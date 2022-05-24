U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,949.44
    -24.31 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,981.95
    +101.71 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,290.86
    -244.41 (-2.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,757.70
    -35.06 (-1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.95
    -0.34 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.40
    +17.60 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    +0.31 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0043 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7600
    -0.0990 (-3.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2535
    -0.0053 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.8400
    -1.0480 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,407.57
    +176.97 (+0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.96
    +0.13 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.35
    -29.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,748.14
    -253.38 (-0.94%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Twitter rebrands its media website to focus on creators with a new 'Create' hub

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Twitter announced today that it has rebranded its Twitter Media website to "Twitter Create." The social media giant says the website is a new hub for creators to access resources, product information and tips for getting the most out of Twitter. With this new rebrand, the company says it wants to make it easier for creators to understand how they can use Twitter’s creator products and connect with other creators. As part of the the new change, the @TwitterMedia handle is now @TwitterCreate.

Creators can access resources on the website by industry, including sports, gaming, news, podcasters, writers and more. Twitter says that by breaking down resources by categories, creators will be able to easily find content that is tailored to them. The website also includes guides for creators based on their goal on Twitter, such as earning money, engaging with their audience or further developing their brand.

"Twitter has become so much more than Tweets, which is why we’ve also expanded and enhanced the products area of the site, introducing educational hubs and how-to guides to help you get the most out of all the features and products available to you," the website reads.

The rebrand comes as Twitter has been looking to roll out new ways for creators to get the most out of the social media platform. The company recently introduced a new tool for creators called the “Creator Dashboard,” which is designed to help creators analyze how they make money on Twitter and how much they’re earning from monetization features, such as Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces. Creators can also use the dashboard to search through their payment history and see information about their upcoming payouts.

Twitter has said it plans to enhance the dashboard in the future and ensure that it becomes a place for creators to find ways to further grow their communities and analyze the money they’re making through the platform.

Last October, the company began rolling out “Twitter for Professionals” for businesses and creators. The new profile setting gives users additional tools to distinguish their profile, quickly promote content through ads and capitalize on Twitter’s future e-commerce efforts. Also in October, Twitter launched a new creator program for Spaces called the Twitter Spaces Spark Program. The program is a three-month accelerator that aims to reward successful Spaces on Twitter with financial, technical and marketing support.

With the launch of these new features and resources, Twitter is looking to support creators on its platform and compete with the monetization opportunities offered by other digital giants, including TikTok and Instagram.

Twitter rolls out a new tool for creators to manage their earnings on the platform

Twitter launches Spark audio creator program to boost Spaces

Recommended Stories

  • Cryptoverse: would you like an NFT with that?

    STORY: This is Crypto Weekly, with your top stories on alternative currencies. This week, why bitcoin could be the winner in a crypto collapse, and the hotel where rooms come with an NFT. The cryptocurrency tumble is into its ninth week. But some see signs that bitcoin could be a relative winner, with its dominance ratio up to 44%. That’s a measure of its share of the crypto market. Some traders say bitcoin is benefiting as investors grow wary of smaller rivals. A New York hotel is debuting what it says is the first NFT reservation system. Book a room at the NoMo SoHo and it could come with digital art assets. Sharon Raz is CEO of hotel owner Sapir Court: “So now you actually see, you know, that the image that you own is part of your hospitality experience, part of your vacation.” In case you’re wondering, a three night stay with NFTs included will cost from 0.41 ethereum. On launch day that was about $821. One in ten euro zone households own crypto assets. That’s according to new figures from the European Central Bank. Now policymakers are trying to figure out if that’s a new threat to family finances. The Dutch seem keenest, with 14% of people there owning some crypto. And meme-stock darling GameStop is making waves again. It’s launched a digital wallet to store cryptocurrencies. Users will also be able to buy and sell NFTs on GameStop’s planned marketplace for digital assets. It’s all a long way from the firm’s core business as a video game retailer.

  • Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska Addresses World Health Organization

    Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, addressed an assembly of the World Health Organization by video on May 23, outlining efforts to tackle the psychological impact of war in her country.Zelenska, who was hidden in an undisclosed location for safety after Russia’s invasion began, returned to public view recently when she attended the funeral of Ukraine’s first president, Leonid Kravchuk, in Kyiv on May 17, alongside her husband, current President Volodymyr Zelensky. The two since appeared in a joint television interview, during which Zelenska spoke about being separated from him.On Monday, Zelenska delivered a video address to the World Health Assembly, telling delegates that the war would stay with Ukrainians for years, impacting their mental health.“None of the Ukrainians, neither an adult nor a child, can be sure that they will wake up tomorrow,” said Zelenska. “That the missile will not fly into his house. The doctor cannot be sure that his ambulance will not be bombed on the way to the patient.” Credit: Olena Zelenska via Storyful

  • Musk Promises Starlink Connectivity to a Region in Huge Need

    If Elon Musk has become the world's most influential CEO -- he's undoubtedly the one most closely attached to innovative, revolutionary, atypical and anti-system -- few people realize that the billionaire was born in South Africa, in the midst of the racist apartheid system. Musk also rarely talks about Africa. Recently, when The New York Times published a long article about his past in South Africa, it was his mother, Maye Musk, who lambasted the newspaper in a tweet.

