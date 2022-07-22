U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,987.25
    -11.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,035.52
    -1.38 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,964.32
    -95.29 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.87
    +3.17 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.36
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.20
    +19.80 (+1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    +0.05 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0240
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7360
    -0.1740 (-5.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2041
    +0.0044 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8200
    -1.5470 (-1.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,459.62
    +738.90 (+3.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.75
    +11.50 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,309.44
    +38.93 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

Twitter posts quarterly sales drop and says it spent $33M on pending Musk acquisition

Paul Sawers
·2 min read

Twitter has published its Q2 2022 results, with the social networking giant's numbers falling short of analysts' estimates across user growth and revenues.

Perhaps more interestingly, however, Twitter also revealed that it spent $33 million in Q2 on Elon Musk's pending acquisition.

Twitter vs. Musk

Today's results represent Twitter's second earnings since accepting Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition bid back in April, but a lot has happened in those intervening months. To cut a long story short, Musk decided he didn't want to buy Twitter any more, but Twitter is trying to force the deal through, and a judge ruled last week that the company could expedite legal proceedings against the billionaire.

However, that is still months away from reaching anything close to a resolution, and until then Twitter remains a public company that is answerable to its many shareholders. And so today, Twitter announced that its Q2 revenue amounted to $1.18 billion, down around 5% on the previous quarter and 1% on the corresponding period last year -- analysts had estimated its Q2 revenues at around $1.32 billion. This, according to Twitter, reflects "headwinds' in the advertising industry related to the current economic environment, while it also pointed to "uncertainty" caused by Musk's attempts to pull out from the deal.

Elsewhere, Twitter's monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) actually increased 16.6% year-on-year to 237.8 million, however this fell marginally short of estimates, which were pegged at 238.08 million.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Musk's name cropped up quite a few times in Twitter's Q2 results. For instance, the company said that it would not be hosting its usual post-earnings conference call due to the pending acquisition, nor would it issue a shareholder letter or provide any form of future-gazing financial guidance. The company also called Musk's planned termination "invalid and wrongful."

But arguably the most interesting nugget was its year-on-year increase in costs and expenses, which grew 31% to $1.52 billion.

As with many other companies across the industrial spectrum, Twitter has had costs to bear in terms of downsizing and restructuring, with a number of senior executives leaving the company -- and it's against that backdrop that Twitter today reported $19 million in severance costs this quarter. In preparation of a broader hiring freeze, Twitter also recently laid off 30% of its talent acquisition team, however that hit won't show up until its Q3 report later this year.

But star of the show in its costs and expenses surge was undoubtedly the aforementioned $33 million it spent on Musk's flip-flopping acquisition offer -- a figure that will only increase as Musk does his damndest to u-turn on the multi-billion-dollar transaction.

Recommended Stories

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -2.24% and 4.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about, go directly to Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States have reached fever pitch as even veteran stock market […]

  • Surprise! 5 Stocks You Had No Clue Warren Buffett Owns

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street pays close attention. The easiest way for investors to monitor what Warren Buffett has been buying and selling is to track Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1.72% and 2.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Mr. 'Big Short' Makes a Serious Accusation

    Michael Burry, who bet on the collapse of subprime credit, does not hesitate to give his opinion on market developments.

  • Verizon Cuts Forecast After Huge Wireless Miss, Stinging Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. fell in early trading after cutting its forecast for the second straight quarter, adding to concerns that consumers are pulling back on spending.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)?

    If you want to know who really controls Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDIG ), then you'll have to look at...

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Large Buyback Programs

    Investment giant JPMorgan’s chief global market strategist Marko Kolanovic notes that the first quarter of this year saw an incredible $429 billion in total buyback activity. This represents a faster pace than both of the previous two years, and reflected a combination of healthy margins and strong corporate cash flows. That fundamental strength allowed corporations to step up and start buying even as the Federal Reserve stepped back by tightening up on monetary policy. Kolanovic notes that not

  • AMD Could Rally 30% From Here

    Advanced Micro Devices has weakened since late November. The shares were trading around $160 and subsequently fell to near $70 in early July -- a rude awakening for buy-and-hold investors. In this daily bar chart of AMD, below, we can see that the shares are making a rally and it is easy to suggest that this advance could fail like others before it.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • ETSY Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

    ETSY's second-quarter 2022 earnings are likely to have gained from its core business and a strong active buyer base. Yet, stiffening competition in the e-commerce market might have been a concern.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Companies enacting stock splits are all the rage on Wall Street -- but not all stock-split stocks are created equally.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Acquiring One Medical for $3.9 Billion?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) mission has always been to be Earth's most customer-centric company. Amazon seeks to disrupt any industry where it can add value by prioritizing customers and for years, it has eyed the $800 billion healthcare industry. In 2018, it paid nearly $1 billion to acquire online pharmacy PillPack, and since then, it has opened virtual Amazon Care clinics.

  • GameStop Stock Is Splitting to $38. Trading Starts Today.

    The stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis Friday, meaning one share will be worth one-fourth of what a share was worth previously.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $18.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day.

  • AT&T CFO: 'We’re still going to get paid' in a recession

    AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, cash-flow guidance, recessionary risks, inflation, phone subscribers, and the outlook for growth.

  • Micron and Western Digital Stocks Drop After Seagate’s Earnings. It’s the Economy.

    Memory-tech peers of Seagate are tumbling after the company blames weak earnings on a rough economic environment.

  • HCA Healthcare (HCA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

    HCA (HCA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.71% and 0.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Rivian Automotive Stock?

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was one of the hottest electric vehicle stocks of 2021. The EV maker went public at $78 per share last November, and its stock started trading at $106.75 before skyrocketing to an all-time high of $172.01 a week later. Rivian initially attracted so much attention because it was backed by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford (NYSE: F).

  • 'Don't see it in my numbers': American Express CEO doubts recession fears

    Yahoo Finance chatted with American Express CEO Stephen Squeri fresh off the company's latest earnings, and the exec doesn't see recession fears in his company's latest report.