct “special military operations” in Ukraine. Explosions were reported in several cities across Ukraine.Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced martial law in the country and called for calm from the public.This video shows the vehicles moving over the border crossing at Kalanchak, on the Ukraine side of the border with Crimea. Credit: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine via Storyful

  • Uniper shares hit 14-month low as Russia attacks Ukraine

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Shares in German utility Uniper, which has substantial business in Russia and is one of the financial backers of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, plunged on Thursday after Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine. Finland's Fortum, which owns 76% of Uniper, was down 7.3%. "We very much regret the escalation of the situation with Russia's attack on Ukraine and are following the situation with utmost concern," Uniper said in a statement.

  • Twitter removes accounts tracking Russian troops as Putin launches Ukraine war

    Twitter suspended accounts that were tracking Russian military movements – saying the action was taken in error. About a dozen accounts, which had been sharing footage of Russian troops approaching Ukraine and other important information about the coming war, were taken down by Twitter. The account largely belonged to researchers, who were using them to share material taken from social media in an attempt to track the crisis in Ukraine.

  • Woman loses $300,000 worth of bitcoin to person who posed as a Chinese architect on dating app Hinge

    A woman lost almost her entire savings after getting scammed by a man she met on dating platform Hinge. For months, Vu regularly communicated with the man who went by Ze Zhao, a name that has not been verified. In a few weeks, she sent bitcoin worth $300,000 to a wallet address that the man told her was connected to the Hong Kong crypto exchange (OSL).

  • ‘Too many possibilities’: Players despair at Wordle 249 result

    Warning: Spoilers ahead

  • Trump’s social media platform dedicated to free speech appears to have already banned account satirising Devin Nunes

    ‘It appears Devin has still not developed a thicker skin’

  • Trump Media Stock Climbs After Truth Social Media App Launches

    Shares of  Digital World Acquisition Corp. the special-purpose acquisition company that is merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, soared 10% on Tuesday, the day former President Donald Trump launched his new social media platform. The app, called Truth Social, went live in the U.S. Tuesday. Shares ended 10.2% higher, to $92.90, despite some users reporting glitches for the app, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

  • Recruit, retain, resign, re-skill, repeat

    Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. How has the great resignation changed the way startups hire? As always, the conversation flowed to naturally care more about the employees within startups, and their feelings, than employers and the power they've traditionally sat atop.

  • Twitch says its new ad revenue program will make payouts more reliable

    Streamers will earn a guaranteed amount of ad revenue per month.

  • Facebook launches Reels globally, betting on 'fastest growing' format

    Facebook is launching its short video feature Reels to more than 150 countries, its owner Meta Platforms said on Tuesday, in a move to expand its fastest growing content format. The social media giant, which recently lost a third of its market value after a dismal earnings report, has highlighted Reels as a key priority. Meta launched Reels on Instagram in 2020 and on Facebook in 2021 as its answer to the explosively popular short-video app TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance.

  • Facebook causing ‘catastrophic damage’ to climate by failing to deal with misinformation, research finds

    Authors of new study accuse Mark Zuckerberg of causing ‘pollution of the information ecosystem’

  • I tried the new Hard Mountain Dew and it was bad

    In celebration of 2/22/22, Mountain Dew released their highly-anticipated alcoholic Dew in three states: Florida, Tennessee and good ol' Iowa.After calling a bunch of Hy-Vee stores, I lucked out at the Ankeny Prairie Trail location. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeI picked out a Black Cherry tall boy for $4 — a nod to my favorite Dew flavor, Code Red.At first pour, it fizzled and foamed just like pop.But in my mouth it was just

  • AP reporter goes viral for covering Ukraine crisis in 6 languages

    AP reporter goes viral for covering Ukraine crisis in 6 languages

  • Silver Markets Test Trendline

    Silver markets initially fell during the trading session on Tuesday to break down below the 200 day EMA. However, we have turned around to test a major downtrend line.

  • Trump's Truth Social app launched Monday. It immediately crashed for 13 hours.

    Trump's Truth Social app launched Monday. It immediately crashed for 13 hours.

  • Accounts highlighting Russian disinformation improperly suspended, Twitter says

    Twitter on Wednesday said accounts highlighting Russian disinformation on the social media platform had been improperly suspended.A number of researchers' accounts were highlighting Russian disinformation tactics such as using years-old videos to purport current violence in eastern Ukraine, The Washington Post reported. Some thought the accounts were suspended due to Russian bots mass reporting the tweets, but Twitter's head of site integrity...

  • Founders: Connect with influential movers and shippers at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022

    If you’re itching to get your game-changing product out of the garage, onto the streets or into customers’ driveways, we not-so-humbly suggest that you do whatever it takes to attend TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 in San Mateo, California on May 18-19. It’s your chance to meet, mingle and network with mobility’s movers, shakers, shippers and unicorn makers under one roof at the spacious San Mateo County Event Center. Whether it’s top VCs, cutting-edge mobility companies, government policy makers, visionary engineers or tech journalists — to score coveted media exposure — you’ll find that and more waiting for you in two action-packed days at TC Mobility.

  • Image of Facebook login page requiring vaccination ID is fake

    An image shared in multiple social media posts appears to show Facebook requesting vaccination ID for login. The posts have circulated since the tech giant announced it was changing its name to Meta in October 2021. This is false; AFP confirmed that as of the date of this publication, the image does not show a real Facebook login screen. A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, said the image is fake.The picture was shared on Twitter here on January 12, 20

  • Facebook Reels Expands To 150 Countries As Meta Looks To Counter TikTok

    Facebook Reels, which launched on Instagram as a competitor of TikTok, has expanded to 150 countries as a feature on Facebook. The service first debuted for U.S. users on Instagram in mid-2020. Prior to the expansion, Facebook Reels had been in Canada, Mexico and India, and much more broadly across the world as a feature […]

  • Meta’s Facebook Escalates TikTok Rivalry, Launches Reels Globally

    Meta launched its short-video product Reels for all global Facebook users and introduced many new features for advertisers.