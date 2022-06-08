U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,115.74
    -44.94 (-1.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,910.18
    -269.96 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,086.27
    -88.96 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.93
    -28.63 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.42
    +3.01 (+2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.10
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0718
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    +0.0570 (+1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2540
    -0.0052 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2590
    +1.6430 (+1.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,155.63
    -921.92 (-2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    653.43
    +1.80 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Twitter is reportedly giving in to Elon Musk's demand for its 'firehose' of internal data

Áine Cain,Sam Tabahriti
·2 min read
elon musk twitter
A phone screen displays Elon Musk's Twitter account.Chesnot/Getty Images

  • Twitter will reportedly allow Elon Musk to access its "firehose" of proprietary data.

  • The Washington Post reported that Musk could receive access to internal data as early as this week.

  • It's just the latest turn in Musk's chaotic proposed takeover of Twitter.

Twitter is giving in to Elon Musk's request for access to its" firehose" of internal data, according to a report from the Washington Post.

A weekslong battle over the proprietary data stream has slowed down Musk's proposed takeover of the social-media platform. Musk's proposal to buy and privatize Twitter has been plagued with strife and chaos from the jump. Musk has noted that he can walk away from the purchase, which has recently thrown off his efforts to finance the bid.

Previously, Musk attorney Mike Ringler wrote that Twitter was "thwarting" requests for data about fake accounts and spammers. Meanwhile, some observers have accused Musk of attempting to use the issue of fake accounts to "weasel out" of the deal with Twitter.

A person familiar with the company's thinking told the Post that the information could be provided as early as this week, meaning that conflict could come to a close, now that Twitter has acquiesced to Musk's demands.

Musk initially waived his right to review Twitter's finances before buying the company. However, the billionaire's purchase agreement does hold that if he can prove that Twitter misled him, he can walk away from the deal.

Twitter released a statement on Monday which said: "Twitter has and will continue to cooperatively share information with Mr. Musk to consummate the transaction in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement."

"We believe this agreement is in the best interest of all shareholders. We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement at the agreed price and terms," the statement reads.

Insider reached out to Twitter for further comment.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said in May that Musk's method for calculating bot accounts wouldn't work, noting that such an analysis would require private information that Twitter can't share.

Meanwhile, Musk is taking a jab at YouTube, calling the site out for "nonstop scam ads." He posted a meme on Twitter Tuesday mocking YouTube and claiming it censors things like swearing but turns a blind eye to scam ads.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Veterans Swindled by Shuttered For-Profit Corinthian Colleges Get Loan Debt Erased

    Corinthian, which ran a chain of for-profit colleges from 1995 to 2015, shut down after the Department of Education slapped it with a $30 million fine.

  • Opinion: Abbott’s misguided effort to weaponize the leaked draft on abortion

    Should Texas again seek to exclude undocumented children from public education funding, the new law is also likely to be deemed unconstitutional.

  • Alleged victims of Mexico-based church leader ask for maximum sentence

    Several of the alleged victims of the leader of a Mexico-based church are speaking out ahead of his sentencing, asking for him to receive maximum prison time. Naason Joaquin, head of the evangelical La Luz del Mundo group, pleaded guilty on Friday to felony counts of sexually abusing three children. "I was abused in every way a person can be abused by him (...) He deserves the maximum penalty possible," said Sochil Martin, a 36-year-old activist who told Reuters the abuse occurred over 17 years in Mexico and in the United States, where she now lives.

  • US Air Force pilot flying Taiwanese F-16 crash lands at Honolulu airport

    The aircraft appeared to have problems with its landing gear and the pilot declared an in-flight emergency.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter bot claims are being investigated by Texas government

    Tesla’s corporate headquarters are in Texas with another factory outside of Austin, and SpaceX runs a major launch facility in the state

  • VW-owned Cupra shows next three additions to its range

    Volkswagen-owned Cupra will add three new models to its range by 2025, including an electric hatchback and two crossovers.

  • Oil ends at 3-month high as gasoline demand continues to rise in face of record pump prices

    The U.S. oil benchmark pushed solidly above the $120-a-barrel threshold to end at a three-month high Wednesday as data showed demand for gasoline is running hot.

