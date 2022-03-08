Twitter rolls out a new tool for creators to manage their earnings on the platform

Twitter is introducing a new tool for creators called the "Creator Dashboard," the company announced on Tuesday. The social media giant says the new tool is designed to help creators analyze how they make money on Twitter and how much they're earning from monetization features, such as Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces. Creators can also use the dashboard to search through their payment history and see information about their upcoming payouts.

The new dashboard can be accessed from the app's "Monetization" tab and is available to iOS creators in the United States who have more than 10,000 followers and are participating in Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows. The company's Super Follows feature allows creators to generate monthly revenue by offering paywalled content to followers who subscribe to them, whereas the Ticketed Spaces feature enables creators and hosts to set a ticket price for their Spaces broadcasts.

introducing the Creator Dashboard 🤩 a new way to help you view your earnings & track your Super Follow subscriptions over time for now, we’re testing with some creators on iOS—can’t wait to hear what you think! pic.twitter.com/nOvxUbSpSY — Super Follows (@SuperFollows) March 8, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Creator Dashboard will display a list of new Super Followers, a list of Super Followers who renewed their subscription and your total estimated earnings through the monetization feature. As for Ticketed Spaces, the dashboard will display information about how many tickets you've sold, a list of people who bought tickets and your total estimated earned revenue for each of your Ticketed Spaces.

"Twitter is where people go to have conversations about what’s happening, and creators help lead those conversations," a spokesperson from Twitter told TechCrunch in an email. "With the Creator Dashboard, we are continuing to elevate our commitment to creators on Twitter by giving them a transparent way to better understand their estimated earnings."

Story continues

The company says it plans to enhance the dashboard in the future and ensure that it becomes a place for creators to find ways to further grow their communities and analyze the money they're making through the platform.

Twitter has been rolling out several new features and tools over the past year to support creators on its platform. Last October, the company began rolling out "Twitter for Professionals" for businesses and creators. The new profile setting gives users additional tools to distinguish their profile, quickly promote content through ads and capitalize on Twitter’s future e-commerce efforts. Although Twitter has introduced monetization options for creators, it hasn’t widely introduced different profile types for businesses, which its competitors at Facebook, Instagram and TikTok have already had for a while.

Also in October, Twitter launched a new creator program for Spaces called the Twitter Spaces Spark Program. The program is a three-month accelerator that aims to reward successful Spaces on Twitter with financial, technical and marketing support.