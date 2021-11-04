U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,680.06
    +19.49 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,124.23
    -33.35 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,940.31
    +128.72 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,402.43
    -1.85 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.79
    +0.98 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.90
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0066 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    -0.0550 (-3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3508
    -0.0175 (-1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8330
    -0.1580 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,341.33
    -1,662.93 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.26
    -26.13 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.91
    +31.02 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,794.37
    +273.47 (+0.93%)
     

Twitter now lets you tune into Spaces without an account via direct links

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Twitter is rolling out the ability for users to share direct links to their Spaces to let others tune into a live audio session via the web without being logged into the platform. The social media giant says the new functionality is aimed at Spaces users who have friends that aren’t on Twitter but would still want to listen in on a Space.

The expansion opens up Twitter Spaces to even more people and gives the social media giant a better chance of reaching new users outside of its platform. The new functionality also gives Twitter Spaces an edge over rivals like Clubhouse and Facebook’s Live Audio Rooms.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Twitter has been introducing several features over the past few months to streamline Spaces and garner more users. Last week, the company launched a Spaces Recording feature to testers on iOS, with a global launch to follow. The feature gives hosts the ability to select a new ‘Record Space’ setting before starting a live audio session. Once the session concludes, the recorded Space can be shared across Twitter, allowing listeners to play it back at any time or re-share it themselves.

Twitter also recently launched a Spaces test that brings the dedicated Spaces Tab to Android users along with an update that brings easier DM invites. Twitter will also now feature popular Spaces in the Explore tab on iOS to increase their visibility.

It's worth noting that Clubhouse also recently updated its platform to better compete with its rivals. Clubhouse expanded its offerings to allow for asynchronous listening, including support for clips, replays, and audio exports. The company has also added support for 13 new languages, including French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kannada, Korean, Malayalam, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, and Telugu.

Live audio grew in popularity amid the pandemic as people around the world were confined to their homes. However, as restrictions have lifted in many countries and in-person events have returned, companies that offer live audio rooms are looking to retain users by launching new features and making conversations more accessible.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in late July, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) made headlines for all the wrong reasons after California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DEFH) sued the video game maker over allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination against its female employees. Many gamers had expected both sequels to arrive next year, but Zerza doused those hopes during the call by saying the company would give Blizzard's developers "the extra time they need to deliver the experiences that their communities deserve," and that it was no longer expecting a "material contribution" from either game to its sales in 2022.

  • In a Deal Desert, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Itself

    Analysts expect the Omaha conglomerate’s stock repurchases to hold steady in the third quarter.

  • Facebook: Meta Rebranding, Stock Valuation, and More

    Facebook’s (FB) rebranding to Meta reflects its intention to get a head start on its rivals as the advent of the metaverse potentially ushers in a whole new era. Mizuho analyst James Lee thinks that in contrast to Facebook following trends over the past several years, investing “on the front-end of the innovation curve,” is a “strategically” positive move. “We believe the metaverse opportunity could be as big as existing social media in terms of addressable users as the new social experience rep

  • Facebook has already announced its first acquisition as Meta

    In December 2020, the US federal government and 46 state attorneys general sued Facebook, claiming that its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp violated antitrust law. Last Friday, just one day after rebranding as “Meta,” Facebook announced that it’s acquiring Within, a Los Angeles-based startup behind the virtual-reality workout app Supernatural. Within has raised just over $52 million in investment to date, and Supernatural—which requires a subscription—has been available exclusively for Oculus, Facebook’s VR platform.

