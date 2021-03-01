U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.82
    +90.67 (+2.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,535.51
    +603.14 (+1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,588.83
    +396.48 (+3.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.32
    +74.27 (+3.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.20
    -1.30 (-2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.10
    -5.70 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    26.64
    +0.20 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2053
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4460
    -0.0140 (-0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3926
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.7610
    +0.2590 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,762.07
    +3,569.04 (+7.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.93
    +48.69 (+5.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,588.53
    +105.10 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,663.50
    +697.49 (+2.41%)
     

Twitter rolls out vaccine misinformation warning labels and a strike-based system for violations

Taylor Hatmaker
·1 min read

Twitter announced Monday that it would begin injecting new labels into users' timelines to push back against misinformation that could disrupt the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. The labels, which will also appear as pop-up messages in the retweet window, are the company's latest product experiment designed to shape behavior on the platform for the better.

The company will attach notices to tweeted misinformation warning users that the content "may be misleading" and linking out to vetted public health information. These initial vaccine misinformation sweeps, which begin today, will be conducted by human moderators at Twitter and not automated moderation systems.

Twitter says the goal is to use these initial determinations to train its AI systems so that down the road a blend of human and automated efforts will scan the site for vaccine misinformation. The latest misinformation measure will target tweets in English before expanding.

Twitter also introduced a new strike system for violations of its pandemic-related rules. The new system is modeled after a set of consequences it implemented for voter suppression and voting-related misinformation. Within that framework, a user with two or three "strikes" faces a 12-hour account lockout. With four violations, they lose account access for one week, with permanent suspension looming after five strikes.

Twitter introduced its first pandemic-specific policies a year ago, banning tweets promoting false treatment or prevention claims along with any content that could put people at higher risk of spreading COVID-19. In December, Twitter added new rules focused on popular vaccine conspiracy theories and announced that warning labels were on the way.

Twitter broadly bans any COVID-19 tweets that could help the virus spread

  • This County’s Vaccine Rollout Has Been a Total Fiasco

    Sarah Meyssonnier/ReutersFederal authorities rolled into Shelby County, Tennessee, this week as the mismanagement disasters plaguing the local coronavirus vaccine rollout reached a boiling point.The county health department allowed more than 2,000 doses to spoil, two children were vaccinated against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, and a volunteer allegedly made off with doses from one site. The Tennessee Health Department, the FBI, and the CDC are now investigating. The head of the Shelby health department, Alisa Haushalter, resigned Friday. Now residents are left questioning whether the doses they received were expired doses.“You begin to feel like you were safe to go out and do things, but now you don’t know if you’re covered or not. You don’t know if the shot you got is effective or not,” said Gayle Jones, 80, who was born and raised in Cordova, Tennessee. She received her second shot of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday. “We’ve missed a whole year by staying at home. We finally felt like we could get out and maybe be OK.”Hundreds of people are echoing her statements on Facebook in comments on bulletins from the county health department.Ingrid Chilton, 68, vented her frustration below one post, “Let’s talk about the thousands of Memphians who don’t know whether they have been properly vaccinated since the thawing of the vaccines was not done in accordance with CDC guidelines!”Chilton and her 75-year-old husband flew from their home in Tiburon, California, to visit their son in downtown Memphis for two weeks in late February 2020. They have stayed for a year, living in the same two weeks’ worth of clothing. Saturday would be the day they reached full immunity, two weeks from their second Pfizer shots. She and her husband had begun discussing when they would return to Tiburon.“Today was the day I was supposed to be celebrating, like ‘We’re free!’ and instead we get this. I feel like we’re in limbo again,” she told The Daily Beast.The state began investigating the county health department last week after an announcement that the county had permitted 1,300 doses to expire in February. State investigators found that in actuality, 2,400 doses had gone bad this month and were trashed, with 840 wasted in one day, Feb. 15. Though the vaccines require ultra-cold storage to remain viable, some syringes felt warm to the investigator’s touch, the Tennessean reported.Adding to residents’ fears, some doses have gone missing. State Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in a press conference Friday that 12 syringes had expired during a Feb. 23 vaccination event, but no one had returned them to the distributing pharmacy. The doses remain unaccounted for.“There does appear to be a lack of accountability and in some sense leadership, which has undoubtedly potentially harmed some folks and withheld vaccine from people who needed it,” Piercey said.Jones had hoped to feel safe attending the births of two great-grandchildren due soon. She thinks she will still go, albeit now with feelings of uncertainty and risk. Her daughter, her son, and two of her grandchildren have all had COVID-19. A granddaughter and a granddaughter-in-law are both pregnant and work in health care.“We’ll have to take it as it is. I don’t know if they’ll be able to prove if the vaccine we got was real and effective or not,” she said.Chilton will postpone her travel until the investigation into the vaccination effort concludes.“I don’t know if we’ll ever know accurately whether we’re protected or not,” she said.Memphis’ city health department has taken over vaccination efforts for the entire county.In addition to its procedural woes, the vaccination effort has suffered an alleged robbery. The state notified the FBI Thursday that a volunteer allegedly stole vaccine doses on Feb. 3, according to Piercey. The state health commissioner said the city had not been forthcoming with information on the disappearance of the doses, leading to a delay of nearly a month in reporting it. Shelby County Chief Administrative Officer Dwan Gilliom said Piercey was incorrect and that law enforcement had been made aware but that no arrests had been made.Two children were vaccinated in Shelby County on Feb. 3 as well, according to Piercey. Neither the Moderna nor Pfizer vaccine is approved for anyone under the age of 16, as the medicine has only been tested on adults.The mess has further eroded Jones’ already cratering trust in the local government, which has struggled with picking up garbage and supplying water to residents in recent weeks.“They just need to get their act together in the Memphis government. They’re totally unreliable,” said Jones. “We just had the water boil for 8 days because all the mains broke. It just has you thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, can’t you do anything?’”Chilton feels similarly.“I don’t think my feelings toward the county and state health department would be fit to print, frankly,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • New England power fight foreshadows divisive clean energy future

