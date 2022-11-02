Twitter is reportedly working on an Only Fans-style feature that could allow users to charge for video content, but some employees say it's high risk

Twitter's "Product Trust" team has identified the feature as high risk, according to the email cited by the Washington Post. Jim Watson/Getty Images

Twitter is working on a feature that would charge users for some video content, The Washington Post reported.

Referred to as "Paywalled Video," the new feature would allow content creators to charge users a fee to view videos on the platform, according to an internal email obtained by the publication.

The Post reported that a Twitter employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said it seemed like a feature that would probably be used at least partly for adult content.

The report added that the move could place Twitter in competition with sites that have an emphasis on adult content.

Per the publication, the internal email stated: "When a creator composes a tweet with a video, the creator can enable the paywall once a video has been added to the tweet." Creators can choose how much to charge per view from a list of preset prices, while Twitter takes a cut of the profits.

The feature has a timeline of one to two weeks before launch, per the email.

However, Twitter's "Product Trust" team has identified the feature as high risk, according to the Post. The team cited "risks related to copyrighted content, creator/user trust issues, and legal compliance."

A brief review of the feature is planned before it proceeds further, per the Post.

According to the news outlet, the accelerated timeline only gives the company's internal review teams three days to provide feedback.

Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside normal working hours.

It is not clear if the feature was in development before Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company, but the accelerated timeline may be a part of the billionaire's plan to create more paid content on Twitter. Musk has already said he planned to charge users for verification.

