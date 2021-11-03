U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,623.00
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,927.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,979.00
    +17.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,362.90
    +3.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.53
    -1.38 (-1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.20
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1594
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.99
    -0.42 (-2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8400
    -0.1020 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,255.41
    +1,527.94 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,561.88
    +62.72 (+4.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.00
    -12.81 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

On Twitter, political disinformation clouds Kenya's trending topics

Taylor Hatmaker
·4 min read

In the days immediately following revelations that Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta held secret wealth in offshore tax havens, Odanga Madung noticed something odd on Twitter. In spite of the damning information implicating Kenyatta in a hypocritical tax shelter scheme, the prevailing conversation on Kenyan Twitter focused on defending the country’s beleaguered leader.

The Kenyan president's concealed accounts were just one secret revealed in the Pandora Papers, a trove of nearly 12 million leaked files detailing the hidden fortunes of a number of global leaders, celebrities and billionaires all hoarding their wealth in places like Panama and the British Virgin Islands.

In new research, Madung and supporting researcher Brian Obilo, both Mozilla Tech and Society Fellows, reveal how online political propaganda filled the information vacuum in the country in the immediate wake of the Pandora Papers.

“This is a very pervasive problem with Twitter's platform here in Kenya,” Madung told TechCrunch.

Using Twitter’s Firehose API, the researchers analyzed 8,331 tweets sent between October 3 and October 10 in the following the publication of the Pandora Papers. They discovered two hashtags, #offshoreaccountfacts and #phonyleaks — both seeking to undermine the legitimate revelations held in the leaked financial files — that vaulted into Kenya’s trending topics during the period.

“With the government and the president under pressure, due to soaring online outrage, a counternarrative operation was mounted — and found a strong ally in Twitter,” Madung wrote. “... As a result, a distorted perspective began to gain momentum — one where Kenyans appeared outraged not by the Pandora Paper’s damning findings, but by their implication that Uhuru Kenyatta is guilty of wrongdoing.”

From their analysis, those trends were far from organic. The researchers unearthed a number of accounts promoting related hashtags in repeated tweets and nothing else. The content specifically sought to exonerate Kenyatta, playing down revelations around his hidden wealth, arguing that the practice did not violate any laws and defending the offshore holdings as a savvy financial move.

By cross-referencing previous research, Madung also found that some accounts boosting the inauthentic content were previously identified spreading adjacent pro-government propaganda in Kenya.

“Of key importance here was that many of these narratives were not explicitly lies,” Madung wrote. “This was political astroturfing that used a mix of propaganda and mal-information. It was designed to fabricate consensus — specifically, the consensus that most Kenyans support Uhuru Kenyatta and distrust the Pandora Papers.”

The campaign’s methods weren’t sophisticated, but they were organized and efficient. While the accounts could be easily identified through their repeated imagery, wording and frequent use of celebrity names, their degree of coordination did enable them to break through the noise to reach Twitter’s high visibility collection of trending topics.

While much of the astroturfing campaign relied on bending the truth, its organizers weren't afraid to outright fabricate information either. In one example, an image depicts Nairobi-based economist Reginald Kadzutu defending Kenyatta in an interview with the BBC, but the interview never happened — the image is fake.

After Madung alerted the company to the coordinated campaigns, Twitter took action against more than 230 accounts for violating its platform manipulation and spam policies.

“Twitter’s uniquely open nature empowers research such as this,” a Twitter spokesperson told TechCrunch, noting that the company relies on a blend of AI and human moderators to detect efforts to manipulate conversation on the platform.

According to Madung, Kenya’s information ecosystem suffers from a well-established disinformation industry that continues to game Twitter. "Disinformation is an industry like any other — it's about money, it’s about clear outcomes,” Madung told TechCrunch. “In many ways... [these campaigns] are very much like any normal agency.”

Within that industry, there’s a well established formula that gets results, amplifying content all the way to Twitter’s trending module. In an interview, one Twitter user the team spoke to explained that he had been paid to push various kinds of content onto Twitter’s trends for the past five years, including talking points from Kenyan political parties.

Through interviews, Madung also learned that some of those campaigns recruited and paid verified users to promote their messaging, lending them an extra boost under Twitter’s trending algorithm.

Anyone looking for the work can find it in WhatsApp groups recruiting for various political campaigns in the country. Those groups serve as command centers for the disinformation efforts, communicating messaging and coordinating timing to make those messages as potent as possible.

“As one of the influencers we spoke to put it, ‘Twitter is easy.’" Madung wrote.

Facebook purges more ‘bad actors’ in Myanmar but it still won’t commit to a local office

Internal Facebook documents highlight its moderation and misinformation issues

Tech giants still aren’t coming clean about COVID-19 disinformation, says EU

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia capital could be overrun in 'months if not weeks': rebels

    Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa could be overrun by rebels within "months if not weeks", an Oromo group allied with Tigrayan fighters told AFP Wednesday, as they advance southwards.

  • Congresswoman wants crackdown on imported steel of a type produced by Cleveland-Cliffs

    Monday’s letter from Kaptur urges the Biden Administration to “immediately address this critical transformer supply chain vulnerability.”