  • 'We Build The Wall' trial ends in mistrial; jury deadlocked

    The trial of a Colorado businessman on charges that he ripped off thousands of donors who contributed $25 million to a campaign to build a wall along the southern U.S. border ended Tuesday in a mistrial after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict in a prosecution that once featured onetime presidential adviser Steve Bannon. The mistrial in the prosecution of Timothy Shea was granted by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres after the jury reported for a third time that it could not reach a verdict on any count, saying the deadlock was “abundantly clear.” Turmoil during jury deliberations was revealed last week when 11 jurors sent a note to the judge to say one juror who complained about a “government witch hunt” had exhibited “political bias,” labeled the rest of them as liberals and complained that the trial should have occurred in a southern state.

  • TikToker reveals genius hack for making laundry smell like expensive Le Labo perfume

    You need to try this the next time you do laundry.

  • Seth Trimble to be a ‘really good fit’ in UNC backcourt next season

    UNC basketball incoming freshman Seth Trimble will bring a lot of added value to an already talented backcourt for the Tar Heels next year.

  • Texas installs miles of concertina wire along border near Rio Grande

    The Texas National Guard has rolled out concertina wire to fortify existing borders on the Rio Grande.

  • Andy Cohen says he will give his remaining embryos to his two children

    “Maybe in 20 years they’ll defrost their sibling and raise them” he said

  • Astronomers ponder 'cosmic mystery' over powerful radio wave bursts

    Powerful bursts of radio waves emanating from a distant dwarf galaxy that were detected using a massive telescope in China are moving scientists closer to solving what one called a "cosmic mystery" that has lingered for years. Radio waves have the longest wavelengths in the electromagnetic spectrum. Researchers on Wednesday said they have detected a fast radio burst, or FRB, originating from a dwarf galaxy located nearly 3 billion light-years from Earth.

  • Johnny Depp's Attorney Camille Vasquez Made Partner at Law Firm After Trial Win

    Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez makes partner after winning his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The law firm Brown Rudnick announces she’s been elevated to partner following the trial victory. In a statement, Camille shares, ‘I’m proud of the uniquely talented team I’ve had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick’s culture of excellence.’

  • Another US consumer service is leaving China

    The episode comes amid the country's stringent data protection rules and increasingly strained relations between China and the western world.

  • Japanese ‘old heartthrobs’ dance on TikTok to raise awareness of their town's declining population

    A group of four Japanese men in their 50s and 60s is making waves on TikTok by wearing colorful belly warmers while awkwardly dancing to raise awareness of their countryside town's population decline. Takumi Shirase, 52, told Agence France-Presse that he created the group to promote Wake, their town in Japan’s Okayama Prefecture. “We wanted to come up with something that would revitalize our aging countryside community, which is suffering from population decline with fewer and fewer children,” Shirase, who runs an IT company and a gardening business, was quoted as saying.

  • Twitter will reportedly hand over internal data to soothe Musk's bot fears

    Elon Musk's wishes for more information about Twitter bots might just get granted. Twitter is planning to offer its presumptive buyer its full "firehose," or a comprehensive stream of data on tweets, according to a report from the Washington Post. After agreeing to buy Twitter for $44 billion without doing much due diligence, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has thrown an extended, public temper tantrum in an apparent effort to back out of the deal.

  • Democrats Are Mounting a Response to the Great Replacement Theory

    “Congress has to do something,” Rep. Jamaal Bowman says of a new House resolution to condemn the conspiracy theory that inspired the Buffalo shooter

  • Florida Democrats must begin to play the long game | Opinion

    The last sustained statewide local organizing effort by Democrats was during the 2012 presidential election.

  • Read What It Will Take For Alibaba's Most Accurate Analyst To Reverse His Sell Recommendation

    DZ Bank AG's Manuel Muehl remained adamant on his sell recommendation on Chinese stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), amid hints toward possible ease in the regulatory crackdown. Last summer, Muehl was the first to recommend the sell rating on Alibaba and JD.com, Inc (NASDAQ: JD), signifying higher accuracy than his peers. Muehl called the optimism surrounding the possible end to DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) regulatory woes "a bit premature and highly undifferentiated." Mueh