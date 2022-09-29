Twitter is rolling out podcasts to Blue subscribers on Android

Twitter is rolling out its redesigned Spaces tab, which includes podcasts, to Twitter Blue subscribers on Android. The Android launch comes a few weeks after Blue subscribers on iOS got access to podcasts and the redesigned Spaces tab.

When Twitter first announced that it was introducing podcasts to its platform, the social network said they would be accessible to a group of iOS and Android users. Now, Twitter is instead going to test podcasts exclusively with Twitter Blue subscribers.

the redesigned Spaces Tab is now available to members on Android—be sure to update your app! https://t.co/sgFYYC1mYD — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) September 28, 2022

The redesigned Spaces tab introduces personalized hubs for users called “Stations” that group content together based on different topics, such as news, music, sports and more. The recommendations you see are based on the themes and people that you follow. Twitter Blue users will now be able to access a personalized selection of live and recorded Spaces. The hubs will also feature the most popular podcasts from around the world.

Twitter says podcasts are part of its plans to provide users with an “all-in-one, personalized audio destination” by giving users even more audio content to listen to. The company says its internal research shows that 45% of people who use Twitter in the U.S. also listen to podcasts monthly, so the company will automatically suggest podcasts to help users discover content based on the topics they’re interested in.