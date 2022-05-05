Twitter rolls out new Spaces features, including access to analytics for hosts

Twitter is rolling out a number of new features for its live audio Spaces product this week. The social media giant is giving hosts and co-hosts on iOS and Android access to analytics about their Spaces. For example, hosts and co-hosts can now get information about how many total live listeners tuned in to the broadcast, how many times it was replayed and how many people spoke during the Space.

The new analytics feature was first introduced as a test available to a select number of hosts in March, but is now available to all hosts and co-hosts on the platform. Access to analytics will make it easier for hosts to plan their audio content and see how many people they're reaching.

learn more about your Space ✍️ Hosts and co-hosts on iOS and Android will now have access to analytics like total live listeners, total replays, and speakers — take a look and let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/OrCDKJXOhx — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) May 4, 2022

In addition, Twitter is testing a feature that will tweet out a Space card once hosts start a Space. Twitter says the new feature will make it easier for users to engage with and share Spaces. The company also says the new feature, which is now rolling on both iOS and Android, should make it easier for users to see and participate in conversations. With this new feature, hosts will no longer have to manually link to their Spaces in a tweet to promote it when starting one.

Twitter is also making it easier for users to learn more about the Spaces they see at the top of their timeline. Currently, the purple card that appears at the top of your timeline doesn't give you that much information about a specific Space. Starting today, some users on Android will see more information on the Space bar, including details about who's hosting, what topics are involved, who's shared a tweet and more.

wanna learn more about the Space you see at the top of the tl? Starting today, some people on Android will see more info on the Space bar like who’s hosting, Topics, who’s shared a Tweet and more. Tell us what you think! pic.twitter.com/Oqhc6XqOBT — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) May 5, 2022

The company is also making it easier for users to follow Spaces hosts. When a Space concludes, users will now see a list of the co-hosts and speakers and have the option to follow them. The new feature is rolling out now for both iOS and Android users.

Twitter has been introducing several Spaces features over the past few months to build out the offering. The company recently started testing a new tool that allows select hosts to clip 30 seconds of audio from recorded Spaces to share them with others on Twitter. Twitter has also been working on Spaces Recordings, a feature that will let hosts share tweets with audio recordings of past Spaces.