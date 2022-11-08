U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,828.95
    +22.15 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,168.65
    +341.65 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,602.05
    +37.53 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.39
    -5.42 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.14
    -2.65 (-2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.10
    +34.60 (+2.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.51 (+2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0082
    +0.0063 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    -0.0880 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1545
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5040
    -1.0710 (-0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,205.60
    -2,673.35 (-12.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.48
    -39.43 (-8.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

Twitter safety head suggests further 'identity verification' beyond paid verification may later be required

Sarah Perez
·7 min read

Twitter’s head of Safety and Integrity Yoel Roth admitted in a Twitter thread that the company may have to further invest in "identity verification" that goes beyond the paid verification system that will accompany its revamped Twitter Blue subscription. Under Elon Musk, Twitter has rushed to release a new version of its Twitter Blue subscription whose key selling point will be the ability to purchase a verification badge by paying $7.99 per month. This change is meant to make Twitter verification more accessible to users who previously couldn't get verified under Twitter's old system, which only doled out the coveted blue-and-white badge to public figures, celebs, politicians, journalists, and other high-profile individuals.

Twitter's prior system vetted who received the checkmark through an internal process that would confirm the person was who they said they were, so other users on Twitter could be assured of that public figure's identity.

Now, Twitter seems to realize that real identity verification -- the kind that can't be bought for $8, that is -- actually has its advantages. But it's unclear where Twitter would draw the line in terms of who would require their identities to be further verified or how that would be accomplished.

In a thread where Roth attempted to explain Twitter's differing policies around parody (which is permitted), and impersonation (which is not), he also detailed how the company would tackle a situation where a number of verified, blue-badged accounts engaged in impersonation. This led to him sharing his thoughts about identity verification on Twitter, as well.

The thread came about because large-scale impersonation is something that recently happened to Elon Musk himself. This week, a number of verified celebrities appropriated Musk's screen name and profile picture to troll him. Musk responded by announcing a ban on any accounts pretending to be someone else and even booted one of the impersonators -- comedian Kathy Griffin -- off of Twitter entirely. (She later returned to the platform by using her late mother's Twitter account.)

Roth said that going forward, Twitter will deal with impersonation conducted by verified users as it has in the past -- it would suspend those accounts engaging in the practice.

When the new Twitter Blue subscription launches publicly, however, impersonation could become more difficult to enforce if there's an increase in verified users for Twitter to keep its eye on. To address this, Roth said that Twitter will "ramp up proactive review of Blue Verified accounts that show signs of impersonating another user," and then suspend them, if found. He also called for Twitter users to also report accounts engaged in impersonation.

Of course, Roth's Trust & Safety team has seen layoffs following Musk's Twitter takeover, potentially making such enforcement a challenge. While the exec claimed that his team only saw 15% cuts, compared with 50% cuts for Twitter overall, it's clear that many teams that played vital roles around managing misinformation on the service were impacted - including those that dealt with election integrity and public policy. It's not understood how well the newly under-staffed teams would be able to keep up if a large number of users decided to engage in impersonation after becoming verified.

Because of the potential for abuse, Twitter decided to delay the rollout of the revamped Twitter Blue system until after the U.S. midterms elections on Tuesday, The New York Times reported this weekend and Roth has now confirmed.

What's more, is that Roth seems to admit that simply asking users to pay for their blue badge isn't a very robust form of identity verification and that Twitter may need to do more in this area in the future. (You know...like it used to, back when verification meant something more than "I have $8!").

Roth explained Twitter's older system made verification both a signal of authenticity (you are who you say you are) and notability, meaning you're important in some way. The exec said he supports getting rid of notability and instead focusing on "proof-of-humanness" -- something that the $8 paid subscription feed could help with as it could weed out spammers and bad actors who don't want to pay or go through the fraud checks involved with in-app purchases on the major app stores.

However, Roth hinted that paid verification alone cannot work to verify identities entirely, suggesting that Twitter will need to do more work on this front in the future.

"Long-term, I think we need to invest more in identity verification as a complement to proof-of-humanness," wrote Roth. "Paid Verification is a strong (not perfect) signal of humanness, which helps fight bots and spam. But that’s not the same thing as identity verification," he said.

