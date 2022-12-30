A new Twitter recruit had to contact a former employee on LinkedIn after onboarding training got cut to just 90 minutes, report says

Elon Musk took control of Twitter two months ago. Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images

A new Twitter recruit contacted a former employee to ask how things worked at the company.

Onboarding training used to take three days but now lasts for 90 minutes, per The New York Times.

Amid the many changes since Elon Musk took over, some staff now bring their own toilet paper.

A new recruit at Twitter had to contact a former employee on LinkedIn after onboarding training was slashed, a report said.

The ex-staffer told The New York Times the worker got in touch to ask how services worked at Twitter because the training had been cut from three days to just 90 minutes.

The training used to include information on compliance with privacy and security agreements with global regulators, three people who spoke on condition of anonymity told the newspaper.

Elon Musk acquired Twitter on October 27. Since then, he's cut about 70% of the company's workforce, brought in some members of his close circle, and Tesla and SpaceX engineers.

A former manager told The Times he'd seen documents showing the automaker had billed Twitter for some of its workers' services as if they were contractors.

One of the latest additions to Musk's team is one of his right-hand men, Omead Afshar, per the report. He supervised the construction of Tesla's factory in Austin, Texas, and is now a vice-president at SpaceX, Bloomberg reported.

Amid the latest changes at the company, four current and former employees told The New York Times that some workers now bring their own paper toilet after the company cut janitorial services. They also said that the stench of leftover takeout food and body odor has taken over the company's San Francisco offices.

Afshar, Twitter, and Tesla didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider.

