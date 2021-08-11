Twitter rolls out redesign with proprietary Chirp font

If you went to scroll through your Twitter timeline today, you may have noticed that things look a bit different. That’s because Twitter has started rolling out a handful of design tweaks to its web client and mobile apps. The company’s Design account detailed them in a thread it posted earlier today.

Notice anything different?



Today, we released a few changes to the way Twitter looks on the web and on your phone. While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique, and focused on you and what you’re talking about.



Let’s take a deeper look. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/vCUomsgCNA — Twitter Design (@TwitterDesign) August 11, 2021

The most visible (and controversial) change involves Chirp, Twitter’s first proprietary typeface. The company introduced the font back in January. According to Twitter, one of the main advantages of Chirp is the way it can align the text of tweets written in Western languages to the left-hand side of the interface. The company says that’s something that should make it easier to read content as you scroll through your timeline.

The company also tweaked its use of color. It says it went out of its way to use less blue and increase contrast so that both frequently used icons and visual content like images stand out. If you're a fan of customization, Twitter plans to roll out additional color palettes soon. “This is only the start of more visual updates as Twitter becomes more centered on you and what you have to say,” the company said.

hey..quick update: now 50% of our iOS folks will be able to speak like 👽, 🤖,🐝& more! https://t.co/pShfK3RYfG — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 10, 2021

Separate from the redesign, the company is also rolling out a feature to the Spaces app on iOS that allows users to change how their voice sounds when they speak during a presentation. “We know people often feel uncomfortable by the sound of their own voice,” the company said. “Giving people fun effects and useful ones might lower the threshold.”