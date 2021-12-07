Twitter now lets all iOS, Android and web users listen to recorded Spaces

Twitter has rolled out the option to listen to a recording of a Space to all users on iOS, Android and the web. This latest move brings the social media giant's Spaces feature more in line with traditional podcasts, as users can now listen to a conversation after the live broadcast has ended. The new feature comes as Clubhouse introduced a Replay option to let users record live rooms and share them later.

Twitter is also giving some hosts the ability to record Spaces on iOS and Android. The feature was initially only available to select hosts on iOS following the launch of recorded Spaces in October.

Some updates on recorded Spaces: ▪️ The option to record a Space is available for some hosts on both iOS and Android.

▪️ The option to listen to a recording of a Space is available for everyone on iOS, Android, and now web! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 6, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

To use the feature, a Spaces host will create their live audio room by giving their Space a title and selecting up to three tags to describe what the room’s about, as usual. They can then toggle on the new setting, “Record Space,” before tapping on the “Start a Space” button to begin their live audio session.

If users are in a Twitter Space that’s being recorded, they'll see a “Rec” button with a red dot next to it at the top of the Space as an indication that the recording is underway.

When the host is ready to end the Space, they’ll tap on the “End” button at the top-right as usual, and will then be presented with a pop-up box that asks them to confirm they want to end both the Space and stop the recording. Once wrapped, the recording of the Space can be shared across Twitter’s platform, allowing listeners to play it back at any time or re-share it themselves.

Twitter has been working to expand and enhance its Spaces feature over the past few months. The social media giant recently rolled out the ability for users to share direct links to their Spaces to let others tune into a live audio session via the web without being logged into the platform. Twitter stated that the new functionality is aimed at Spaces users who have friends that aren’t on Twitter but would still want to listen in on a Space.

These latest expansions open up Spaces to even more people and give Twitter a better chance of reaching new users.