Roth didn't go into further detail about what Twitter may need to do differently beyond paid verification through Blue to accomplish identity verification.

His statement, however, raises questions about what Twitter could have in mind here.

Today, a number of social networks have begun to embrace facial recognition and A.I. to verify their users, which has raised privacy concerns. Instagram, for example, uses A.I. to scan "happy birthday" posts to see if a child may have lied about their age at sign-up. Yubo is asking all the users on its platform to verify their age with a facial scan. While those methods are focused on making sure minors haven't lied about their ages on the platform, they could be put to use for other purposes. Video, in particular, comes in handy for identity verification -- even Amazon was screening third-party sellers through video to help fight fraud at one point.

In other cases, social networks have asked users to send in a copy of their government IDs to prove their identity -- Facebook does this, in some situations, such as when you lose access to your account.

Twitter's advantage, historically, has been that anyone can make an account and they don't have to use their real name or identity when doing so. This has helped activists and organizers stay protected when tweeting critical information and helps those under authoritarian regimes communicate. It's why Twitter was able to play a role during the "Arab Spring" protests of 2010 and 2012, for example.

On the lighter side, the lack of identity can also allow for other unique advantages -- like parody accounts where people never know the poster's true identity, but have fun guessing.

Before, if you wanted a blue badge, then you were also opting in to having your identity verified. Now that the blue badge is just a thing you can buy, it no longer fully works for identity verification. This is what Roth is now acknowledging.

But if Twitter intends to invest in "identity verification" for all its users at some point further down the road, it would be meddling with the fundamental nature of the platform and users' ability to be anonymous -- without being considered a spammer.

Whether Twitter would eventually rely on tech, manual vetting through a team (as before), or both, remains to be seen. But it's an area that demands continued attention as Twitter moves forward into the Musk era.

Elon Musk’s Twitter faces US midterm elections, his first high-stakes test

Twitter to delay verification check mark rollout until after US midterm elections

Recommended Stories

  • Wells Fargo Embroiled in Yet Another Scandal

    Sending money to family or making a rent payment through Zelle has many perks -- it is immediate and does not come with the fees commanded by many traditional e-transfers. The instant payment service was launched in 2017 as a collaboration between Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and Wells Fargo . Along with being faster than a traditional transfer, Zelle was presented as a way to go directly between two people's banks rather than through an external fintech company like PayPal or Venmo.

  • 'Wolf of Airbnb' Indicted In Scheme To Defraud New York City Landlords

    Everywhere you turn these days, someone seems to be trying to bilk you out of your hard-earned money. Among the most recent scams comes from Konrad Bicher, the self-proclaimed “Wolf of Airbnb.” Bicher is accused of renting at least 18 apartments in Manhattan, New York, and offering them as short-term rentals without paying his own landlord's rent, telling them he could not make payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bicher also received hundreds of thousands of dollars in Paycheck Protection

  • CNXC vs. SGSOY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    CNXC vs. SGSOY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Morgan Stanley funds have billions riding on a bet against Goldman Sachs. It depends what happens on Thursday.

    A long-running bet on the value of the Chinese yuan placed by Morgan Stanley funds are close to reaching its strike price ahead of Thursday's expiration.

  • National CineMedia Says “Nothing Has Changed Day To Day” Despite Regal Showdown

    The nation’s biggest cinema advertising network National CineMedia saw revenue rise and losses narrow last quarter as executives cited brisk sales of movie theater ads and insisted that it’s business as usual fo now, even as part owner and major client Regal is swept up in bankruptcy. “From our perspective, nothing has changed on a […]

  • Done Deals: American Dream Mall Secures Extended Financing, Gap Sells Its China Business + More News

    All the latest news about acquisitions, licensing and distribution deals.

  • Permian Basin Fuels New Texas Oil Boom, Lifting Shale Oil Stocks Near Buy Points

    Shale oil stocks are approaching buy points as these companies reinvest in shale oil production in the Permian Basin.

