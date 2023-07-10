Twitter Phishing Scams Users After Multichain Hack

On Twitter, a Fraudulent Scheme to Distribute Fantom Coins is Gaining a Lot of Attention

Scammers have started spreading a phishing link on Twitter, falsely linking it to the recent Multichain hack.

On Twitter, a fraudulent scheme to distribute Fantom coins is gaining a lot of attention. According to the tweet, the Fantom Foundation is distributing FTM tokens to all users who have interacted with the FTM chain as a result of the Multichain attack.

The tweet contained a phishing link, tricking affected users into thinking it came from the Fantom Foundation, the nonprofit organization that runs the Fantom network.

Additionally, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao assured Binance users that all funds were safe by stating that the exchange was unaffected by the hack. Furthermore, CZ confirmed that Binance had already carried out an asset swap and had long since stopped taking deposits from Multichain.

The Multichain attack involved approximately $125 million worth of assets being illicitly transferred to various wallets, with the most targeted being the Fantom bridge. The Multichain team has recommended all users to stop interacting with the protocol and revoke any contract approvals.