  • An Interview With Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s First Lady

    "If you need strength and inspiration now, then go to Ukraine! We have enough for everyone."

  • Walmart Backed Down From Selling 'Juneteenth'-Themed Ice Cream After Online Uproar

    Earlier this month, Walmart released a highly controversial red velvet and cheesecake dessert that they packaged as a “Celebration Edition.” The controversy stirred around the release when it was realized this new dessert was made to commemorate Juneteenth, with people alleging it was a “cash grab” or that Walmart was trying to capitalize on the […]

  • The Horseshoe Casino holds job fair

    The Horseshoe Casino holds job fair

  • Baltimore's Horseshoe Casino Hiring Full-Time Workers

    Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore is hosting two large-scale hiring events this week. There's a wide range of opportunities available, including some for those seeking full-time employment.

  • Atlantic Hurricane Season Will Be ‘Above Normal,’ NOAA Says

    NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad said the agency is anticipating an “above normal” Atlantic hurricane season. Scientists estimate as many as 21 named storms and six major hurricanes in 2022. Photo: Gerald Herbert/AP

  • India's Andhra state in $16 billion pacts involving Adani, GIC-backed Greenko - officials

    India's Andhra Pradesh has signed renewables investment pacts worth a total of around $16 billion with three companies including India's Adani and an affiliate of Singapore's GIC sovereign wealth fund, two state government officials said. The investment commitments were struck with Adani Green Energy, GIC-backed Greenko and India's Aurobindo Realty & Infrastructure during the World Economic Forum at Davos, the officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as first lady Olena Zelenska says 'not even war' will take husband away from me

    Ukraine's first lady made a rare TV appearance alongside her husband Volodymyr Zelensky, telling reporters: "Nobody takes my husband away from me, not even the war".

  • Ricky Gervais Slammed for 'Bigot Comedy' About Trans People in New Netflix Special

    "To him we exist only as a punchline, a threat, something less than human," one Twitter user wrote of Ricky Gervais

  • Saudi Arabia finalising extension of $3 billion deposit to Pakistan -Finance Minister

    Saudi Arabia is finalising the extension of the kingdom's $3 billion deposit to Pakistan, Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan told Reuters. "We are currently finalising extending the $3 billion deposit to Pakistan," he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Last year, Saudi Arabia deposited $3 billion in Pakistan's central bank to help support its foreign reserves.

  • Turkish foreign minister backs Palestinians ahead of Israel talks

    RAMALLAH (Reuters) -Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu started a two-day trip to the Palestinian territories and Israel on Tuesday, the first such visit by a senior Turkish official in more than a decade. Speaking after meeting his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in the West Bank city Ramallah, Cavusoglu said Turkish support for Palestine would not diminish even as once frozen relations with Israel thawed. "Our support for the Palestinian cause is completely independent from the course of our relations with Israel," he told reporters.

  • Why Zillow, Redfin, and Opendoor Are Falling Today

    Online real estate stocks fell today along with the broader markets as new data showed that home sales in April fell short of estimates. Class A shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z) had fallen roughly 11% as of 2:07 p.m. ET today, shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) traded nearly 7% lower and shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) were down roughly 7.7%. The housing market continued to slow, as new home sales dropped yet again in April, the fourth consecutive month in which sales are down.

  • Snap Plunges 40%, Slips Below IPO Price on Profit Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. plunged as much as 40% Tuesday morning, dipping below its initial public offering price after the social media company cut its revenue and profit forecasts as it grapples with a wide range of macroeconomic issues.Most Read from BloombergSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $160 Billion on Snap WarningS&P 500 Pares Drop Amid Gains in Defensive Shares: Markets WrapBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingStocks C

  • Twitter Is Stuck Between Musk and Snap. It Will Be an Anxious Annual Meeting.

    Twitter's annual shareholder meeting is Wednesday. While currently there is no vote scheduled on Elon Musk's acquisition bid, shareholders anxiously are waiting to learn more about where Twitter stands.

  • Sofia Vergara bares her behind in daring leopard-print swimsuit

    "Are you kidding me?!" Vergara's former co-star Sarah Hyland reacted to the racy shot.

  • Snap CEO warns on earnings, social media stocks dive premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss social media stocks tanking premarket after Snap's CEO warned about earnings.

  • Beyond Meat recruits Kim Kardashian for key role as shares sink 80% year-over-year

    Beyond Meat revealed that reality TV icon and billionaire entrepreneur Kim Kardashian will serve as the its "chief taste consultant" as the company looks to bounce back from recent setbacks.

  • Amber Heard and Jason Momoa's 'chemistry wasn't there' in 'Aquaman,' says DC Films boss

    Johnny Depp's team called Warner Bros. exec to testify about Amber Heard's "reduced" role in "Aquaman 2."