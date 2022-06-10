U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.50
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,217.00
    -46.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,309.00
    +34.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,849.40
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.12
    +0.61 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.20
    -7.60 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    -0.28 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0606
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.47
    +2.51 (+10.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2455
    -0.0043 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7780
    -0.6000 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,909.88
    -615.09 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    646.82
    -8.66 (-1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.11
    -100.10 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Twitter’s Report Tweet update rolls out globally to make reporting dodgy tweets easier

Ivan Mehta
·4 min read

Last December, Twitter ran a limited test in the U.S. for a new Report Tweet flow -- designed to improve the process of flagging offensive or dangerous content on site by adding more options for explaining whatever the issue happened to be. The test worked: the number of actionable reports increased by 50%, leading to Twitter removing more bad stuff. Now, Twitter using that learning to update the feature globally: the new Report Tweet update is rolling out around the world.

From our tests, it looks like it's still only in English, and it hasn't turned on any localized versions of the report that might respond to issues more common in one region over another. (We've reached out to Twitter to ask whether either of those will be getting addressed in the future.)

The switch is coming at a key moment for the company. Content moderation has been a massive headache for social media companies, and they've had to face federal investigations in several countries scrutinizing their efforts.

Many moderators who are hired on contract are not working in safe conditions, and they have to go through multiple posts in an hour. And the format of the submitted report for a post might not help them give the full context of the situation, forcing them to ignore the report or take the wrong action.

On top of all of that, Twitter in particular has faced a lot of headaches over this issue. Not only is it a go-to platform for many when it comes to hot takes -- a honeypot when it comes to trolls and offensive commenting overall -- but the company is regularly slammed for being slow to respond to people's complaints, both those related to reporting tweets, or making any kind of updates to the Twitter product itself.

But Twitter -- now in the middle of a would-be acquisition process that has in part highlighted suspect content and accounts hosted on the platform, and which could itself spur a significant change in its moderation policies -- wants us to know that it is On It.

The new Report Tweet process allows you to provide more context when you report a tweet. In the earlier reporting flow, you had limited choices in terms of categories describing why a post should be taken down, and whom it affects. And it focused more on you figuring out what rule a tweet might be violating.

Options for reporting categories in the older flow
Options for reporting categories in the older flow

Options for reporting categories in the older flow

Twitter's new reporting process guides you better by letting you give more information on how a tweet could be affecting someone. Plus, you can select multiple options to frame the context of the allegedly abusive tweet. Each screen has a detailed description of the step and the options available on that page.

New reporting flow on Twitter
New reporting flow on Twitter

New reporting flow on Twitter

At the end of the process, Twitter summarizes your complaint to indicate what rule the reported tweet might be breaking. If you think it's not the right rule, you can select another rule. What's more, Twitter also lets you provide additional context through a text box.

Twitter now lets you provide additional context for your report
Twitter now lets you provide additional context for your report

Twitter now lets you provide additional context for your report

 

The update should make it considerably easier to report for more people. For one, the previous incarnation of the experience proved to be annoying for people to figure out what policy a tweet might be violating when they might have seen something disturbing or want to report harassment.

"What can be frustrating and complex about reporting is that we enforce based on terms of service violations as defined by the Twitter Rules. The vast majority of what people are reporting fall within a much larger gray spectrum that doesn't meet the specific criteria of Twitter violations, but they're still reporting what they are experiencing as deeply problematic and highly upsetting," senior UX manager said Renna Al-Yassini said in December.

The company said it worked with different designers, researchers, and writers to thoughtfully create this new flow. With this change, Twitter plans to use this new reporting data to identify more trends and categories of harassment and spam.

The new process's effectiveness will be put to test when people in different geographies and cultural contexts use it when trying to justify if a tweet is abusive.

Twitter's new reporting process is available on iOS, Android, and the web.

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Wanted man caught selling counterfeit NBA Finals tickets outside TD Garden

    A man was arrested outside TD Garden on Wednesday night after police caught him selling counterfeit NBA Finals tickets, authorities announced Thursday.

  • Inside the Deepest Underground Lab in the US

    This is the Sanford Underground Research Facility, the deepest underground laboratory in the United States. This facility houses 10 different labs, conducting experiments that can only be done well beneath the Earth's surface. WIRED takes a tour of three labs studying dark matter, neutrinos, and geothermal energy.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Mounting concerns of a possible recession have resulted in a difficult start to the year for financial markets. As investors have shifted from growth stocks to value stocks, this has led high-yielding dividend stocks to perform well so far this year. With 71,000 employees and more than 175 markets where its cigarettes and non-combustible products (i.e., heat-not-burn product called IQOS) are sold, Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) is the largest tobacco company in the world.

