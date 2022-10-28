Twitter’s latest experiment allows users to display NFT marketplace listings

Twitter, like Facebook and Instagram, might also roll out NFT integration in the future. The now-Elon Musk-owned website has announced an experimental feature that prominently displays NFT listings when users tweet a link to them, so long as they're from one of its partner marketplaces. An NFT Tweet Tile, as the company is calling it, displays a large photo of the digital artwork, along with its title and creator. It also comes with a button that takes users straight to the marketplace listing where they can purchase it or sell their own collectibles.

At the moment, Twitter has four partners: multi-chain NFT marketplace Rarible, Solana-and-Etherium-focused marketplace Magic Eden, Dapper Labs (the team behind Top Shot) and Jump.trade, which is where people would go for digital cricket collectibles. In its announcement, Twitter said that "some" links from those four will show up as NFT Tweet Tiles for those chosen to participate in the test. As Decrypt notes, the marketplaces cover several blockchain networks that include Flow, Polygon and Tezos.

The company told the publication that it's testing the integration "with select Twitter users across iOS and web" and that it's not limited to Blue premium subscribers. Twitter previously gave paying members access to another experimental feature that allowed them to connect their crypto wallets to their accounts. After they do so, they'll be able to display an NFT as their profile photo, which will show up with an icon indicating that they're the official owner of the digital artwork.