  • Here's Where the Market Stands After Friday's Bounce

    The data saw some shifting, though, with some of the 1-day McClellan OB/OS Oscillators overbought while the detrended Rydex Ratio (contrarian indicator) turned vey bullish as the leveraged ETF traders extended their already heavily leveraged short exposure. The percentage of S&P 500 issues trading above their 50-day moving averages (contrarian indicator) rose to 57, staying neutral.

  • United Microelectronics Clocks 27% Sales Growth In October

    United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE: UMC) reported net sales for October 2022. Sales for October grew 27.1% year-on-year to NT$24.34 billion. Sales for the nine-month period that ended October increased by 35.9% Y/Y to NT$235.21 billion. UMC reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 34.9% year-on-year to $2.38 billion, missing the consensus of $2.40 billion. Revenue from 22 and 28nm grew to 25% of the wafer revenue, while 40nm contributed 17% of sales. The gross margin expanded by 1,050 basis

  • U.S. stocks end higher, Meta jumps as investors eye midterms

    Wall Street ended sharply higher Monday as investors focused on Tuesday's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, while shares of Meta Platforms jumped on a report of job cuts at the Facebook parent. Republicans are favored to win a majority in the House of Representatives in the elections, with the Senate rated a toss-up by nonpartisan forecasters. Republicans could use a majority in either chamber to hinder Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.

  • Fast-Fashion Upstarts Are Using Shein’s Own Strategies Against It

    (Bloomberg) -- Loved by Gen Z shoppers for its ultra-cheap throwaway fashion—and held up as a pariah by sustainability experts for exactly the same reason— Shein’s impact on global consumers over the past couple of years is indisputable. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressEvelyn De Rothschild, London Head of Banking Dynasty, Dies at 91CZ's Binance to Buy Rival FTX After Sam Bankman-Frie

  • NortonLifeLock unveils new name, ticker symbol in wake of merger

    The company said its reformation is designed to further accelerate its innovation and aim to pave the way for the future of digital empowerment.

  • Block Faces Competition With Apple. Why This Analyst Says It’s Now a Buy.

    There are concerns over how Block will perform compared with major competitors. One analyst, however, argues that the stock is worth buying following the payment’s company’s latest quarterly results. Block (ticker: SQ) beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter earnings and revenue last week, as gross profit climbed 38% from a year earlier to $1.57 billion.

  • ECB, UniCredit clash over capital plans, Russia presence, FT says

    The ECB had objected to UniCredit's commitment to distribute 16 billion euros ($15.85 billion) to shareholders by 2024, saying the move ran contrary to official guidance that "banks should not set their dividend policies in terms of absolute amounts", the newspaper said, citing people briefed on the discussions. The report further said that, there is also tension over UniCredit's failure to cut ties with Russia, as the ECB views the bank's Russian presence as an unwelcome source of risk and has been pushing it to exit the country.

  • Binance’s CZ and FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Trade Barbs Over Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Simmering tensions between the crypto industry’s two richest executives are spilling over into the already battered digital-asset market. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressEvelyn De Rothschild, London Head of Banking Dynasty, Dies at 91CZ's Binance to Buy Rival FTX After Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Liquidity CrunchElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Seco

  • U.S. consumer credit growth moderates in September

    Total consumer credit rose $25 billion in September, down from a revised $30.2 billion gain in the prior month, the Federal Reserve said Monday.

  • Disney Earnings Preview: Disney+ Subscriber Growth Key As Netflix Embraces Ad Service

    Disney may again overtake Netflix as the world's largest streaming service as it builds on sports rights and film content amid activist pressure for change.

  • Time Names Jessica Sibley as CEO

    The publisher of Time magazine has been expanding its operations as it seeks to diversify from its print business.

  • Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Forget About SAFE Plus Or CLIMB Act As Cannabis Stock Catalysts, With Canopy's Potential Exception

    Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) recently announced it will create a new U.S.-domiciled holding company, Canopy USA, LLC, which will hold the company's U.S. cannabis investments and enable it to exercise rights to acquire Acreage (OTC: ACRHF), Wana and Jetty. The Analyst Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on Canopy’s stock while raising the price target to $3.30 from $3.05. The Thesis The analyst increased the price target on advanced sentiment of Canopy USA's struct