Twitter reopens public verifications following August pause

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Twitter has once again started accepting applications from the public for account verification, the company announced this week. This latest restart comes after Twitter temporarily “hit pause” on verifications at the start of August to implement improvements to the application and review process.“If you’re planning to apply and don’t yet have access, keep checking your account settings,” the company said. “Thanks for sticking with us.”

In recent months, Twitter has struggled with handing out blue badges. Since launching its latest system for public verifications in May, the company has had to stop accepting new applications twice. The first suspension came just eight days after the company launched the new system. And before the most recent step back, a fake Cormac McCarthy account was briefly verified. Here’s hoping Twitter doesn’t run into any further issues.

