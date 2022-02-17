Twitter is having issues, so you might be missing some tweets

Twitter hasn't been having a good day. As The Verge reports, code sleuth Jane Manchun Wong and other users have noticed a partial Twitter outage today (February 17th) that has led to missing tweets, including on profile pages. The social network's status page shows nothing wrong, but Downdetector indicated a surge in user-reported problems around 11AM Eastern. Most of the alerts came from people in the Easter US.

Twitter told Engadget it was investigating the problem and would follow up. The company's support account also told users about a "rise in cases." It's still possible to view many tweets and create new posts, at least as of this writing. Wong noted that Twitter "mitigated" the situation by reverting a code switch.

This is the second incident so far this month. On February 11th, the company suffered and fixed a "technical bug" that prevented people from posting or loading timelines. It's unclear if the failures are related, but this likely isn't what the company would want as it tests a long-form article feature and ditches a two-factor provider linked to secret surveillance operations.