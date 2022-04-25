U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,239.75
    -27.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,545.00
    -183.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,268.50
    -85.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,921.80
    -16.90 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.39
    -4.68 (-4.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.80
    -38.50 (-1.99%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    -0.81 (-3.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0746
    -0.0057 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8410
    -0.0650 (-2.24%)
     

  • Vix

    29.63
    +6.95 (+30.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2740
    -0.0095 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1060
    -0.3190 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,928.60
    -664.70 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.42
    -41.15 (-4.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,393.97
    -127.71 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Twitter said to be close to a deal with Elon Musk

Darrell Etherington
·1 min read

As unlikely as it may have once seemed, reports indicate Elon Musk may actually end up the owner of a newly-private Twitter after all. Both The Washington Post and The New York Times are reporting that Twitter's board is seriously considering Musk's offer to buy the company, with the corporate governing body's attitude towards the offer changing following Musk's outlining of his plan to source the funds to make real his $46.5 billion offer to buy the company.

Twitter's board met on Sunday to discuss Musk's offer, and the NYT reports that they then entered into negotiations with Musk early on Monday morning to hammer out additional details including the timeline for close and what, if any, financial protections Twitter would enjoy were any potential deal to go south post-announcement.

Both reports stress that the deal is not yet final and could still fall apart, but given where we started it's kind of amazing that it's even gotten this far. Musk's bid was initially seen by critics as undervaluing the company significantly despite it representing a premium on the current, depressed Twitter stock price, and the board even instituted a 'poison pill' policy to try to block Musk from acquiring a much more significant ownership position in the company.

If you need to catch up on all the wild twists in this story so far, check out our recap. It sounds like either way, we'll have another instalment to share at some point today.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter is reportedly re-examining Elon Musk’s $43 billion takeover bid

    Twitter may be warming up to the idea of selling itself to Elon Musk.

  • Exclusive-Twitter set to accept Musk's $43 billion offer - sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Twitter Inc is poised to agree a sale to Elon Musk for around $43 billion in cash, the price the chief executive of Tesla Inc has called his "best and final" offer for the social media company, people familiar with the matter said. Twitter may announce the $54.20-per-share deal later on Monday once its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, the sources said. Musk, the world's richest person according to a tally by Forbes, is negotiating to buy Twitter in a personal capacity and Tesla is not involved in the deal.

  • Twitter Stock Advances on Possible Deal With Elon Musk

    Shares of the social-media company advanced in premarket trading, pointing to possible gains when the market opens and suggesting that shareholders are growing more optimistic that a deal will happen.

  • Twitter is reportedly reconsidering Elon Musk’s $43 billion takeover offer, with the two sides set to meet Sunday

    The social media giant had been expected to turn down Musk's offer, with its board taking a "poison pill" the day after he made it.

  • Zenda gets $9.4M to streamline school fee payment and management

    Zenda, a UAE-based startup looking to change how parents pay school bills, and the way educational institutions manage fee collection, is eyeing Africa as its next frontier for growth. Zenda (formerly nexopay) told TechCrunch it plans to enter the continent through Egypt – its third market after India – in the coming months, as it embarks on a growth drive accelerated by a $9.4 million seed funding it has raised. Through its app, Zenda allows parents to pay fees directly to schools, all while streamlining collections by enabling schools to accept and manage payments online.

  • L.A. Times Book Festival: Janelle Monáe feels like she's living her 'second Earth life'

    Janelle Monáe was joined by Times columnist Erika D. Smith to discuss her book 'The Memory Librarian' on Saturday at the L.A. Times Book Festival.

  • Nashville police officer hurt in I-24 collision, occupants of other car flee

    Nashville officer Kristopher Sharpe was expected to be released from hospital Sunday after he was hurt in a hit-and-run accident on I-24.

