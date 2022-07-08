U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,899.38
    -3.24 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,338.15
    -46.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,635.31
    +13.96 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,769.36
    -0.24 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.80
    +2.07 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.90
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0182
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    +0.0930 (+3.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2036
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0800
    +0.0710 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,877.14
    +221.07 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.11
    -5.56 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

Twitter is really not having Elon Musk's attempt to back out of buying it

Darrell Etherington
·1 min read

Twitter is not on the same page as Elon Musk when it comes to his newly official attempt to back out of his proposed $44 billion acquisition of the company. The company issued a brief formal statement regarding Musk's merger termination attempt, which relies on the prodigious breeder's assertion that Twitter misled him about the extent of its bot problem when he entered into the deal.

Twitter's single paragraph, two sentence response read as follows:

We are committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plan to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

The statement pretty much exactly mirrors a tweet sent out by Twitter board chair and Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, so it's clear the approach is one Twitter likely prepared in advance and had ready for this moment. They'll probably do the rest of their talking either behind closed doors in a negotiating room with Elon or in court filings with the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Musk seems to be intent on pressing the bots issue and has repeatedly brought it up prior to now, but it's also possible this is some variety of "negotiating in public," since the share price and therefore market value of Twitter has declined considerably since the billionaire first announced his intent to acquire the social network in April.

Be sure to read more about Musk's side of the story in Taylor's article, and stay tuned for more developments in this (unfortunately) never-ending saga.

Elon Musk tells Twitter he is killing the deal

Recommended Stories

  • Pass on Bonds and Stick With Equities

    Readers weigh in on income investments, auto-parts retailers AutoZone and Reilly Automotive, monkeypox-vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic, the problem with crypto, and out-of-touch analysts

  • Elon Musk tells Twitter he is killing the deal

    Elon Musk is formally trying to end his bid to buy Twitter. After hinting heavily that he no longer wanted the company in tweets attacking Twitter over its bot calculations and an ominous story in The Washington Post this week reflecting his thinking, Musk's legal team is taking steps to terminate his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. "Mr. Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement, and is likely to suffer a Company Material Adverse Effect," Musk's lawyers wrote in a letter to Twitter's Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde.

  • Crypto Exchange Blockchain.com Faces $270M Hit on Loans to Three Arrows Capital

    Crypto exchange Blockchain.com stands to lose $270 million from lending to Three Arrows Capital (3AC), the over-leveraged hedge fund now subject to a liquidation order in the British Virgin Islands. "The Hash" team discusses the latest big player to be hit by 3AC's continued contagion effects.

  • Musk officially calls off Twitter deal

    Elon Musk is terminating his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, saying the social media company was "in material breach of multiple provisions of that agreement” and made “false and misleading representations” as part of the agreement, according to an SEC filing late Friday. Musk had previously accused San Francisco-based Twitter of misrepresenting the number of fake accounts on the platform, which Twitter estimates make up 5% of daily active users on the site but Musk has pegged as high as 20%. Twitter shares (NYSE: TWTR) are down about 5% in after hours trading following the announcement.

  • Rogers Network Outage Disrupts Canada Internet Access and Bank Transactions

    The telecommunications provider, one of Canada’s largest, said it was working to restore service but didn’t comment on the cause of the outage.

  • Wall Street ends winning week with mixed close on jobs data

    Wall Street capped a winning week with a sputtering finish Friday, as stocks waffled following a stronger-than-expected report on the U.S. jobs market.

  • 2Q Earnings Season Begins. We’ll Learn a Lot About Where Stocks and the Economy Are Going.

    Earnings themselves may be decent. But investors will be waiting to hear the tone of executive comments, and the guidance for the rest of the year.

  • Musk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With Employee

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk is the father of eight-month-old twins born to a senior executive at his artificial intelligence startup Neuralink, Insider reported, citing a court document.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationStocks Score Weekly Gain as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceShinzo Abe's Assassination Will Scar Japan ForeverMus

  • JPMorgan Gold Desk Ripped Off Market for Years, Jurors Told

    (Bloomberg) -- The precious-metals business at JPMorgan Chase & Co. operated for years as a corrupt group of traders and sales staff who manipulated gold and silver markets for the benefit of the bank and its prized clients, a federal prosecutor told jurors in Chicago.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationStocks Score Weekly Gain as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Ret

  • Major Rogers outage causes internet and mobile network issues across Canada

    911 services and payment network Interac have also been affected.

  • Why Washington is failing to regulate Big Tech, according to Andrew Yang

    Andrew Yang, the former candidate for both the U.S. presidency and New York City mayoral race, says that Congress is ill-positioned to reign in big tech because of their age.

  • Musk Arrives at Sun Valley Retreat With Speech Planned Saturday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk arrived Thursday evening at Allen & Co.’s Sun Valley Conference, joining the technology and media elite at the mountain retreat, according to a person familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationStocks Score Weekly Gain as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceShinzo Abe's Assassination Will Scar Japan For

  • Elon Musk terminates deal to buy Twitter, and Twitter’s chairman promises a legal fight

    Elon Musk terminated his agreement to buy Twitter Inc. on Friday, and Twitter's chairman promised a legal fight.

  • Crypto: Liquidity Crisis Spreads to Major Exchanges

    The list of collateral victims of the liquidity crunch currently affecting crypto lenders is far from fully known. Since then, we learned that the hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, also known as 3AC, had invested large sums of money in Luna. Indeed, Three Arrows Capital has apparently borrowed money from several crypto firms using the same Bitcoins as collateral.

  • Elon Musk Seeks to Abandon $44 Billion Twitter Deal

    The tech entrepreneur is seeking to terminate his deal to buy the social-media company, saying it hasn’t provided data he needs to assess the prevalence of fake accounts, according to a regulatory filing.

  • Upstart stock plunges on ugly earnings warning

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Upstart.

  • Feel Bad About Your Portfolio's Losers? Hope You Didn't Buy These

    It's been a rough six months for most S&P 500 investors. But if you think that's bad, try owning a money-losing stock for a decade.

  • 'Reducing inflation will come at a great cost': Ray Dalio warns that the Fed will likely trigger something far worse than high prices. Here's what he likes today

    Fight back against inflation. This is how Dalio does it.

  • US Fed Vice Chairwoman Brainard Doesn’t Like What She’s Seeing in Crypto

    One of the top officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve, Vice Chair Lael Brainard, made it abundantly clear that the central bank – which is also a powerful financial watchdog – is paying careful attention to the flaws showing up as the crypto sector founders.

  • Calpers Unloads Record $6 Billion of Private-Equity Stakes at Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- The California Public Employees’ Retirement System sold about $6 billion of its stakes in private equity funds to second-hand buyers, severing ties with a slew of past managers and freeing up cash for new wagers. Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Assassinated in Shooting That Shocks NationUS Futures Drop as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceUS Mo