    It wasn’t his first choice, but Sean Mahoney isn’t fighting a 150-mile proposed power line sending Canadian hydropower to New England as part of the region’s climate-change goals.Why he matters: Mahoney, a senior expert at the nonprofit Conservation Law Foundation who lives in Maine, is seeking to compromise in a bitter battle over the proposal. Expect more fights like this as President Biden and other political leaders pursue zero-carbon economies over the next 30 years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up fast: Last week, opponents of the $1 billion project got state approval to move forward with a referendum that would effectively kill the power line, if approved by either the Maine legislature or voters. This development poses “significant risk” to the project, according to ClearView Energy Partners, a nonpartisan research firm.What they’re saying: Mahoney said his organization is not opposing the project because the developer made concessions, including financial support for low-income customers, electric-car funding and land conservation.He’s also not fighting it because the line would force some closure of power plants fueled by natural gas, which are the region’s primary electricity source but also contribute to climate change.“Could it have been better? Do we wish it had been a different project with solar, wind and batteries? Absolutely. But this was the reality,” said Mahoney, executive vice president of the foundation.“We’re going to leave our kids and our grandkids with a mess if we don’t make the hard choices.”Where it stands: Responding to a request from Massachusetts as part of its climate goals, Avangrid proposed the project and has begun construction on parts of it, which will send existing hydropower from Quebec through Maine to flow into New England’s grid.Controversy is swirling around 53 miles in Maine’s Western forest, which is used for logging but also recreational purposes. The line requires 54 feet of newly cleared land along that route.Through the public referendum, legislation and lawsuits, some environmental groups and natural-gas companies are — for different reasons — fighting the project.How it works: Electricity is core to climate change action in two ways. Getting as many parts of our economy as possible — like cars, manufacturing and heating — running on electricity makes it easier to clean up those sectors because of increasingly affordable clean electricity.That goal depends on another one: ensuring that electricity is both clean and available. This requires additional planning and constructing way more transmission lines connecting clean energy to heavily populated areas.The big picture: This New England project is the latest strange bedfellows fight over energy infrastructure in America.NIMBYism — not in my backyard — opposition crops up for almost everything because of the general aversion to disruption to one’s home.Although oil and gas facilities have traditionally faced the brunt of energy NIMBYism, rapidly growing renewables aren't immune to it despite helping to combat climate change.This Maine project only exists because another one — called Northern Pass, which would have gone through New Hampshire — failed under similar opposition.These fights look easy compared to a 700-mile power line that would have sent wind power from America’s central plains to its east coast. It failed too, as WSJ reporter Russell Gold writes in his book, Superpower.The intrigue: The strange bedfellows lined up on either side of the Maine project have the makings of a blockbuster drama — if Hollywood found electricity exciting.Environmental groups are divided. The Sierra Club and some local groups oppose it because of the inclusion of existing Canadian hydropower over wind and solar, as well as concerns about forest impact.NextEra Energy, the world’s largest producer of wind and solar, is fighting the project. It operates two natural-gas plants in the region.One opposition group is trying to shield its anonymous donors.Developers include Hydro-Quebec, a provincial government-owned utility whose track record with Canada’s indigenous people is mixed at best, and Central Power Maine, which received the lowest score in a residential consumer satisfaction survey of U.S. utilities.Corporations on both sides are pouring millions into the fight, with the developers so far vastly outspending opponents, according to state disclosures.The bottom line: Despite opponents’ arguments otherwise, the Maine Public Utilities Commission concluded in 2019 that the transmission line would reduce greenhouse gas emissions and electricity costs in the region.What’s next: Environmental groups may try to pressure Biden to further review the project. “This is something that deserves a close look by the new administration,” said Sue Ely, an attorney for one of the local groups opposing the project, Natural Resources Council of Maine.What we’re watching: In another strange bedfellow’s twist, the new administration has so far indicated, via a legal filing, that it agrees with the last one when it comes to this project: It supports it.Editor's note: Amy Harder is vice president of publishing at Breakthrough Energy, a network of investment vehicles, philanthropic programs, policy advocacy, and other activities committed to scaling the technologies needed to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. She is launching a new journalism initiative there. Previously full time at Axios, Amy is now writing her Harder Line column monthly as an outside contributor.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Analysis: Global bond rout turns up the heat on central banks