  • ‘You Just Wanted to Break the Internet Today?’: Kelly Rowland Has Fans Drooling Over Her Barely-There Dress

    Whether it’s makeup, music or movies, Kelly Rowland is always on top of her game. A recent example of her being on top of things […]

  • Charli XCX Announces New Album CRASH, Shares “New Shapes” with Caroline Polachek and Christine & the Queens: Stream

    Plus, she's scheduled a North American and European tour. Charli XCX Announces New Album CRASH, Shares “New Shapes” with Caroline Polachek and Christine & the Queens: Stream Glenn Rowley

  • Yahoo Quits China in Wake of LinkedIn Exit as Media Hurdles Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Yahoo, the dot-com pioneer that’s now part of Apollo Global Management Inc.’s media empire, is getting out of China because of the mounting hurdles to doing business in the country. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watc

  • Facebook tests paid subgroups in subscription push

    Facebook is testing ways for creators to make money through Facebook Groups, such as users paying fees for exclusive access to content or conversations within subgroups, the company said on Thursday. Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta, said the test was part of its broader paid subscription effort. The social media company is one of many tech giants that have been working to woo social media creators and their large followings through payments and new tools.

  • SHIB Slumps Amid Speculation About Large Investor’s Holdings

    There has been an increased SHIB sell-off on centralized exchanges as the hype around the meme token has tapered off.

  • Facebook finds few friends at Web Summit as techies turn out to hear from whistleblower

    Though Frances Haugen told Web Summit attendees she has "faith Facebook will change," she suggested that founder Mark Zuckerberg step down as CEO.

  • Game publisher Activsion Blizzard stock dips, project delays ahead of holiday season

    Yahoo Technology Editor Daniel Howley speaks with Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick about video game publisher Activision Blizzard's stock dips ahead of the holiday season forecast.

  • Don't Get Boxed Into Square Ahead of Earnings

    Let's circle back to Square Inc. , which reports its latest quarterly numbers on Thursday. In this daily bar chart of SQ, below, we can see that prices have been in a downward drift since early August. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows improvement in October, but has not led the price action so far.

  • By learning the language of TikTok, Duolingo soars to new heights

    Duolingo's TikTok account is on a viral streak. Over the past month, it generated more than 73 million views across 25 videos as its follower count climbed 1,900%. This is the story of the 23-year-old woman behind its success.

  • Toddler rips off hat and breaks into sprint when truck driver dad pulls in: ‘That’s true love’

    This toddler was in the middle of a diaper change when he heard the 18-wheeler pull up.

  • Will Smith Reveals His First Marriage Ended After He Fell In Love with ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ Co-Star

    Will Smith’s new memoir “Will” is soon to be released, and the legendary actor is said to be spilling all of his juicy secrets. In […]

  • Why Activision Blizzard Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) fell 14% on Wednesday after the digital-entertainment company postponed two major game launches. Revenue in the video game maker's Blizzard segment jumped 20% to $493 million, fueled by strong sales of Diablo II: Resurrected. Meanwhile, revenue in the company's King mobile gaming division leaped 22% to $652 million, driven by in-app purchases and advertising sales in popular games like Candy Crush.

  • Natalie Wood was assaulted by Kirk Douglas, sister alleges

    For decades, it's been one of Hollywood's darkest rumors: A teen-age Natalie Wood was sexually assaulted by a top movie star more than twice her age when she met with him at a hotel in Los Angeles. In a memoir coming out next week, Wood's younger sister identifies the long-suspected assailant: Kirk Douglas. “I remember that Natalie looked especially beautiful when Mom and I dropped her off that night at the Chateau Marmont entrance,” Lana Wood writes in “Little Sister,” alleging that the incident happened in the summer of 1955, around the time Natalie Wood was filming “The Searchers.”

  • Will Smith reveals why he wasn't satisfied with the legendary success of I Am Legend

    The film's record-breaking box office success just wasn't enough for its star, as he explains on the latest episode of The Oprah Conversation.

  • This West Virginia town will give you a $20,000 incentive to move in

    The pandemic has undoubtedly served as a catalyst for home buying and moving as Americans continue to search for new employment opportunities en masse. Some cities are looking to capitalize on this migration and grow their communities by offering up to $20,000 in cash and other incentives to move there.

  • ABBA delays concert promotion after two fans die at tribute show in Sweden

    ABBA has delayed the promotion of its 2022 concert special after two fans died in an accident at a tribute show for the group in Sweden.