  • Russia Insists That It Is Not Weaponizing Gas Exports

    Though Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted that Moscow is not weaponizing its energy resources, EU members seem to disagree.

  • Melania filmed scowling, rolling eyes at Donald Trump at World Series

    ‘That’s an eye roll you can’t unsee’: Videos of incident have gone viral online

  • Biden Keeps Pressure on OPEC+ to Boost Output, Citing Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden kept up the pressure on OPEC+ to combat high oil prices, blaming it for inflationary pressure at home just two days before Saudi Arabia, Russia and the rest of the cartel meet to discuss oil policy.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Vers

  • Soaring Crypto Investment Calls for Regulation: India’s Top Finance Newspaper

    The newspaper dedicated its entire front page to calling for crypto regulation.

  • The Fed Is in a Jam, and That’s Bad News for Investors

    Central bank officials may have to become more hawkish just as U.S. economic growth is slowing. Blame rising inflation.

  • Treasury’s Tapering Seen Outpacing Fed, With $1 Trillion in Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve won’t be the only one announcing a taper on Wednesday. The Treasury Department, for the first time in more than five years, will likely unveil a scaling down of its behemoth quarterly sale of longer-term securities.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in

  • Taliban Ban U.S. Dollars in Afghan Economy Amid Cash Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- The Taliban government has banned the use of foreign currencies in Afghanistan in a surprise move that could weigh on an economy struggling with a cash crunch and further isolate the country. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiativ

  • Democrats Reach Deal on Drug Prices, Schumer Says. Pharma Stocks Are Steady.

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the deal, which would allow Medicare to negotiate on drug prices, on Tuesday.

  • U.S. worker rebellion swells over vaccine mandate

    The clock is counting down to a federally-imposed vaccine mandate for companies that do business with the government - and a small but vocal group of irate workers are pushing back against the order that they get the shot or get fired.A few dozen Boeing employees recently took to the picket line to express their frustration and their plan not to comply.More than 7,000 Boeing employees have applied for religious exemptions and about 1,000 are seeking medical exemptions, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, that amounts to some 6 percent of the planemaker's roughly 125,000 U.S. employees.The Biden administration has ordered any company that wants to keep getting federal contracts to have all contractor employees fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8th.That's putting some companies already hampered by a labor shortage in a tough spot.At aircraft companies Spirit AeroSystems and Textron, nearly half of their roughly 10,000 employees remain unvaccinated, according to a union official.And at defense contractor Raytheon Technologies, CEO Greg Hayes warned last week that he could lose "several thousand" employees because of the mandate.Many legal experts say vaccine mandates in the interest of public health are legal.Commerce Secretary Gina Raimando told CBS Face the Nation that the mandate is for the good of all workers."People want to work in a workplace where they feel safe. You see, you know, United Airlines, that was among the first to do the mandate. Their- you know, number of folks applying for jobs is through the roof. The best thing we can do to get people back to work is to make sure everybody is vaccinated."Companies, however, might be able to avoid mass firing by the December 8th deadline. Under government guidance published on Monday, companies will have flexibility on how to implement the mandate.In the meantime, some union officials are heading to court over the mandate and another brewing battle - this one over how companies decide which exemption requests are rejected.

  • Fed seen announcing start of a ‘taper’ of bond purchases this week

    The Federal Reserve will announce next week that it is slowing down its bond buying at a pace of $15 billion per month -- opening up the possibility of rate hikes in 2022 if inflation surprises to the upside.

  • Michelle Wu Makes History As First Woman And Person Of Color Elected Boston Mayor

    Wu is the first person who is not a white man to be elected mayor of Boston.

  • UK average house price hits record high

    Average house prices have increased by more than £30,000 since the pandemic in March 2020, new data revealed.

  • Biden calls out Russia at COP26—first for skipping the climate conference, then for not pumping enough oil

    Speaking from Glasgow, Scotland, where the conference is taking place, Biden said that the United States "showed up" to demonstrate climate leadership, calling the absence of fellow leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping "a big mistake."

  • Boston Makes History; Round One in Minneapolis: Election Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City elected Democrat Eric Adams as its next mayor, defeating his Republican challenger, Curtis Sliwa. Adams, the Brooklyn borough president and a retired police captain, is set to become the second Black mayor in the city’s history.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pit

  • Biden Says He’ll Announce Pick ‘Fairly Quickly’ for Fed Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he’ll announce soon his choice of nominees for chair and other vacancies on the Federal Reserve, amid a scandal over stock trades by central bank officials.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch

  • 'Let's go Brandon' and the anti-civility arms race

    'Let's go Brandon' and the anti-civility arms race

  • Aftab Pureval elected Cincinnati mayor

    Aftab Pureval defeated David Mann to become Cincinnati's next mayor.

  • Competition in electricity markets lowers bills — but most states don’t allow that

    From 2008 to 2020, the 37 states with monopoly or partial competition models saw power prices rise 20.7%, while the 14 jurisdictions with retail electricity competition saw prices decline 0.3%.