    Central banks in Asia struggled to smother a selloff in global bonds on Friday, piling pressure on their bigger peers to do more, as spooked investors sold assets to cover deepening losses and rushed out of crowded positions in stocks. The erratic trade evoked memories of last March and comes as the pandemic recovery enters a delicate phase, with financial markets moving swiftly to price in an end to the cheap money that had lit a fire under world stocks for a year. Australia's central bank launched a surprise bond buying operation to try and staunch the bleeding, calming cash markets but barely taming the fear, evident in more liquid futures trade.

  • Dizzied Bond Traders Brace for More Pain as Fed Speakers Line Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The past week’s tumult in the $21 trillion Treasuries market has left shell-shocked traders positioned for even more losses ahead -- raising pressure on Federal Reserve officials to respond to the startling run-up in yields.Momentum traders were, as of Thursday’s close, the most short on Treasuries since the 2013 taper tantrum episode, according to Jefferies International. Meanwhile, expected volatility is surging, a warning flag across asset classes, and the market is moving toward pricing in a Fed liftoff from near zero in late 2022, at least a full year earlier than the central bank has signaled. That’s the backdrop in which Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver what are likely his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting. A bevy of other officials are set to speak before he takes center stage later next week.They’re appearing after a stretch that produced a dizzying list of superlatives, including the steepest weekly jump in five-year yields in months and the biggest convulsions in the yield curve since the early days of the pandemic. What’s more, 10-year yields, a benchmark for global borrowing, soared to the highest level in a year. While they wound up retreating sharply on month-end buying, the initial move helped quell the speculative euphoria that’s supported risky assets. Put it all together, and the coming Fed remarks loom large for all markets, not just bond traders betting on higher yields.“There are two risks heading into next week,” says Gennadiy Goldberg, a senior U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities. “Fed officials could simply stick to their script and suggest that the move higher in rates occurred only for good reasons. This would reward those investors positioned for shorts.”Alternatively, he says, policy makers “could acknowledge that they are somewhat concerned by the market’s pulling forward of rate-hike expectations, reiterate their patient stance, and suggest that too rapid a rise in rates could tighten financial conditions” -- all of which would benefit investors looking to lean against the jump in yields.One Brutal AfternoonTen-year Treasuries ended the week at 1.4%, well below their peak of 1.61% reached Thursday, the highest since February 2020. The most brutal part of that leap came after demand cratered at the Treasury’s 7-year note auction. The bloodletting that ensued, led by the 5-year note, squeezed bets on steepener trades and other positions involving that part of the curve.In Treasury options, the skew of puts to calls is its most extreme since 2012, indicating traders are still positioned for higher yields -- and convexity shocks remain a threat. With traders embracing a rosier view of the economy amid the rollout of vaccines and calls for additional U.S. virus relief, the swaps market is now pricing the Fed’s first hike closer to December 2022, versus mid-2023 at the start of the week. The Fed itself has signaled no tightening through 2023.Another issue adding to the market’s jitters is the looming March 31 expiration of pandemic-era regulatory exemptions that allow banks to buy more bonds. In testimony this week, Powell said the Fed is evaluating what to do about the relief.In a big reversal from a neutral stance just three weeks ago, momentum investors still have ammo to fuel a fresh leg in the bond selloff, according to Jefferies.