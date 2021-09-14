Twitter reopens public verifications following August pause

Twitter has once again started accepting applications from the public for account verification, the company announced this week. This latest restart comes after Twitter temporarily “ hit pause ” on verifications at the start of August to implement improvements to the application and review process.“If you’re planning to apply and don’t yet have access, keep checking your account settings,” the company said. “Thanks for sticking with us.”