  • Kim Kardashian Spends a Day at the Office in Sparkling Sequin Balenciaga Gown With Matching Ski Mask & Invisible Heels

    Kim Kardashian uploaded a video of herself chilling on the couch in a dramatic glittery Balenciaga gown with a matching ski mask and gloves.

  • It Was a Booming International Resort Before COVID. Now Locals Are Enjoying It, Some for the First Time

    It was a booming international resort before the pandemic. Now locals are enjoying it, some for the first time

  • Florida school district votes to hire 140 teachers from South America amid US shortage

    A Florida school is hiring over 100 teachers from South America to combat a shortage of instructors.

  • Goodbye Golden Arches: rebranded McDonald's to reopen in Russia

    The relaunch will begin on Russia Day, a patriotic holiday celebrating the country's independence, at the same flagship location in Moscow's Pushkin Square where McDonald's first opened in Russia in January 1990. In the early 1990s, as the Soviet Union crumbled, McDonald's came to embody a thawing of Cold War tensions and was a vehicle for millions of Russians to sample American food and culture. The brand's exit is now a powerful symbol of how Russia and the West are once again turning their backs on each other.

  • Shakira Wears Statement Platform Converse With a Casual Off-Duty Look in Barcelona

    Shakira wore statement Converse Run Star Motion Platform Sneakers with an uber-casual off-duty look.

  • YouTube accused of failing to tackle fake Elon Musk livestream scams

    YouTube is being criticised for failing to tackle a network of scammers streaming fake Elon Musk videos.

  • Why Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg jumped to tech

    It may not seem intuitive for someone like Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg to take on tech, but if you ask him, there's absolutely a throughline.

  • Musk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among Backers

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter Inc., which has been upended by the billionaire’s threat to walk away, attracted a bevy of big-name backers and Silicon Valley mainstays. There were some notable exceptions.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Rev

  • Musk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian Tycoon

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter Inc., which has been upended by the billionaire’s threat to walk away, attracted a bevy of big-name backers and Silicon Valley mainstays. There were some notable exceptions.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversuppl

  • Meta unfriends FB ticker in final farewell to Facebook era

    Meta Platforms Inc rebranded from its eponymous social networking platform in October 2021, betting that the metaverse, a shared virtual realm, will succeed mobile internet. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's co-founder and CEO, established Facebook in 2004 from his Harvard dorm as a way for students to meet via the internet. Little did the then 19-year-old student know that Facebook would become integral to many people's social life, with nearly three billion monthly users, and expand to include popular social media apps Instagram and Whatsapp in its universe.

  • Twitter allegedly agrees to give user data to Elon Musk

    Social media giant Twitter has reportedly agreed to finally share user data with Elon Musk after he accused the company of distorting its number of users.

  • Car-Share Market Wants to Drive Itself

    Getaround and Turo are both heading for the public markets, but they are arriving at very different speeds.

  • Twitter plans to have shareholder vote by August on sale to Elon Musk

    (Reuters) -Twitter Inc anticipates a shareholder vote on its $44 billion sale to Elon Musk could come by early August, as it continues to work constructively to complete the deal with the world's richest person, the social media company's top executives told employees on Wednesday. Musk's lawyers warned Twitter on Monday that he might walk away from the acquisition if the company fails to provide the data he seeks on spam and fake accounts. Twitter has said it is continuing to share information with Musk.

  • Creators in occupied Ukraine masquerade as 'independent journalists' to spread Kremlin propaganda

    A small network of pro-Kremlin content creators have seen their audiences grow dramatically in recent months while spreading disinformation about the war in Ukr

  • Facebook once again fails test to detect hate speech in ads

    The test couldn’t have been much easier — and Facebook still failed. Facebook and its parent company Meta (META) flopped once again in a test of how well they could detect obviously violent hate speech in advertisements submitted to the platform by the nonprofit groups Global Witness and Foxglove. The hateful messages focused on Ethiopia, where internal documents obtained by whistleblower Frances Haugen showed that Facebook’s ineffective moderation is “literally fanning ethnic violence,” as she said in her 2021 congressional testimony.

  • Study Finds 10% of Twitter Active Accounts Post Spam, Bolstering Elon Musk Skepticism About Platform’s Claims

    A new study estimates that upwards of 10% of Twitter active accounts post spam content — double the company’s own claims. The report from U.K.-based data analytics and consulting firm GlobalData comes as Elon Musk, the billionaire Twitter power-user, has threatened to nix his $44 billion deal for the social network over the question of the […]

  • Toy Maker Hasbro Defeats Activist in Proxy Fight

    Alta Fox Capital wanted the toy maker to explore spinning off one of its units and making other changes.