“It’s the most short since the taper tantrum of 2013, but is still not at an extreme, suggesting that momentum players have more room to add,” said Mohit Kumar, a strategist at Jefferies. “But at this level, any move up in yields is unlikely to be at the same pace or magnitude that the market has seen this week.”The bond bears do have some important figures ahead to focus on. Friday will bring February jobs data, with the median estimate calling for a 171,000 gain in nonfarm payrolls, a rebound from January. Any signs the labor market is failing to recover could roil reflation bets.Vying CrosscurrentsFor Thomas Pluta, global head of linear rates trading at JPMorgan Chase & Co., yields could continue to nudge higher next week and beyond. However, he doesn’t expect the Fed to push back against the climb by adjusting its bond purchases or duration of its Treasuries holdings, at least for now.Further turbulence is possible, says Jamie Anderson, head of U.S. trading for Insight Investment, amid a large amount of “crosscurrents that are pushing different parts of the rates market.”For next week, the risk is “continued high realized volatility” as any Fed comments on steps to support Treasuries would result in short positions getting squeezed. If the topic isn’t addressed, that may spur selling in anticipation of auctions the following week.There’s at least one other topic traders will be on alert for next week. With a deluge of cash in funding markets pushing front-end rates to zero, there’s the prospect the Fed may have to tinker with the interest rate it pays on excess reserves -- known as IOER -- one of the tools it uses to control its policy target.WHAT TO WATCHEconomic calendar:March 1: Markit manufacturing PMI; construction spending; ISM manufacturingMarch 3: MBA mortgage applications; ADP employment; Markit services PMI; ISM services; Fed Beige BookMarch 4: Challenger job cuts; nonfarm productivity; jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; factory, durable goods and capital goods ordersMarch 5: Nonfarm payrolls; trade balance; consumer creditFed calendar:March 1: New York Fed’s John Williams; Governor Lael Brainard; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester, Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari on virtual panelMarch 2: Brainard; San Francisco Fed’s Mary DalyMarch 3: Philadelphia Fed’s Patrick Harker; Bostic; Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans; Beige BookMarch 4: Powell discusses the U.S. economy at virtual event; BosticAuction schedule:March 1: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 2: 42-day cash-management billsMarch 4: 4-, 8-week billsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore’s Richest Property Clan Looks Ahead After Record Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s richest property dynasty vowed to get back on course after a S$1.78 billion ($1.3 billion) writedown on a Chinese deal led to a record annual loss.City Developments Ltd.’s net loss of S$1.9 billion for the year ended Dec. 31 was its first since the early 1970s, thanks to the impairment on its investment in China’s Sincere Property Group.“We must now forget about all these old subjects,” Chairman Kwek Leng Beng said at a briefing on the results Friday. “I want to go to the next chapter to grow the company. I don’t want to keep talking about Sincere.”While the pandemic has also battered its hotel revenue and rental income, the acquisition of a majority stake in Chongqing-based Sincere last April has proved to be an onerous investment, creating a rift in a family dynasty that’s worth $16.5 billion, according to last year’s Bloomberg Billionaires Index list of Asia’s richest clans. Three CDL directors, including the chairman’s cousin, have resigned in disagreement over the deal, spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer Sherman Kwek.The impairment loss in Sincere constitutes 93% of its S$1.9 billion investment, CDL said. Taking into account Sincere’s debts in the next 12 months as well as China’s “three red lines” policy that caps borrowings for real estate developers, CDL cautioned that the Chinese property firm “may face significant liquidity challenges.”While CDL believed in Sincere’s potential, it was taken aback by the size and structure of its debts, Sherman Kwek said. “To be candid, the one thing that was far more difficult, challenging and complex than we expected was the debt restructuring,” the CEO said.