  • Worried About a Stock Market Sell-off? 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

    If you are looking for stocks that can hold up well during a stock market crash, Target (NYSE: TGT) and Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) can fit the bill. Target has been one of the prime beneficiaries of the coronavirus pandemic. Target was undoubtedly helped by being deemed an essential retailer, allowing it to stay open during lockdowns when others had to close.

  • Kentucky Derby: Here are the answers to all your biggest questions

    Courier Journal reporter Kirby Adams talks with Churchill Downs publicity manager Kevin Kerstein to find the answers to all your biggest Derby questions.

  • Gas-Engine Bans Drive Landscapers Toward Electric Mowers and Blowers

    New state and municipal laws are driving a transition away from puttering, gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers and toward battery-powered versions. California, the largest state by population, is set to ban the sale of most gas-powered lawn tools, starting with model year 2024 products. Local governments in Oakland, Calif., and Lexington, Mass., have started banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, and other states and cities are considering similar legislation.

  • Former Reddit CEO: Elon Musk shouldn't take over Twitter

    Twitter’s (TWTR) board may be giving Elon Musk’s takeover bid a second look, according to several reports. But don’t count former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong among those in favor of Musk’s bid. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Wong said Musk would be better served, focusing his energy on Tesla (TSLA) and Space X, in part because he isn’t uniquely qualified to run a social media platform.

  • Chair Flies Out of Pickup and Strikes Vermont Police Vehicle

    Vermont State Police posted dramatic footage described as showing the moment an unsecured chair flew backwards out of the bed of a pickup and struck a police vehicle in South Burlington.Police said the incident occurred on Interstate 89 on April 21.“Luckily, no one was injured, but the cruiser sustained significant damage,” police said. “The pickup truck’s driver received a ticket for having an unsecured load.” Credit: Vermont State Police via Storyful

  • Live updates | UN urged to oversee steel mill evacuation

    Ukraine has said the United Nations should step in to oversee an evacuation route for civilians from the besieged steel mill in Mariupol which is Ukrainian troops’ last stronghold in the port city. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on the Telegram messaging app that a Russian announcement of a “humanitarian corridor” out of the Azovstal plant to operate later Monday was not agreed with Ukraine. Vereshchuk added that Ukraine does not consider the route safe for that reason and said Russia had breached agreements on similar evacuation routes before.

  • Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform

    Twitter’s board and Tesla CEO Elon Musk negotiated into the early hours of Monday over his bid to buy the social media platform, The New York Times reported. Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal. Twitter had enacted an anti-takeover measure known as a poison pill that could make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive.

  • Down More Than 23%, This Year's 2 Worst-Performing Dow Stocks Look Like Monster Buys Right Now

    There are 30 components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It may surprise investors to learn that the bottom-two performers so far this year are Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD), which have been two of the better performers over the last decade.

  • Twitter Stock Surges After Elon Musk Meeting to Discuss the Deal

    The social media company met with Elon Musk on Sunday to discuss the Tesla chief executive's $43 billion takeover bid, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Bond Danger Builds With Fed Set to Break From Its Cautious Past

    (Bloomberg) -- The bond market, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday, “is not looking like a very safe place to be.” Few investors would argue with that -- except, perhaps, to call it an understatement. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentAnger in Japan as Uk

  • North Korean regime boasts 'invincible power' ahead of military holiday

    Kim Jong Un's regime claims North Korea wields "invincible power."

  • 6 Reasons You Won’t Get Social Security

    For many American workers, Social Security benefits are the golden carrot awaiting them at the end of a long career. While you can begin to take some of your Social Security benefits starting at age...

  • Jack Dorsey Follows Elon Musk in Dropping CEO Title (For Something Ridiculous)

    Twitter's fate may be hanging in the balance. No longer is the description "chief executive officer" or "chief financial officer" enough to indicate power, prestige and hierarchical standing. Elon Musk -- of course -- got the thing started last year when he officially changed his title at Tesla as well as that of the EV maker's chief financial officer.