“The debt in Sincere is very sizable and very complex and there are many, many financial institutions to deal with,” he said at the briefing. “So, this was the part that presented a very, very tough challenge for the working team and myself.”What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:CDL faces a long road ahead repairing Sincere’s balance sheet under China’s “three red lines” rules limiting leverage, while the potential return may be distant given Sincere’s weak land bank, sales and profitability.--BI analysts Kristy Hung and Daniel FanClick here to read the researchMoney pumped into Sincere has swelled from an initial investment of S$880 million. The internal fallout has prompted CDL to set up a special working group to improve the Chinese firm’s liquidity and profitability. With that in mind, the developer acquired Sincere’s stake in a Shenzhen technology park this week.CDL won’t put more funds into Sincere until the Chinese company returns to health, Chief Transformation Officer Goh Ann Nee said at the briefing. The investment remains a good platform for CDL to expand in a market that shouldn’t be ignored, Goh said.Sincere’s predicament arose from a “perfect storm” -- a combination of the pandemic and policies imposed by China on developers, Goh said. Nevertheless, it’s not all doom and gloom and there could be a “very interesting light at the end of the tunnel” for CDL, she added.Sincere has numerous assets in its portfolio but CDL has to get the consent of its partner -- Sincere’s founder and chairman Wu Xu -- to monetize them, Chairman Kwek said.“He has a different view from us,” Kwek added, hoping that Wu Xu will cooperate with CDL. Nevertheless, Kwek expressed optimism that Sincere could become “a very ideal entity that everybody wishes to buy.”Touted as “game changing” for growth, the Sincere deal -- CDL’s single largest investment in China -- increased its presence in the world’s second-largest economy to about 20 cities from three.While Sherman Kwek believed that the terms were in CDL’s favor when it entered into the deal, “things have panned out differently from what we have anticipated,” he said. The company is also scaling back on some of its investments in China “until we see how things pan out with Sincere.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Norway’s $1.3 Trillion Fund Dumped Saudi Shares, Added Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund slashed its exposure to Saudi Arabian stocks last year while boosting its portfolio in neighboring Qatar by almost seven times.Total holdings of shares in Riyadh fell to about $194 million as of the end of December from $420 million the year before, according to data from Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the fund. In Doha, exposure surged to $582 million from $80 million. Qatar is now its second-biggest holding in the Gulf after the United Arab Emirates.The shift highlights a turn by the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund in two Gulf countries that were on opposite sides of a spat in the oil-abundant region that ended in January after almost four years. Starting in 2017, Saudi Arabia joined a group of countries that cut ties with Qatar on accusations that the gas-rich nation supported terrorism. The country has always denied the claim.The Oslo-based fund generated $123 billion of returns in 2020, its second-best performance ever thanks in large part to tech stocks. But, some of its biggest losses were tied to its holdings of oil companies and the fund exited stocks focused on oil exploration and production last year.Nicolai Tangen, chief executive officer since September, said Thursday he doesn’t expect the stimulus-driven surge in equity markets to continue, and that his strategy will rely largely on a “forensic” approach to ethical investing, implying portfolio companies will face more intense scrutiny.Read more about the 15 Firms Blacklisted by $1.3 Trillion Norway FundHis predecessor, Yngve Slyngstad, said last March that the holding of Saudi shares was shrinking as a result of a review of an internal benchmark considered for global investments. Tangen said Thursday Saudi Arabia’s presence in the portfolio continued to diminish because it didn’t earn a weight within the fund’s benchmark as expected in previous years. Investments in other markets in the region are made on a individual company basis, he said.The Norwegian fund also chopped equities ownership last year in Oman, the UAE, Turkey, Kuwait and Israel, while increasing holdings in Egypt and Bahrain.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.